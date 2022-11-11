Chicken and Rice Guys - Bedford Street NEW 85 Bedford St
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
**FOR PICKUP AT 85 Bedford St, Boston** Slinging steamy plates since 2012, Chicken & Rice Guys introduced Boston to the ridiculously delicious world of chicken and rice. With high quality ingredients, alluring aromas, and a seductive selection of homemade sauces, we've elevated street food to the next level.
85 Bedford St, Boston, MA 02111
