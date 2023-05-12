Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rotisserie Chicken & Ribs

1. Quarter Chicken

$10.99

2. Half Chicken

$12.99

Half Rotisserie served with choice of side rice, potatoes, beans, and salad.

3. Whole Chicken

$27.99

Whole Chicken served with choice rice, potatoes,beans, and salad

4. Family Pack

$41.99

Two Whole Chicken with choice of rice,potatoes, beans, and salad

5. Chicken Salad

$10.99

Chicken skewer with salad

6. Kids Meal

$6.99

Quarter Chicken with rice

7. 2 piece ribs

$12.99

8. 3 piece ribs

$14.99

9. 5 piece ribs

$19.99

Comes with choice of rice,potatoes,beans, and salad

10. 12 piece ribs

$46.99

11. Small chicken & rib Combo

$12.99

Quarter Chicken w/One rib comes with choice of rice,potatoes,beans, and salad

12. Large Chicken and Rib Combo

$19.99

Comes with choice of rice,potatoe,beans, and salad

13. Family Pack Combo

$43.99

Comes with rice,potatoes,beans, and salad

Greek Menu

14. Gyro Plate

$11.99

Comes with choice of rice,potatoes, beans, and salad

15. Single Beef

$10.99

16. Double beef

$12.99

17. Single Chicken

$10.99

O

18. Double Chicken

$11.99

19. Combination plate

$12.99

20A. Single Ground Beef

$11.99

20. Double Ground Beef

$13.99

21. Dolmates Plate

$9.99

22. Gyro Sandwich

$10.99

23. Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich

$10.99

24. Greek Salad

$9.99

Mixed Kabob

$12.99

Croissant Sandwich

25. Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich

$10.99

26. Chicken Cordon Bleu

$10.99

27. BBQ Rib Sandwich

$10.99

28. Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

29. Chicken & Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

30. BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

31. Ham & Cheese

$10.99

A La Carte

Whole Chicken

$14.99

Half Chicken

$8.99

Quarter Chicken

$4.99

Skewer Chicken

$4.99

Skewer Beef

$4.99

Bob Kabob

$4.99

BBQ ribs

$4.99

Gyro Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken soulvaki sandwich

$7.99

Dolmades (one each)

$0.99

Side Gyro

$4.99

Sides

Steamed Potatoes

$3.50

Green Salad

$2.99

Rice

$3.50

Pinto Beans

$3.50

French Fries

$3.99

Side Pita

$1.50

Large Rice

$10.99

Large Salad

$10.99

Spinach Pie

$3.99

Feta Cheese

$2.50

Grilled Tomato

$0.99

Beverages & Desserts

Baklava

$2.99

Fountain Soda

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.99

Bottled Coke

$2.50

Abali Yogurt OG Soda

$2.99

Abali Mint Yogurt Soda

$2.99

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.99

Can Orange Soda

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50

Can Coke

$1.50

Large cup water

$0.99

Extras

White Sauce

$0.50

Salad Dressing

$0.50

Hot sauce

Jalapeños

Lemon Juice

Fry Sauce

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3440 south state street, South Salt Lake, UT 84115

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

