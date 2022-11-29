Chicken in a Barrel - Wahiawa, Oahu

Restaurant info

Looking for a delicious meal after riding the Hawaiian waves with your friends? Bringing Kauai’s best BBQ, founded in 2010 on the island of Kauai. This local family-owned restaurant has since expanded to Wahiawa, Oahu, in 2020. Chicken In A Barrel BBQ offers a diverse menu starting with the most “broke da mouth” chicken! Try the finger-licking smoked ribs, shredded pork, or loaded burrito. Conveniently located on the gateway to the north shore on Kamehameha highway and specializes in creating one-of-a-kind smoked barbecue with their custom-made barrel drums. With a casual indoor and patio environment, this restaurant is perfect for individuals of all ages.

