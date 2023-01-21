Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American
Chicken Fiesta Downtown
217 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2311 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Richmond
Red Eye Cookie Richmond Catering - Cater VCU
4.4 • 2,836
935 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurant
More near Richmond