American
Chicken
Sandwiches

Chick Norris Norco

363 Reviews

$

2650 Hamner Ave

Norco, CA 92860

Popular Items

side of Fries
Knuckle Sandwich Deluxe
Cool People Drinks

Entree

Knuckle Sandwich

$6.99

Knuckle Sandwich Deluxe

$7.59

What the cluck Sandwich

$7.99

Chicka Chicka Wrap

$7.59

Four Chicken balls

$2.99

Eight Chicken Balls

$5.99

Twelve Chicken Balls

$6.99

Twenty Chicken Balls

$11.99

choose a side

side of Fries

$3.99

Two Golden Eggs (cajun deep fried Mac n Cheese)

$4.99

Cheese monster Fries

$8.99

K.O Fries

$8.99

Fatality Fries

$10.99

Choose a drink

Cool People Drinks

$3.59

Boring People Drinks

$2.99

Where are you going to eat

I am taking it to go

Placing an order to eat here and be your friend

Placing an order to pick up soon

But wait there's more! (click here!)

Stupid question

$1.00

Bottle of Clucker Sauce

$10.99

Bottle of Muther Clucker Sauce

$10.99

Bottle of both sauces

$19.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Freshly made chicken sandwiches!

Location

2650 Hamner Ave, Norco, CA 92860

Directions

Gallery
Chick Norris image
Chick Norris image
Chick Norris image

