Chicken

Chicken Bonz Bend 143 SW Century Dr Ste 110

143 SW Century Dr Ste 110

Bend, OR 97702

Order Again

Popular Items

5 Bonzless Combo
Small Appetite Bonzless
Large Fry

Bonz

6 bonz

$10.50

12 bonz

$19.50

25 bonz

$39.00

50 bonz

$77.75

100 bonz

$155.00

AYCE bonz

$29.95

Add 1 bonz

$2.00

Bonzless

5 less

$12.00

10 less

$23.50

20 less

$45.00

50 less

$107.50

Add 1 less

$2.70

Burgerz

Big

$10.25

Bigger

$11.50

Biggest

$12.50

Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Comboz

5 Bonzless Combo

$15.00

6 Bonz Combo

$15.00

Free Kids (DINE IN ONLY)

Salad Bar Combo

$13.00

Sliderz Combo

$15.00

Small Appetite Bonz

$10.50

Small Appetite Bonzless

$10.50

Dessert

Creamsicle

$1.00

Drinks

$1 Pub Beer

$1.00

Cider

$5.75

Micro Beer

$5.50

Soda/Tea

$2.00

Extra Sauces

BLC

$0.25

Damn Hot

$0.25

Fry Sauce

HBBQ

$0.25

Honey Sriracha

$0.25

Hot

$0.25

Ketchup

Medium

$0.25

Mild

$0.25

PJT

$0.25

Ranch

S&S

$0.25

SBBQ

$0.25

SCG

$0.25

Soy

$0.25

Teriyaki

$0.25

Picnic Special

Picnic Special - Bonzless

$54.00

Picnic Special - Bonz

$50.00

Salad Alley

Salad Bar

$7.00

Sidez

Chili Chz Fries

$5.50

Large Baked Beans

$4.95

Large Cole Slaw

$4.95

Large Fry

$7.00

Large Potato Salad

$5.50

Okra

$4.25

Small Baked Beans

$2.50

Small Cole Slaw

$2.75

Small Fry

$3.50

Small Potato Salad

$2.75

Merchandise

Hat

$25.00

Hat (Copy)

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wings, strips, burgers, salad bar, 15 different sauces, always local beer and cider, home of ALL YOU CAN EAT WINGS!

143 SW Century Dr Ste 110, Bend, OR 97702

Chicken Bonz Bend image
Chicken Bonz Bend image
Chicken Bonz Bend image

