Chickasta Bar
4443 West 10th Avenue
Vancouver, CN V6R 2H8
Food
Appetizers
- classic fries$4.99
- peri-peri fries$4.99
- yam fries$6.99
- onion rings$6.99
- mozzarella cheese sticks (6 piece)$7.99
- Cauliflower bites$7.99
- fish & chips$13.99
- vegetable samosa (2 pc)$6.99
- chicken samosa ( 2 pc)$9.99
- beef samosa (2 pc)$11.99
- cauliflower 65
Battered cauliflower bites tossed in homemade 65 sauce (Indo-chinese), garnished with sesamic seeds and spring onions.$12.99
- chicken 65
Popcorn chicken tossed in homemade 65 sauce (indo-chinese), garnished with sesamic seeds and spring onions.$12.99
- Nachoes with Salsa Dip$5.99
Salads
- Tandoori Chicken Salad
Mixed salad, white chickpeas, tandoori grill chicken, cherry tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, diced cucumber, black pepper and homemade mint dressing.$8.99
- Quinoa Spinach Avocado
Baby spinach, quinoa, avocado, baby red kidney beans, grill chicken, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, diced cucumber and lemon garlic dressing,$8.99
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.$8.99
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.$8.99
- Greek salad
Iceberg lettuce, diced cucumber, mixed bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, black olives, diced feta cheese and greek dressing.$8.99
- chicken fresh cob
Mix salad, Egg (Poach or sunny side up), Avocado, aged cheddar, cherry tomaotes, diced cucumber, corn and Bacon.$8.99
- Italian bocconcini & cherry tomatoes
Italian bocconcini & cherry tomatoes, black olive, red onion, roquette salad, baby spinach, with balsamic dressing.$8.99
- Quinoa Mix chickpea
Mix salad, quinoa, mix chickpea, cherry tomato, diced cucumber, avocado, feta cheese, choice of egg (poach or sunny side up) and choice of dressing.$8.99
- chicken schnitzel salad
Mix salad, homemade chicken schnitzel, fresh cherry tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, mixed beans feta cheese and lemon garlic dressing.$8.99
- Tex mex salad
Romaine salad, cherry tomato, avocado, yellow shredded cheddar cheese, mixed beans, corn, choice of dressing lemon garlic dressing.$8.99
- Potato Salad
Canadian style homemade potato salad.$5.99
Wraps
- Vegetarian wrap ( with veggie patty)
Choice of tortilla, homemade vegetarian patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, chopped red onions, fire roasted bell peppers and choice of base sauce.$9.99
- Chicken wrap (fried)
Choice of tortilla, fried chicken patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, chopped red onions, fire roasted bell peppers and choice of base sauce.$9.99
- Peri-peri grill chicken wrap
Choice of tortilla, boneless peri-peri flavored grilled chicken breast, shredded lettuce, tomato, chopped red onions, fire roasted bell peppers and peri-peri sauce.$9.99
- Tandoori grill chicken wrap
Choice of tortilla, boneless tandori flavored grilled chicken breast, shredded lettuce, tomato, chopped red onions, fire roasted bell peppers and mint mayo.$9.99
- Creamy grill chicken wrap
Choice of tortilla, boneless creamy flavored grilled chicken breast, shredded lettuce, tomato, chopped red onions, fire roasted bell peppers and blue cheese sauce.$9.99
- Chicken schnitzel wrap
Choice of tortilla, homemade chicken schnitzel, shredded lettuce, tomato, chopped red onions, fire roasted bell peppers and choice of base sauce.$9.99
- Tandoori paneer wrap
Choice of tortilla, tandoori flavored grill paneer, shredded lettuce, tomato, chopped red onions, fire roasted bell peppers and mint mayo.$9.99
- Grill Paneer wrap
Choice of tortilla, boneless grilled chicken breast, shredded lettuce, tomato, chopped red onions, fire roasted bell peppers and choice of base sauce.$9.99
- Peri-peri paneer wrap
Choice of tortilla, peri-peri flavored grill paneer, shredded lettuce, tomato, chopped red onions, fire roasted bell peppers and peri-peri sauce.$9.99
- Butter chicken Wrap$9.99
- Chilli chicken wrap$9.99
- Paneer Makhani Wrap$9.99
Burgers
- Butter Chicken Burger
beef patty, sliced red onions, tomatoes and iceberg lettuce placed on choice of perfectly toasted bun.$9.99
- Beef burger- Homemade patty
Homemade beef patty, sliced red onions, tomatoes and iceberg lettuce placed on choice of perfectly toasted bun.$9.99
- Chicken burger (fried)
Fried chicken patty, red onions, tomatoes and iceberg lettuce placed on choice of perfectly toasted bun.$9.99
- Chicken schnitzel burger
Homemade chicken schntizel, sliced red onions, tomatoes and iceberg lettuce placed on choice of perfectly toasted bun.$9.99
- Creamy grill chicken burger
Home marinated creamy chicken breast, sliced red onions, tomatoes and iceberg lettuce placed on choice of perfectly toasted bun with blue cheese sauce.$9.99
- Fish burger
Homemade fish patty, sliced red onions, tomatoes and iceberg lettuce placed on choice of perfectly toasted bun.$9.99
- Garden Veggi Burgers
Homemade vegetarian patty( made from brown rice, mushroom, Whole grain oat, Mozzarella chees,onion powder)red onions, tomatoes and iceberg lettuce placed on choice of perfectly toasted bun.$9.99
- peri-peri grill chicken burger
Homemade vegetarian patty, red onions, tomatoes and iceberg lettuce placed on choice of perfectly toasted bun.$9.99
- Spicy Black bean Veggi Burger
Homemade vegetarian patty( made from cooked brown rice, cooked Black beans, Green chillies, roasted diced tomoatoes,,onion powder)red onions, tomatoes and iceberg lettuce placed on choice of perfectly toasted bun.$9.99
- Tandoori grill chicken burger
Home marinated tandoori chicken breast, sliced red onions, tomatoes and iceberg lettuce placed on choice of perfectly toasted bun with mint mayo.$9.99
- Veggie Sensation Burger
Homemade vegetarian patty( made from brown rice, mushroom, flaseed, onions,& rolled oats a three chees blend)red onions, tomatoes and iceberg lettuce placed on choice of perfectly toasted bun.$9.99
- Chilli Chicken Burger$9.99
- Chilli Paneer Burger$9.99
- Paneer Makhani Burger$9.99
Rice Bowls
- Cauliflower 65 rice bowl
Crispy fried cauliflower bites tossed in 65 sauce ( indo-chinese fusion) served on bed of basmati rice with sour cream, garnished with sesamic seeds and spring onions.$15.99
- Peri-peri chicken rice bowl
Tender chicken marinated in homemade peri-peri sauce served on bed of basmati rice with sour cream and peri-peri sauce.$15.99
- tandoori chicken rice bowl
Tender chicken marinated in homemade peri-peri sauce served on bed of basmati rice with sour cream and peri-peri sauce.$15.99
- Creamy chicken rice bowl
Tender chicken marinated in homemade creamy sauce served on bed of basmati rice with sour cream and blue cheese.$15.99
- chicken 65 rice bowl
Popcorn chicken tossed in 65 sauce ( indo-chinese fusion) served on bed of basmati rice with sour cream, garnished with sesamic seeds and spring onions.$15.99
- peri-peri paneer rice bowl
Grilled paneer tossed in homemade peri-peri sauce served on bed of basmati rice with sour cream and peri-peri sauce.$15.99
- tandoori paneer rice bowl
Grilled paneer tossed in homemade tandoori sauce served on bed of basmati rice with sour cream and mint mayo.$15.99
- Chettinad chicken rice bowl
Tender Chicken marinated in homemade chettinad sauce (South-Indian style) tossed in coconut milk and tamarind water served on bed of basmati rice with sour cream and coconut powder.$15.99
Authentic & Fusion Pasta
- Marinara Sauce Pasta with Garlic Bread
Homemade italian tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes,a touch of white wine, extra virgin olive oil and garnish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Puttanesca Sauce Pasta with Garlic Bread
Homemade spicy italian tomato sauce with capers, black olives, cherry tomatoes,a touch of white wine, extra virgin olive oil and garnish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Arrabiata Sauce Pasta with Garlic Bread
Homemade spicy italian tomato sauce, fire roasted bell peppers, cherry tomatoes,a touch of white wine, extra virgin olive oil and garnish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Vegetarian Ball Pasta with Garlic bread
4 homemade vegetarian balls in marinara sauce, cherry tomatoes,a touch of white wine, extra virgin olive oil and garnish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Creamy Mushroom Sauce Pasta with Garlic Bread
Creamy sauce with fresh mushrooms,with a touch of white wine, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and garnish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Alferado Sauce Pasta with Garlic bread
Homemade sauce with heavy cream, butter, garlic, with a touch of white wine, and garnish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Aglio Olio Sauce Pasta with Garlic bread
Extra virgin olive oil, cherry tomatoes, black olives, with a touch of white wine and garnish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Rose Sauce Pasta with Garlic bread
Blend of alferado sauce and marinara sauce with a touch of white wine, fresh cherry tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil and garnish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Flaked Tuna Fish pasta with Garlic bread
Homemade marinara sauce, red onions, flaked tuna, a touch of white wine, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and garnish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Creamy Peri-peri sauce pasta with Garlic bread
Choice of pasta cooked in creamy peri-peri sauce, cherry tomatoes, garlic, a touch of white wine, extra virgin olive oil and garnish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Creamy Currey Sauce pasta with Garlic bread
Currey sauce in cream, mushrooms, garlic, a touch of white wine, extra virgin olive oil and gaernish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Butter sauce pasta with Garlic bread
Choice of pasta cooked in indian style butter sauce, cherry tomatoes,garlic, a touch of white wine, extra virgin olive oil and garnish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Carbonara sauce pasta with Garlic bread
Creamy and egg sauce, mushrooms, a touch of white wine, extra virgin olive oil, garlic and garnish with parmesan cheese.$17.99
- Creamy Pesto sauce pasta with Garlic bread
Creamy sauce with fresh mushrooms, with a touch of white wine, extra virgin olive oil, fresh homemade pesto sauce, garnish with parmesan cheese and pine nuts.$15.99
- Quattro Fromage sauce pasta with Garlic bread
4 cheese creamy sauce with a touch$19.99
- Meat ball sauce pasta with Garlic bread
4 homemade beef balls in marinara sauce, with a touch of white wine, garlic, fresh cherry tomatoes, and garnished with parmesan cheese.$19.99
- Bolognese sauce pasta with Garlic bread
Made with fresh beef and house made marinara sauce, touch of white wine, fresh cherry tomatoes and garnished with parmesan cheese.$19.99
- Beef Lasagna with Garlic bread
Homemade lasagna with beef meat sauce and baked mozzarella cheese.$19.99
- Butter Chicken Lasagna with Garlic bread
Homemade lasagna with minced chicken and butter chicken sauce, baked with mozzarella cheese.$19.99
- Chicken Avocado Pasta
Creamy sauce with grilled chicken, fresh diced avocado, with a touch of white wine, fresh garlic and garnish with parmesan cheese.$19.99
- Black forest ham & Mushroom pasta with garlic bread
Creamy sauce with fresh mushrooms & black forest ham with a touch of white wine, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and garnish with parmesan cheese.$17.99