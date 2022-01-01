Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chickadee

313 2nd Street Southeast Unit 105

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Cronchy Boy
Steak Frites
Thick-Fil-A

Breakfast Sandwiches

Crab Dang Boom

$17.00

crab cake, *yolky egg, herb boursin, fried shallots, chives, pepper jelly, arugula, on our house made brioche roll served with a hash brown. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Crispy Pig #2

$15.00

Pork Belly, *yolky egg, Manchego, Pepper Jelly, garlic aioli, Potato Nest, on our house made brioche roll served with a hash brown. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Cronchy Boy

$11.00

Your choice of Bacon or Veggie Sausage, scrambled egg, white American cheese, and a double fried hash brown on our house made brioche roll served with a hash brown.

The Idgie

$11.00

Scrambled Eggs, Fried Green Tomato, roasted pimento cheese on our house made brioche roll served with a hashbrown.

The Marcey

$11.00

scrambled egg, muenster cheese, pimento cheese, caramelized onion, chives, potato nest on our house made brioche roll served with a hash brown.

Troutlandish

$13.00

Smoked Trout, *yolky egg, herb boursin, capers, arugula on our house made everything brioche roll served with a hash brown. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

For The Table

Grit Tots

$9.00

Fried grit tots served with cream cheese and pepper jelly

Chickadee Fries

$9.00

Our house cut fries topped with pimento cheese and chow chow

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Agua Fresca

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$11.00

kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta, tomato, cucumber, marinated butterbeans, red onion, herb vinny, house croutons

Chef Salad

$13.00

ham, turkey, boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, onion, cheddar, buttermilk dressing, house croutons

Amelie At The Market

$11.00

baby kale, salt & pepper apple slaw, chevre, pralines, pomegranate vinaigrette, house croutons

Sides

Hash Brown

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Fries

$5.00

Mixed Fruit

$4.00

Mixed Greens

$4.00

Veggie Sausage

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Egg

$2.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Toast

$3.00

Kids

Grill Me a Cheese

$8.00

Dino Nuggets

$8.00

Mini Smash

$8.00

Wakey Wakey

$8.00

Lunch Sandwiches

AJ Soprano

$15.00

Fried bologna, ham, pepperoni, sharp provolone, fried shallots, lettuce, onion, herb vinnaigrette, chow chow, garlic aioli on our house made hoagie roll served with house cut french fries

Burrata Caprese

$15.00

burrata, Fried green tomato, basil, balsamic glaze, garlic aioli and extra virgin olive oil on our house made hoagie roll served with house cut french fries

Dave’s Roast Pork

$15.00

Roast pork, sharp provolone, rabe, fried shallots, gravy on our house made hoagie roll served with house cut french fries

Steak Frites

$17.00

shaved beef, sharp provolone, fries, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, demi glace, and potato nest on our house made hoagie roll

Super Smash Burger

$15.00

double smash patty, american cheese, red onions, pickle, shredduce, special sauce, on our house made everything brioche served with house cut french fries

The Drum Fill From In The Air Tonight

$15.00

sliced turkey, herb boursin, muenster, salt & pepper apple slaw, arugula, garlic aioli on our house made hoagie roll served with house cut french fries

Thick-Fil-A

$15.00

fried chicken thigh, with pickles, hot sauce, and honey butter on our house made brioche roll

Veg Smash Burger

$17.00

double smash veggie patty, american cheese, red onions, pickle, shredduce, special sauce, on our house made everything brioche served with house cut french

Veg Steak Frites

$18.00

veggie "beef", sharp provolone, potato nest, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, on our house made hoagie roll served with house cut french fries

Better than okie dokie

$15.00

battered and fried artichoke hearts, boursin, manchego, chow chow, arugula on our house made hoagie roll served with house cut french fries

Specials

Market BLT

$13.00Out of stock

Try our breakfast and lunch sandwiches served on our house baked bread! Breakfast and lunch served all day!

Location

313 2nd Street Southeast Unit 105, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

