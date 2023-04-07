Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Chickadee

2,345 Reviews

$$

21 Dry Dock Ave

Boston, MA 02210

Popular Items

Porchetta
Chickpea Panisse Fries
Tzatziki

DINNER TAKEOUT SUN-THURS

Mezze

Served with fresh baked pita. IF YOU WOULD LIKE 2 OF THE SAME, PLEASE SELECT ANOTHER OPTION AND MEMO TO US WHICH ONE YOU WANT DOUBLED.

Additional Pita

$3.00

Baba Ganoush

$6.00

smoky eggplant, tahini, fresh baked pita

Black Bean Hummus

$6.00

sesame tahini, lemon, fresh baked pita

Marinated Olives

$6.00

roasted garlic, rosemary, fresh baked pita

Pimento Feta

$6.00

harissa spice, scallion, fresh baked pita

Piquillo-Walnut

$6.00

pomegranate molasses, fresh baked pita

Tzatziki

$6.00

cucumber, labneh, dill. fresh baked pita

Snacks

Torched Tuna

$19.00

pomegranate ponzu, persian cucumber, pistachio dukkah

Chickpea Panisse Fries

$15.00

green harissa aioli, chive

Wagyu Carpaccio

$19.00

Crispy artichoke, Sicilian pistachio, pecorino-romano

Smoked Sea Trout Dip

$17.00

salt & vinegar rye chips, horseradish, dill

Small Plates

Marinated Beets

$17.00

whipped goat cheese, pistachio, ras el hanout

Citrus Panzanella

$19.00

Crispy Hen of the Woods

$19.00

green garlic, skordalia, nigella seed, almond oil

Brussels Sprouts

$19.00

brown butter walnut, crispy garlic, pickled lemon, anchovy emulsion

Porchetta

$22.00

pomelo salad, shaved fennel, chilies, coconut, mint

Pasta & Grains

Squid Ink Fusilli

$27.00

sopressata, sungold tomato, ink + olive bread crumb

Lobster Campanelle

$32.00

fra diavolo, calabrian chili, crispy garlic, chive

Ricotta Cavatelli

$29.00

braised rabbit, tomato conserva, taggiasca olive, pecorino-romano

Farro Risotto

$28.00

smoked chestnut, joyberry farm mushroom, cured egg yolk

Cocoa Pici

$30.00

Wild boar ragu, mole poblano, queso oaxaca, pine nuts, currants

Large Plates

Half Fried Chicken

$46.00

warm wheat berry salad, sweet potato, walnuts, feta, labneh ranch, cheddar biscuits, honey butter

Whole Fried Chicken

$80.00

warm wheat berry salad, sweet potato, walnuts, feta, labneh ranch, cheddar biscuits, honey butter

COCKTAILS TO-GO

To-Go Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$20.00

2 cocktails. Choice of bourbon or rye, with lemon and orange twists.

Margarita

$20.00

2 cocktails. Pueblo Viejo Silver Tequila, Combier, fresh lime juice. Salt on the side.

Negroni

$20.00

2 cocktails. Citadelle gin, Campari, Cinzano Rosso vermouth. Orange twists on the side.

Cosmopolitan

$20.00

2 cocktails. Tito's vodka, Combier, fresh lime juice and a splash of cranberry. Lemon twists on the side.

Moscow Mule

$20.00

2 cocktails. Tito's vodka, fresh lime juice, ginger syrup, and Fever Tree Ginger Beer. Lime wedges for garnish on the side.

Bloody Mary

$25.00

2 Cocktails. The Chickadee Bloody is spicy and savory, made with fresh horseradish root and a blend of hot and umami sauces, and mixed with Wheatley vodka, tomato juice and lemon. Garnish with Chickadee's pickled vegetables.

Boulevardier

$20.00

2 cocktails. Fighting Cock Bourbon, Campari, Cinzano Rosso Vermouth. Orange twists on the side.

Daiquiri

$20.00

2 cocktails. Plantation 3-star rum, lime, and simple syrup.

Last Word

$20.00

2 cocktails. Equal parts Citadelle gin, Chartreuse, Luxardo Maraschino, and lime juice. Luxardo Maraschino Cherries for garnish on the side.

Lemon Drop

$20.00

2 cocktails. Choice of vodka or gin, lemon, and simple syrup. Sugar on the side for an optional rim.

Gold Rush

$20.00

2 cocktails. Fighting Cock Bourbon, lemon, honey. Lemon twists on the side.

Mai Tai

$20.00

2 cocktails. Blend of rums, orgeat, lemon, and curacao. Mint sprigs on the side.

Mojito

$20.00

2 cocktails. Plantation 3-star rum, lime, minted simple syrup, club soda, and more mint.

Maimie Taylor

$20.00

2 cocktails. Bank Note Blended Scotch, lemon, ginger, demerara syrup, with a bottle of Fever Tree ginger beer. Lemon wedges for garnish on the side.

Request a cocktail!

$20.00

2 cocktails. Memo in a cocktail request and we'll do our best to nail it! If we can't, we'll reach out to you to negotiate.

Chickadee Bloody Mary Mix 32 oz

$15.00

Spicy and Savory! This mix DOES NOT include any alcohol. Enjoy a 'Virgin Mary,' or add your favorite clear spirit to take the edge off.

5 lb. Bag Kold Draft Ice

$5.00

5 lb. Bag Pebble Ice

$5.00

WINE TO-GO

Bubbles

2008 Dom Perignon Brut Champagne

$395.00

Bisol Prosecco Crede

$75.00

Brundlmayer Brut Rose

$120.00

Louis Roederer Brut Premier

$155.00Out of stock

Melsheimer Riesling Brut

$75.00Out of stock

Pierre Peters Cuvee Reserve Champagne

$178.00

Ruinart Brut Rosé

$245.00

Smaller Bubbles

Bisol Prosecco Crede 187ml Split

$20.00

187ml "split"

Pierre Gimmonet Champagne

$90.00

half-bottle

Krug Grande Cuvee Champagne

$295.00

half-bottle

Ferrari Trentino Brut Rose

$48.00

half-bottle

Billecart-Salmon Brut Rose of Champagne

$110.00

half-bottle

Rose

Pibarnon Bandol Rose

$100.00

White

Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc, California 2018

$58.00

half-bottle

375ml Trimbach Riesling Cuvee Frederic Emile, Alsace

$98.00

half-bottle

Au Bon Climat Hildegard, California

$95.00

Flowers Chardonnay, California

$128.00

Chidaine Touraine Sauvignon

$75.00

Inama Soave Classico Vigneti di Foscarino, Italy

$68.00

Jean Paul & Benoit Droin Chablis 1er Cru

$125.00Out of stock

Nino Negri 'Ca'Brione'

$100.00

Robert Sinskey Abraxas Vin de Terroir, California

$92.00

Riffault Sancerre "Les Boucauds"

$95.00Out of stock

Trimbach Riesling Cuvee Frederic Emile, Alsace

$215.00

Verdad Albariño, California

$75.00

Bucci Verdicchio Classico

$60.00

Red

BTL Brandborg Bench Lands Pinot Noir

$68.00

Cantina del Pino Barbaresco

$95.00Out of stock

half-bottle

2012 Chateau Musar Rouge

$175.00Out of stock

Chateau de Pibarnon Bandol Rouge

$140.00

Château de Valois Pomerol

$110.00

Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona Brunello di Montalcino

$145.00Out of stock

Colpetrone Sagrantino de Montefalco 2012

$75.00Out of stock

COS Ceresuolo di Vittoria

$105.00

Hirsch San Andreas

$175.00Out of stock

Marchesi di Gresy Barbaresco 'Gaiun"

$195.00

Marco Feluga Russiz Superiore

$85.00Out of stock

Rainoldi Sfursat

$165.00

Robert Sinskey Pinot Noir

$52.00

half-bottle

Robert Sinskey POV

$140.00

BTL Sattler Zweigelt

$60.00

Speri Amarone

$180.00

Vietti Barbera Trevigne

$65.00

BEER TO-GO

Beer

Far From The Tree Rita

$12.00

Zero Gravity Green State Lager

$8.00

Lord Hobo Life

$10.00

Idle Hands Belgian Pale

$12.00Out of stock

Lawson's Sip Of Sunshine

$14.00

Mikkeller Gose

$13.00

Samuel Adams Just the Haze NE IPA non-alcoholic

$6.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chickadee is a New England born and Mediterranean inspired restaurant situated in the heart of Boston’s Innovation and Design Building. Named after the state bird of Massachusetts, Chickadee is a collaboration between long time friends and industry veterans, Chef John daSilva and Ted Kilpatrick. We offer a seasonal menu highlighting ingredients from local farms, markets, and producers. Our full bar boasts a strong cocktail program that draws inspiration from the kitchen. We also offer a thoughtfully curated wine list and a selection of local, craft beers and ciders. We here at Chickadee are big on having fun, while maintaining a standard of excellence when it comes to the guest experience.

Website

Location

21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston, MA 02210

Directions

