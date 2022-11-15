Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chicka Loca

9123 Lee Hwy

Fairfax, VA 22031

Popular Items

(8) Loco Family
Yucca
Chicka Loca Sub

Chicken a la Carte

Quarter Breast & Wing

Quarter Breast & Wing

$7.49
Quarter Leg & Thigh

Quarter Leg & Thigh

$6.49
Half Chicken

Half Chicken

Choice of Chicken. Price by type

Whole Chicken Chicken

Whole Chicken Chicken

$17.99
Mixed Boneless per 1/2 lb

Mixed Boneless per 1/2 lb

$11.99

Mixed Boneless per 1/2 lb+ 3 sauces

Sides a la Carte

Yucca

Yucca

Price by size

Plantain

Plantain

Price by size

French Fries

French Fries

Price by size

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

Price by size

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Price by size

Rice and Beans

Rice and Beans

Price by size

White Rice

White Rice

Price by size

Beans

Beans

Price by size

House Salad

House Salad

Price by size

Tortillas

Peruvian Meals

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$15.99

Chunks of steak, sautéed onions, tomatoes, spring onions, cilantro, soy sauce, served on a bed of French fries. Served with rice

Pollo Saltado

Pollo Saltado

$16.99

Chicken, sautéed onions, tomato, spring onions, cilantro, Soy Sauce, fries, rice

Carne asada

Carne asada

$17.49

Chuck steak, olive oil, garlic, served on a bed of beans and rice

Biste alo pobre

Biste alo pobre

$17.49

Beef, White rice, fried egg, fries, plantain

Fajita Mix

Fajita Mix

$17.49

Beef, Chicken, Vegetables, 2 sides

Pupusas

Pupusas

$2.99

Red beans, cheese served with the special sauce

Pescado

Pescado

$14.99

Tilapia Fish, 2 sides

Sandwich, Salads and Soup

Chicka Loca Sub

Chicka Loca Sub

$10.99

(8” roll with chicken, tomato, onions, lettuce, provolone cheese and house dressing)

The Caesar Salad

The Caesar Salad

$9.49

Our charcoal chicken, tomatoes and crunchy croutons on a bed of romaine lettuce and carrots. Topped with Caesar dressing and shredded parmesan

Blue Gringo Taco (3)

Blue Gringo Taco (3)

$9.49

Walter White favorite Chicken Tacos

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$10.49

Combo Meals

(1) Loco Moco

(1) Loco Moco

Choice of chicken, Yucca, White rice+ sauces.

(2) Americano

(2) Americano

Choice of Chicken, French fries, Coleslaw+ sauces.

(3) Chicka Comida

(3) Chicka Comida

Choice of Chicken, Salad, Beans+ sauces.

(4) Alpha Chicka

(4) Alpha Chicka

Choice of Chicken, Salad, White rice+ sauces.

(5) Chicka Mica

(5) Chicka Mica

Choice of chicken, French fries, White rice+ sauces.

(6) Lima

(6) Lima

Choice of Chicken, White rice & Beans+ sauces.

(7) Kid's Meal

(7) Kid's Meal

$9.99

1/8 chicken, a juice+ choice of 1 small side.

(8) Loco Family

(8) Loco Family

$25.99

Whole chicken+ 3 sides of your choice + 4 sauces.

Family Meals

Group Meal for 4-5 People

$46.99

Includes 2 Whole Chicken, 10 sauces, 4 large sides of your choice

Group Meal for 6-8 People

$68.99

Includes 3 Whole Chicken, 15 sauces, 6 large sides of your choice

Group Meal for 10-14 People

$107.99

Includes 4 Whole Chicken, 24 sauces, 8 large sides of your choice

Extra Sauce

Green (Spicy) Sauce

Green (Spicy) Sauce

$0.25
Yellow (Mild) Sauce

Yellow (Mild) Sauce

$0.25
Boom Chicka Sauce

Boom Chicka Sauce

$0.25

Beverages

Bottle Soda

Bottle Soda

$2.49
Inca Kola

Inca Kola

$2.99
Rio Grande

Rio Grande

$2.99
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.49
Juice

Juice

$2.80
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.15
Energy Drinks

Energy Drinks

$3.50

Deserts

Alfajoor

$2.49

Alfajoor (12)

$8.00

Flan

$3.99

Tres leches cake

$4.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

MORE THAN JUST PERUVIAN CHICKEN Chicka Loca is a Charcoal Chicken restaurant that opened its doors in July 2022. The seasoning for the chicken is 100% Peruvian and has been a family secret recipe for over 30 years! Chicka Loca is different from most Peruvian chicken spots because of the variety of sides. YOU don’t want to miss our special cooked white rice, special Beans, and our secret recipe coleslaw. If you are in the mood for mouthwatering food swing on by and give us a try!

Location

9123 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA 22031

Directions

