  • Home
  • /
  • Tulsa
  • /
  • Chicken and the Wolf - Center Court
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chicken and the Wolf Center Court

review star

No reviews yet

One Williams Ctr

Plaza Food Hall

Tulsa, OK 74172

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Traditional

1 Tender Meal

$7.50

2 Tender Meal

$10.95

3 Tender Meal

$12.95

Tender Count

Boneless Breast Meal

$9.00

Add Tender

$3.50

Sandwiches

OG

$10.50

Nashville

$11.50

Clucker

$10.95

Vegan OG

$11.95

Vegan Clucker

$12.50

Vegetarian Nashville

$12.95

Salads

Mixed greens, dill, radish, red onion, coleslaw, croutons, lemon dill buttermilk dressing

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.95

Vegan Fried Chik'n Salad

$12.50

Plain Salad (NO Protein)

$6.00

Hot Chicken Fries

Hot Chicken Fries

$9.00

Vegan Hot Chicken Fries

$10.50

Sides

Fries

$2.00

No Spice Fries

$2.00

Pot Salad

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side Pickles

$2.00

Side Toast

$0.25

Side Cheese

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Cheese fries

$5.00

side ketchup

Sauces

Side Comeback

$0.75

Side Lemon Dill

$0.75

Side Vegan Lemon Dill

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

side ketchup

Lemon Buttermilk Dressing

$0.75

Drinks

Soda

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

lemonade

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.00

Milk

$1.50

water cup

Desserts

Lemon bar

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We turn up the heat for the toughest of taste buds. unapologetically serving Tulsa’s hottest chicken, we grind to feed the faces and souls of the heatseekers who dare to dance with the devil. Serving the best chicken this side of Nashville. From classic fried chicken to the hottest thing you’ve ever experienced, we’ve got you covered whichever you’re craving.

Location

One Williams Ctr, Plaza Food Hall, Tulsa, OK 74172

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Juniper Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,495
324 E 3rd Street Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Elote Cafe & Catering
orange star4.4 • 1,409
514 S Boston Ave Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext
Roppongi
orange star4.4 • 1,765
601 S Boston Ave Tulsa, OK 74119
View restaurantnext
SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS
orange starNo Reviews
522 S. Boston Ave. Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext
The Vault
orange star4.4 • 520
620 S Cincinnati Ave Tulsa, OK 74119
View restaurantnext
Copaneazi's - 522 South Boston Avenue Ste 104
orange starNo Reviews
522 South Boston Avenue Ste 104 Tulsa, OK 74103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tulsa

Kilkenny's Irish Pub
orange star4.7 • 5,213
1413 E 15TH ST Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
JC's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 3,652
2911 S Harvard Ave Tulsa, OK 74114
View restaurantnext
Coney I-Lander - #5 11th Street
orange star4.6 • 2,554
2838 East 11th Street Tulsa, OK 74104
View restaurantnext
Juniper Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,495
324 E 3rd Street Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Prossimo
orange star4.5 • 2,395
1550 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
orange star4.8 • 1,951
1334 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tulsa
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston