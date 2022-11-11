  • Home
  • /
  • Boston
  • /
  • Chicken and Rice Guys - Bedford Street NEW - 85 Bedford St
Main picView gallery

Chicken and Rice Guys - Bedford Street NEW 85 Bedford St

review star

No reviews yet

85 Bedford St

Boston, MA 02111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Halal Chicken
Regular Combo
Small Halal Chicken

Small

A lighter version of our regular-size plate, perfect for a quick bite on the go!
Small Halal Chicken

Small Halal Chicken

$7.71

The original, OG, handrubbed, Halal-style meat from the street.

Small Gyro

Small Gyro

$9.58

Call it "Hero," "Yeer-o," or "Guy-ro," we just call our lamb gyro freaking fantastic.

Small Tofu

Small Tofu

$7.71

Veggie lovers rejoice! Our tasty tofu is hand-rubbed with the same spice rub we use on our chicken, then baked and served with our tomato / cucumber blend!

Small Combo

Small Combo

$8.65

Get the best of both worlds with our classic chicken and luscious lamb/beef gyro together. Perfect for indecisive eaters!

Regular

Our regular-sized plates for appetites that are anything but... Choose a base: salad or rice to combine with your favorite protein.
Regular Halal Chicken

Regular Halal Chicken

$10.04

The original, OG, handrubbed, Halal-style meat from the street.

Regular Gyro

Regular Gyro

$11.92

Call it "Hero," "Yeer-o," or "Guy-ro," we just call our lamb gyro freaking fantastic.

Regular Combo

Regular Combo

$10.98

The best of both worlds with our classic chicken and luscious lamb/beef gyro together. Perfect for indecisive eaters!

Regular Tofu

Regular Tofu

$10.04

Veggie lovers rejoice! Our tasty tofu is hand-rubbed with the same spice rub we use on our chicken, then baked and served with our tomato / cucumber blend!

Regular Veggie Plate

$6.55

Hummus, crispy onions, tomato+cuke, pita over rice or salad

Mountain

With extra rice, extra pita, and extra protein, our Mountain plate contains a ridiculous amount of deliciousness, capable of slaying any size hunger.
Mountain Halal Chicken

Mountain Halal Chicken

$17.29

Extra chicken, extra rice, extra pita... only attempt if you're one hungry #motherclucker!

Mountain Gyro

Mountain Gyro

$20.09

Extra gyro, extra rice, extra pita... only attempt if you're one hungry #motherclucker!

Mountain Tofu

Mountain Tofu

$17.29

Extra tofu, extra rice, extra pita... only attempt if you're one hungry #motherclucker!

Mountain Combo

Mountain Combo

$18.69

Extra chicken, extra gyro, extra rice, extra pita... only attempt if you're one hungry #motherclucker!

Additional Sides

Baklava

$2.80

Pita Chips & Hummus

$2.81

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
Teas

Teas

$2.50

Bag

compostable bag

$0.05
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

**FOR PICKUP AT 85 Bedford St, Boston** Slinging steamy plates since 2012, Chicken & Rice Guys introduced Boston to the ridiculously delicious world of chicken and rice. With high quality ingredients, alluring aromas, and a seductive selection of homemade sauces, we've elevated street food to the next level.

Location

85 Bedford St, Boston, MA 02111

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
581 Washington Street Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
Crave Chinatown
orange star3.8 • 816
75 Kneeland St Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
Noon Mediterranean
orange star4.4 • 1,157
95 Summer St Boston, MA 02110
View restaurantnext
Waku Waku - CT
orange starNo Reviews
2 Tyler Street Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
The Q - 660 Washington St
orange starNo Reviews
660 Washington St Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
Shore Leave
orange starNo Reviews
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston