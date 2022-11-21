Chicken and the Wolf Center Court
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We turn up the heat for the toughest of taste buds. unapologetically serving Tulsa’s hottest chicken, we grind to feed the faces and souls of the heatseekers who dare to dance with the devil. Serving the best chicken this side of Nashville. From classic fried chicken to the hottest thing you’ve ever experienced, we’ve got you covered whichever you’re craving.
Location
One Williams Ctr, Plaza Food Hall, Tulsa, OK 74172
Gallery