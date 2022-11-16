A map showing the location of Chicken Box Lounge & Bar 7039 Raggard RoadView gallery

Chicken Box Lounge & Bar 7039 Raggard Road

review star

No reviews yet

7039 Raggard Road

Shively, KY 40216

Order Again

Wings

6pc Bone-In

$7.49

10pc Bone-In

$11.99

20pc Bone-In

$23.99

30pc Bone-In

$33.99

50pc Bone-In

$59.99

75pc Bone-In

$84.99

100pc Bone-In

$119.99

150pc Bone-In

$99.99

6pc Boneless

$6.15

10pc Boneless

$9.50

20 Boneless

$19.99

30 Boneless

$26.50

50 Boneless

$40.50

75 Boneless

$55.00

100 Boneless

$68.59

150 Boneless

$92.09

Sides

Reg Fries

$2.49

LG Fries

$4.49

Red Loaded Fries

$6.50

LG Loaded Fries

$9.50

Reg Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

LG Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

Reg Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.25

LG Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.25

Reg Coleslaw

$2.25

LG Coleslaw

$4.25

Family Specials/Party Pack

30 Wings, 3 Drips + Large Side + 3 Waffle Biscuits

$37.99

50 Wings, 5 Drips + 2 Large Sides + 5 Waffle Biscuits

$53.99

70 Wings, 6 Drips + 3 Large Sides + 7 Waffle Biscuits

$74.99

100 Wings, 6 Drips + 5 Large Sides + 12 Waffle Biscuits

$153.00

Kid's Meal

3 Wings, Side, and Kids Drink

$5.75

Additions

Cheese Cup

$0.75

Bacon

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.65

Ranch

$0.65

Combos

6 Wings, 1 Drip + Side + Drink + Biscuit

$10.75

8 Wings, 1 Drip + Side + Drink + Biscuit

$12.75

12 Wings, 2 Drips + Side + Drink + Biscuit

$14.99

20 Wings, 2 Drips + Large Side + 2 Drinks + Biscuit

$24.99

6 Wings Boneless Combo

$8.99

8 Wings Boneless Combo

$11.99

12 Wings Boneless Combo

$13.99

20 Wings Boneless Combo

$22.99

Other

Waffle Biscuit

$1.25

Drinks

20oz Drink

$1.99

Chicken sandwich

Chicken Sandwich Only

$5.99

Sandwich Combo

$9.50

3 Tenders combo

$10.99

5 Tenders combo

$13.99

3 Tenders Only

$4.99

5 Tenders Only

$6.99

Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

$3.99

Mixed Drinks

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

LIT

$13.00

Blue MF

$13.00

Sex in the Box

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Pink Drink

$11.00

Green Drink

$11.00

Blue Magic

$10.00

Top Shelf

Top Shelf Shot

$10.00

Top Shelf Double Shot

$18.50

Mid Shelf

Mid Shelf Shot

$7.00

Mid Shelf Double Shot

$12.50

Bottom Shelf

Bottom Shelf Shot

$5.00

Bottom Shelf Double Shot

$8.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7039 Raggard Road, Shively, KY 40216

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
