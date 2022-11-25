Chick'nCone Saint Louis, MO

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Chick'nCone Meal
Chick’nCone
Chick'nTenders

Combo Meals

Chick’nSandwich Meal

Chick’nSandwich Meal

$13.59

A toasted brioche roll filled with Chick’nTenders, pickles, and your choice of sauce. Combo meal comes with side item and drink.

Chick’nTenders Meal

Chick’nTenders Meal

$11.19+

Crispy Chick’nTenders, perfect for double dipping. Combo meal includes side and drink.

Chick'nCone Meal

Chick'nCone Meal

$15.99

Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! Combo meal includes side and drink.

Salad Meal

Salad Meal

$10.89

Spring lettuce mix with cherry tomatoes and your choice of sauce. Combo meals come with a side and a drink.

Chick'nSalad Meal

Chick'nSalad Meal

$15.69

Spring lettuce mix with cherry tomatoes topped with crispy chicken and your choice of sauce. Combo meals come with a side and a drink.

Kid's Box

Kid's Box

$7.89

Two Chick'nTenders + Fruit Cup + Juice Box + Dipping Sauce

Entree

Chick’nSandwich

Chick’nSandwich

$7.89

A toasted brioche bun filled with chicken tenders, pickles, and served with one of our signature sauces!

Chick'nTenders

Chick'nTenders

$3.09+

Crispy Chick’nTenders, perfect for double dipping.

Chick’nCone

Chick’nCone

$10.29

Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood

Chick'nBowl

Chick'nBowl

$14.39

The ultimate comfort bowl! A bed of fries, fried chicken and creamy mac & cheese covered in one of our famous sauces!

Chick'nBox

Chick'nBox

$24.99

10 Crispy Chick'nTenders served with 3 sides of sauce.

Salad

Salad

$5.19

Spring lettuce mix with cherry tomatoes and your choice of sauce.

Chick'nSalad

Chick'nSalad

$9.99

Spring lettuce mix with cherry tomatoes topped with crispy chicken and your choice of sauce.

Sides

Caj'nFries

Caj'nFries

$3.69

Crispy shoestring fries seasoned with our Caj'n seasoning.

Mac'nCheese Small

Mac'nCheese Small

$3.69

Our Creamy Mac'nCheese

Mac'nCheese Large

Mac'nCheese Large

$5.29

Our Creamy Mac'nCheese

Caj'nCorn Small

Caj'nCorn Small

$3.49

Buttery off-the-cob corn marinated in our Caj'n seasoning.

Caj'nCorn Large

Caj'nCorn Large

$4.89

Buttery off-the-cob corn marinated in our Caj'n seasoning.

Side Sauces

Side Queso

$1.09

White Queso Sauce is 100% real cheese and a creamy blend of aged white cheddar, green chiles and jalapeño peppers

Side Cinna-Maple

$0.69

Cinnamon and Maple Syrup. Traditional Chicken and Waffle Flavor.

Side Traditional BBQ

$0.69

A traditional tomato based sweet BBQ sauce.

Side Yella BBQ

$0.69

Sweet and tangy mustard-based BBQ sauce.

Side Garlic Parmesan

$1.09

The perfect blend of garlic and parmesan.

Side Kick'nRanch

$0.69

Our best-selling sauce! Ranch with a little kick.

Side Buffalo Blue

$0.69

Hot wing sauce with a hint of blue cheese.

Side Honey Fire

$0.69

Sweet and spicy sauce.

Side Peri Peri

$1.09

Spicy South African chili sauce.

Side Extra Hot Peri Peri

$1.09

Extra Hot, Spicy South African chili sauce.

Side Buffalo (NO Blue)

$0.69

Hot wing sauce

Side Ranch (NO Kick)

$0.69

Creamy Ranch dressing.

Side Blue Cheese

$0.69

Drinks

Aquafina Water 20oz Bottle

Aquafina Water 20oz Bottle

$2.49
Apple Juice Box 4oz

Apple Juice Box 4oz

$1.29
Pepsi 20oz Bottle

Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$2.99
Diet Pepsi 20oz Bottle

Diet Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$2.99
Mt Dew 20oz Bottle

Mt Dew 20oz Bottle

$2.99
Diet Mt Dew 20oz Bottle

Diet Mt Dew 20oz Bottle

$2.99
Mug Rootbeer 20oz Bottle

Mug Rootbeer 20oz Bottle

$2.99
Sierra Mist 20oz Bottle

Sierra Mist 20oz Bottle

$2.99
Cherry Pepsi 20oz Bottle

Cherry Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$2.99
Orange Crush 20oz Bottle

Orange Crush 20oz Bottle

$2.99
Schweppes Ginger Ale 20oz Bottle

Schweppes Ginger Ale 20oz Bottle

$2.99
Lipton Green Tea 20oz Bottle

Lipton Green Tea 20oz Bottle

$3.59
Lipton Ice Tea Peach 20oz Bottle

Lipton Ice Tea Peach 20oz Bottle

$3.59

A La Carte

Empty Cone

Empty Cone

$2.99

1 each empty waffle cone

Empty Bun

Empty Bun

$2.49

1 each empty brioche bun.

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$1.29

Dole mixed fruit contains pineapple, peaches, and pears.

Side Pickles

Side Pickles

$0.59

Side portion of sliced pickles.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Chick’nCone® is a “fast craft food” experience. We’ve spun classic chicken & waffles into a grab & go, social media sensational food! We pair hand rolled waffle cones, light and crispy chicken tenders and variety of signature sauces from sweet to spicy… Hungry yet?

Location

15 N. Euclid Ave, St Louis, MO 63108

Directions

Gallery
Chick'nCone image
Chick'nCone image

