Restaurant info

MORE THAN JUST PERUVIAN CHICKEN Chicka Loca is a Charcoal Chicken restaurant that opened its doors in July 2022. The seasoning for the chicken is 100% Peruvian and has been a family secret recipe for over 30 years! Chicka Loca is different from most Peruvian chicken spots because of the variety of sides. YOU don’t want to miss our special cooked white rice, special Beans, and our secret recipe coleslaw. If you are in the mood for mouthwatering food swing on by and give us a try!