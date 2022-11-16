Chicken Box Lounge & Bar 7039 Raggard Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7039 Raggard Road, Shively, KY 40216
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Sue's touch of Country - 2605 Rockford Lane
No Reviews
2605 Rockford Lane Louisville, KY 40216
View restaurant
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen - Dixie
4.5 • 1,119
4810 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY 40216
View restaurant