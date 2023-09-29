FIESTA FAJITA SPECIAL

Chicken Fajitas

$13.95

Steak Fajitas

$14.50

Mix Fajitas

$14.50

FIESTA FAMILY PACK

1 and Half Chicken, 16oz Rice, 16oz Beans, 16oz Coleslaw, 8 Yucca Sticks or 2 bags of fries, 4oz Bbq Sauce

Fiesta Family Pack

$39.95

CHARCOAL ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

Whole Chicken

$21.00

Charcoal Rotisserie Chicken served with 2 sides of your choice.

Half Chicken

$11.95

Half Charcoal Rotisserie Chicken served with 2 sides of your choice.

Quarter Chicken

$9.00

A Quarter of Charcoal Rotisserie Chicken served with 2 sides of your choice.

FROM THE GRILL

Chicken Parilla

$12.95

Marinated chicken breast filet served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce and guacamole.

Carne Asada

$15.95

Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce and yucca or fries

Smoked Pork Ribs

$14.95

Served with 2 sides of your choice.

Grilled Salmon

$15.50

Served with mixed veggies and tossed salad or rice and beans.

Lomo Saltado

$15.95

Stir fry of Steak Strips with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Tomato, French Fries in White Wine Served with Rice and Black Beans.

Pollo Saltado

$14.25

Stir fry of Chicken with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Tomato, French Fries in White Wine Served with Rice and Black Beans

Saltado Mixto

$15.75

Stir fry of Chicken and Steak Strips with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Tomato, French Fries in White Wine Served with Rice and Black Beans

Grilled Steak

$13.75

Served with 3 sides of your choice.

FIESTA PLATTERS

Taco Platter

$11.50

3 Tacos with rotisserie chicken or ground beef. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, lettuce and sour cream on the side.

Grilled Tacos

$12.95

Enchiladas Platters

$11.95

2 Enchiladas with meat of your choice. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream on the side.

COMBOS

#1 Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Served with 1 side + Drink

#2 Steak and Cheese

$12.50

Served with 1 side + Drink

#3 1/4 Chicken & Ribs

$14.25

Served with 2 sides + Drink

#4 1/2 Rotisserie Chicken

$13.95

Served with rice, beans, salad and choice of yucca or fries + Drink.

#5 Enchilada Combo

$12.95

3 Enchiladas served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream + Drink.

#6 6oz. Steak & Ribs

$14.95

Served with 2 sides + Drink

#7 Chicken & 6oz Steak

$14.95

Served with 2 sides + Drink

SALADS & SANDWICHES

Express Salad

$6.95

Fiesta Salad

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, onions, chips, cheese & honey mustard dressing.

Chalupa Salad

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, chips, cheese & house dressing dressing.

Taco Salad

$11.50

Lettuce, avocado, cheese, tomato & onions in a fried tortilla shell. Sour cream and house dressing on the side.

Salmon Salad

$15.25

Grilled Salmon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions,​ Chips, Cheese & Avocado.

Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich with sauteed onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, cheese and mayo.

Steak and Cheese

$10.25

Steak and Cheese Sandwich with sauteed onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomato, mushrooms and mayo.

BURRITOS

Naked Burrito

$11.25

Meat of choice over corn chips topped with rice, black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese and guacamole.

Chimichanga

$11.25

Burrito Platter

$11.25

Topped with melted cheese and served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream on the side.

Burrito Grande

$11.25

Your choice of meat served with rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Veggie Burrito

$9.75

NACHOS

Steak Nachos

$11.95

Chips covered with beans, cheese, jalapeno, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Chicken Nachos

$11.75

Chips covered with beans, cheese, jalapeno, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Beef Nachos

$11.75

Chips covered with beans, cheese, jalapeno, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Cheese Nachos

$10.75

Chips covered with beans, cheese, jalapeno, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Chicken & Steak Nachos

$11.95

Chips covered with beans, cheese, jalapeno, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Beef & Chicken Nachos

$11.75

Chips covered with beans, cheese, jalapeno, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.

QUESADILLAS

Steak Quesadilla

$9.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

Beef Quesadilla

$9.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

BBQ Steak Quesadilla

$9.95

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

Chicken & Steak Quesadilla

$9.95

Chicken & Beef Quesadilla

$9.50

PLATO GRANDE

Rotisserie chicken, smoked pork ribs and grilled steak. Served with rice, beans, salad or coleslaw and fries, yucca or tortillas. (Serves 4)

Plato Grande

$67.95

A LA CARTE

Corn Tortillas

$1.75

Flour Tortillas

$1.75

Side Salad

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Rice

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

Guacamole & Chips

$4.95

Guacamole

$3.75
Chicharron

$8.75

Tacos de Carne Asada

$3.95

Tamal de Elote - Steamed

$3.25

Tamal de Elote - Fried

$3.25

Single Tacos - Chicken

$3.25

Single Tacos - Beef

$3.25

Single Tacos - Grilled Chicken

$4.25

Single Tacos - Grilled Steak

$4.50

Single Enchiladas - Chicken

$3.50

Single Enchiladas - Beef

$3.50

Single Enchiladas - Cheese

$3.00

Single Enchiladas - Steak

$3.75

Fries

$3.50

Yucca

$3.50

Fried Plantains

$3.50

Chicken Soup

$6.50

Black Beans

$2.00

Rice 16oz

$4.00

Beans 16oz

$4.00

Black Beans 16oz

$4.00

Chips

$1.50

Steam Veggies

$2.50

DESSERTS

Flan

$3.75

Tres Leches

$4.50

Fried Ice Cream

$5.25

Alfajor

$3.15

White Chocolate - Alfajor

$3.40

TreatBag

$5.75

SODA /TEA

Soda

$2.50

Colombiana

$2.50

Postobon

$2.50

Inca Kola

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Coconut Water

$2.50

Malta

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

JUICE

Horchata

$3.15

Mango

$3.15

Mora

$3.15

Pina

$3.15

Maracuya

$3.15

WATER

Bottle Water

$1.50

DRESSING

Yellow Sauce 1oz

$0.25

Green Sauce 1oz

$0.25