  Austin
  Chicken Fried Austin@ ghostline kitchen
Chicken Fried Austin@ ghostline kitchen

3400 Comsouth Drive

Austin, TX 78744

Popular Items

Spicy Crispy Chicken
Crispy Chicken
Poblano Mac & Cheese

Boneless Bites

6 pc Boneless Bites

6 pc Boneless Bites

$4.99

Delicious boneless chicken bites made your way! Choose from light or dark meat, and then choose if you want them grilled, crispy, or spicy crispy!

8 pc Boneless Bites

8 pc Boneless Bites

$6.29

Delicious boneless chicken bites! Get them your way - choose from either light or dark meat, then choose between grilled, crispy, or spicy crispy!

12 pc Boneless Bites

12 pc Boneless Bites

$9.49

Delicious boneless chicken bites! Get them your way - choose from either light or dark meat, then choose between grilled, crispy, or spicy crispy!

24 pc Boneless Bites

24 pc Boneless Bites

$17.99

Delicious boneless chicken bites! Get them your way - choose from either light or dark meat, then choose between grilled, crispy, or spicy crispy!

36 pc Boneless Bites

36 pc Boneless Bites

$25.99

Delicious boneless chicken bites! Get them your way - choose from either light or dark meat, then choose between grilled, crispy, or spicy crispy!

48 pc Boneless Bites

48 pc Boneless Bites

$32.99

Delicious boneless chicken bites! Get them your way - choose from either light or dark meat, then choose between grilled, crispy, or spicy crispy!

Tenders

2 Tenders

2 Tenders

$6.99

Who doesn't love some chicken tenders? Choose from light or dark meat, and then choose if you want them grilled, crispy, or spicy crispy!

3 Tenders

3 Tenders

$9.99

Who doesn't love some chicken tenders? Choose from light or dark meat, and then choose if you want them grilled, crispy, or spicy crispy!

4 Tenders

4 Tenders

$12.99

Who doesn't love some chicken tenders? Choose from light or dark meat, and then choose if you want them grilled, crispy, or spicy crispy!

6 Tenders

6 Tenders

$18.99

Who doesn't love some chicken tenders? Choose from light or dark meat, and then choose if you want them grilled, crispy, or spicy crispy!

9 Tenders

9 Tenders

$29.99

Who doesn't love some chicken tenders? Choose from light or dark meat, and then choose if you want them grilled, crispy, or spicy crispy!

12 Tenders

12 Tenders

$39.99

Who doesn't love some chicken tenders? Choose from light or dark meat, and then choose if you want them grilled, crispy, or spicy crispy!

Chicken Breast

1 pc Breast

1 pc Breast

$6.49

Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs

1 pc Thighs

1 pc Thighs

$4.99
2 pc Thighs

2 pc Thighs

$7.49
4 pc Thighs

4 pc Thighs

$14.99
8 pc Thighs

8 pc Thighs

$25.99
12 pc Thighs

12 pc Thighs

$39.99

Chicken Wings

Wings will come naked and include Middles and Drumettes. These are Cut Party Wings so there is no end of the wing. Wings are brine overnight daily with our special house made marinade.
6 Chicken Wings

6 Chicken Wings

$9.99
12 Chicken Wings

12 Chicken Wings

$18.99
24 Chicken Wings

24 Chicken Wings

$34.99

Individual Combo

6 pc Boneless Bites Combo

6 pc Boneless Bites Combo

$9.99
2 Tenders Combo

2 Tenders Combo

$9.99
1 Chicken Breast Combo

1 Chicken Breast Combo

$9.99
1 Chicken Thigh Combo

1 Chicken Thigh Combo

$9.99

Family Combo

Family Combo Comes with all of the following: -Boneless Bites -4 Tenders -2 Chicken Breast -2 Chicken Thighs 3 Small 8oz Sides 8 Rolls Up to 6 Sauces of your choose
Family Combo

Family Combo

$49.99

Signature Sandwiches

Spicy Crispy Chicken

Spicy Crispy Chicken

$9.99

Spicy chicken thigh, with pickles and our secret sauce on a brioche bun.

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$9.99

Crispy chicken thigh, with pickles and our secret sauce on a brioche bun.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and our secret sauce on a brioche bun.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.99+
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99+
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$5.99+
Poblano Mac & Cheese

Poblano Mac & Cheese

$5.99+
Rolls & Honey Butter

Rolls & Honey Butter

$3.99+
Slaw

Slaw

$4.99+

Sauces

Medium Buffalo

Medium Buffalo

$0.50
Hot Buffalo

Hot Buffalo

$0.50
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.50
Ranch

Ranch

$0.50
Chipotle Ranch

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50
Creamy Jalepeño

Creamy Jalepeño

$0.50
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.50
Hot Honey

Hot Honey

$0.50
Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.99
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.99
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.99
Jarritos Orange

Jarritos Orange

$2.99
Maine Root Mexican Cola

Maine Root Mexican Cola

$2.99
Maine Root Root Beer

Maine Root Root Beer

$2.99
Rambler Sparkling Water

Rambler Sparkling Water

$2.99
Sweet Leaf Iced Tea

Sweet Leaf Iced Tea

$2.99
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Fried, Grilled and Smoked Chicken, made from scratch everyday.

Location

3400 Comsouth Drive, Austin, TX 78744

