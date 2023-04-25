  • Home
  • Chick Next Door - Coachella Location - 46156 Dillon Road
A map showing the location of Chick Next Door - Coachella Location 46156 Dillon RoadView gallery

Chick Next Door - Coachella Location 46156 Dillon Road

review star

No reviews yet

46156 Dillon Road

Coachella, CA 92236

Popular Items

2 Jumbo Tenders + Fries (Combo 3)

2 Jumbo Tenders + Fries (Combo 3)

$13.99

pickles, chick sauce


Combos

1 Slider + Fries (Combo 1)

1 Slider + Fries (Combo 1)

$11.49

slaw, pickles, chick sauce, brioche bun

2 Sliders + Fries (Combo 2)

2 Sliders + Fries (Combo 2)

$15.99

slaw, pickles, chick sauce, brioche bun

2 Jumbo Tenders + Fries (Combo 3)

2 Jumbo Tenders + Fries (Combo 3)

$13.99

pickles, chick sauce

1 Slider + 1 Jumbo Tender + Fries (Combo 4)

1 Slider + 1 Jumbo Tender + Fries (Combo 4)

$14.49

slaw, pickles, chick sauce, brioche bun

Steve's Fries

Steve's Fries

Steve's Fries

$15.59

fries, mac n cheese, two jumbo tenders, chick sauce

Mini Steve's Fries

Mini Steve's Fries

$12.49

fries, mac n cheese, one jumbo tender, chick sauce

Supreme Fries

Supreme Fries

$15.59

fries, mac n cheese, two jumbo tenders, chopped pickles, ranch

Mini Supreme Fries

Mini Supreme Fries

$12.49

fries, mac n cheese, one jumbo tender, chopped pickles, ranch

More Goodies

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.49
Mac n' Cheese

Mac n' Cheese

$4.49
Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$4.95
Churros

Churros

$2.95

Pickles

$3.00

Add-ons

Slider

$6.95

Tender

$4.95

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Honey

$0.25

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.95

Peach Sweet Tea

$2.95

Seasonal Lemonade

$3.95

Bottled Water

$2.95

Order Attention Required

Order Attention Required

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

46156 Dillon Road, Coachella, CA 92236

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

