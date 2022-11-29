Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chicken in a Barrel - Wahiawa, Oahu

review star

No reviews yet

167-A South Kamehameha Highway

Wahiawa, HI 96786

Order Again

Popular Items

#2 Sampler Plate
Corn Bread
#1 Chicken Plate

Plates

#1 Chicken Plate

#1 Chicken Plate

$15.10

1/4 chicken. Includes a side of rice and chili beans. Dry rubbed, smoked BBQ.

#2 Sampler Plate

#2 Sampler Plate

$21.95

A Local Favorite. A little taste of our dry-rubbed BBQ chicken, slow-cooked beef & pork, and a baby back rib. Served with a side of rice and chili beans.

#3 Baby Back Rib Plate

#3 Baby Back Rib Plate

$21.00

5 Baby Back Ribs. Dry-rubbed and served with a side of rice and chili beans.

#4 Combo Plate

#4 Combo Plate

$20.55

1/4 Chicken and 2 Baby Back Ribs. Dry-rubbed and served with a side of rice and chili beans.

#5 Beef Plate

#5 Beef Plate

$21.10

1/3 Pound of our slow cooked pulled beef. Served with a side of rice and chili beans.

#6 Pork Plate

#6 Pork Plate

$17.40

1/3 Pound of pulled pork. Served with a side of rice and chili beans.

#7 Chicken Plate for 2

#7 Chicken Plate for 2

$23.80

1/2 Chicken. Served with 2 scoops of rice and a side of chili beans.

Mix Plate

Mix Plate

$15.10

1/4 Chicken. 4.5 oz pulled pork. Served with 2 scoops of rice and a side of mac salad.

Mini Mix

Mini Mix

$11.00

1/8 Chicken. 3 oz pulled pork. With a side of rice and mac salad.

Family Meal

Family Barrel Meal

Family Barrel Meal

$36.00

1 whole chicken chopped into 1/8s. Served with 16 oz sides of rice, mac salad, and cole slaw.

Barrel, Whole Chicken only

$28.00

1 whole chicken chopped into 1/8s.

16 oz Chili

$9.50

16 oz Mac Salad

$8.00

16 oz Rice

$5.50

16 oz Spanish Rice

$8.00

16 oz Slaw

$8.00

Sides

Chili Beans, 8 oz

Chili Beans, 8 oz

$5.00

White Rice, 8 oz

$2.80

Cole Slaw, 8 oz

$5.05

Mac Salad, 8 oz

$4.75

Spanish Rice, 8 oz

$5.05
Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$4.10

This item is our regular cornbread. NO Special Requests can be made for this item. Honey Grilled Cornbread is NOT available for online ordering. Please order in-store only.

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$5.30

7 oz of Fires

FAMILY French Fries

FAMILY French Fries

$9.00

14 oz. of fries

Regular Sweet Fries

Regular Sweet Fries

$6.85

7 oz of Sweet Potato Fries

FAMILY Sweet Fries

FAMILY Sweet Fries

$12.00

14 oz of Sweet Potato Fries

Regular Onion Rings

Regular Onion Rings

$8.00

7 oz of Onion Rings

FAMILY Onion Rings

FAMILY Onion Rings

$14.00

14 oz. of Onion Rings

Regular FRINGS

$6.40

3.5 oz of Fries, 3 Onion Rings

FAMILY Frings

$12.50

7 oz of Fries & 7 oz of Onion Rings

Regular LOADED FRIES

$10.50

A half portion of hot fries loaded with cheese, homemade pico de gallo, cilantro sauce and your choice of BBQ meat.

FAMILY Loaded Fries

$15.75

Family sized hot fries loaded with cheese, homemade pico de gallo, cilantro sauce and your choice of BBQ meat.

Regular Chili Cheese Fries

$6.90

7 oz of fries with 3 oz of our homemade chili with shredded cheese

FAMILY Chili Cheese Fries

FAMILY Chili Cheese Fries

$13.00

Hot fries topped with our homemade chili beans and shredded cheese.

Salads

Fresh cut romaine, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, and creamy caesar dressing.

Caesar

$13.65

Side Salad

$6.70

Ala Carte

1/2 Chicken

$15.30

1/4 Chicken

$9.40

Single Rib

$4.05

6oz Pork

$10.10

6oz Beef

$20.00

Full Rack

$48.00

1/2 Rack

$24.00

Chili & Rice Bowl

$8.30

Kids Menu

BBQ Sandwich

$8.00

Your choice of BBQ meat served on a toasted keiki bun.

Kids Burrito

$8.60

Shredded meat, rice, and cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$8.75

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Drinks

Energy Drink

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.55

Retail

BBQ Sauce Hot

$12.60

BBQ Sauce Mild

$12.60

Beef, Buffalo Rub

$13.92

Off the Hook Rub

$13.92
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Looking for a delicious meal after riding the Hawaiian waves with your friends? Bringing Kauai’s best BBQ, founded in 2010 on the island of Kauai. This local family-owned restaurant has since expanded to Wahiawa, Oahu, in 2020. Chicken In A Barrel BBQ offers a diverse menu starting with the most “broke da mouth” chicken! Try the finger-licking smoked ribs, shredded pork, or loaded burrito. Conveniently located on the gateway to the north shore on Kamehameha highway and specializes in creating one-of-a-kind smoked barbecue with their custom-made barrel drums. With a casual indoor and patio environment, this restaurant is perfect for individuals of all ages.

Website

Location

167-A South Kamehameha Highway, Wahiawa, HI 96786

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

