Chicken G's 1414 West El Camino Real

1414 West El Camino Real

Mountain View, CA 94040

Sandwiches

Chick-licious

$12.99

Bun, Chicken, Mayo

The Big G

$13.74

Bun, Tangy Garlic Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, Chicken

Naughty-Chick

$13.74

Sesame Bun, G sauce, Lettuce, Serrano Pepper, Chicken, Pepper Jack.

Bad Boy!

$13.74

Build your own sandwich

Fried Chicken

Combo 1

$11.99

2 pcs of drum and thigh comes with texas toast and 1 side

Combo 2

$21.99

4 Pcs of chicken comes with Texas toast and 2 sides

Friend's Meal

$37.99

Eight pcs chicken comes with 2 pcs Texas toast and 3 sides

Chicken Tenders 3pcs

$12.99

3 pcs chicken tenders

Chicken Tenders 5pcs

$18.99

Sides

Side of Fries

$4.00

Fries with house seasoning.

Side of Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Premium Mac-Cheese

Side of Coleslaw

$4.00

Creamy coleslaw

Drinks

House Made Lemonade

$5.00

Lemonade made from fresh lemons

Bottled water

$2.00

Tea - Sweet

$3.00

Tea - Unsweet

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.50

Jarritos Pine apple

$2.50

Jarritos Tamarind

$2.50

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1414 West El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040

