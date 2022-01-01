Chicken In a Sack imageView gallery

Chicken In a Sack 110 e 6th st

review star

No reviews yet

110 e 6th st

Kearney, MO 64060

Order Again

Popular Items

BACON RANCH
BBQ
MAC AND CHEESE

Flavors

BACON RANCH

Ranch flavored shredded chicken topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, Colby Jack cheese, and homemade Ranch dressing. You choose how you want it served, either as a: Slider, Taco, Salad, Bowl, or Nachos

BBQ

BBQ flavored shredded chicken topped with dill pickle, homemade coleslaw, and Wabash BBQ sauce. You choose how you want it served, either as a: Slider, Taco, Salad, Bowl, or Nachos

LOADED BBQ

BLT

Ranch flavored shredded chicken topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. You choose how you want it served, either as a: Slider, Taco, Salad, Bowl, or Nachos

BUFFALO

Buffalo flavored shredded chicken topped with blue cheese crumbles, chopped celery, and Buffalo sauce. You choose how you want it served, either as a: Slider, Taco, Salad, Bowl, or Nachos

LOADED BUFFALO

Buffalo flavored shredded chicken topped with bacon, tomato, jalapeño, blue cheese crumbles, chopped celery, and Buffalo sauce. You choose how you want it served, either as a: Slider, Taco, Salad, Bowl, or Nachos

CAPRESE

Tuscan flavored shredded chicken topped with mozzarella, tomato, and basil pesto sauce. You choose how you want it served, either as a: Slider, Taco, Salad, Bowl, or Nachos

CHILI CHEESE

CLASSIC NACHOS

SUPER CRUNCHY TACO

KLUCKER

Cold Chicken Salad - shredded chicken, apples, grapes, mayonnaise You choose how you want it served, either as a: Slider, Taco, Salad, Bowl, or Nachos

PEPPERONI

Tuscan flavored shredded chicken topped with pepperoni, mozzarella, and homemade marinara sauce. You choose how you want it served, either as a: Slider, Taco, Salad, Bowl, or Nachos

PLAINO

Your choice of flavored chicken: rotisserie, bbq, tuscan, taco, buffalo, ranch, sloppy. You choose how you want it served, either as a: Slider, Taco, Salad, Bowl, or Nachos

POPPER

Ranch flavored shredded chicken topped with bacon, jalapeño, tomato, lettuce, and homemade jalapeño cream cheese spread. You choose how you want it served, either as a: Slider, Taco, Salad, Bowl, or Nachos

ROTISSERIE

Rotisserie flavored shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, and Colby Jack cheese. You choose how you want it served, either as a: Slider, Taco, Salad, Bowl, or Nachos

SLOPPY

Out of stock

Homemade Sloppy Joe You choose how you want it served, either as a: Slider, Taco, Salad, Bowl, or Nachos

SUPER BACON RANCH POPPER

Ranch flavored shredded chicken topped with bacon, Colby Jack cheese, jalapeño, tomato, lettuce, and homemade jalapeño cream cheese spread and ranch dressing. You choose how you want it served, either as a: Slider, Taco, Salad, Bowl, or Nachos

SUPER TACO

Taco flavored shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, queso fresco cheese, Colby Jack cheese, and homemade salsa with a side of sour cream. You choose how you want it served, either as a: Slider, Taco, Salad, Bowl, or Nachos

TACO

Taco flavored shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, queso fresco cheese, and homemade salsa. You choose how you want it served, either as a: Slider, Taco, Salad, Bowl, or Nachos

CHICKEN ONLY

$7.95

CAESAR

MAC AND CHEESE

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$3.50

MEATBALL

Out of stock

Add Ons

BBQ Chips

$1.75

Chicken Chili large

$10.95

Chicken Chili small

$5.95

Chips and Nacho Cheese

$4.50

Chips and salsa

$3.95

Coleslaw

$2.25Out of stock

Jalapeño Chips

$1.75

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$2.50

Nacho Cheese side

$2.50

Salsa

$2.00

Sea Salt Chips

$1.75

Side Salad

$3.50

Slider Bun

$0.75

Tortilla

$0.75

Tortilla Chips

$1.75

Dressings

Blue cheese crumbles

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Buffalo sauce

$0.25

Salsa side

$0.25

Italian dressing

$0.25

Blue cheese dressing

$0.25

Bbq sauce

$0.25

Pesto sauce

$0.25Out of stock

Mayonnaise

$0.25

Popper sauce

$0.25

Marinara sauce

$0.25

Queso Fesco

$0.10

Sour Cream

$0.25

Jalapenos

$0.10

Drinks

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Lemonade

$1.25

Tea

$1.25

Fanta

$1.25

Dr Pepper

$1.25

Barqs

$1.25

Water

$0.25

Desserts

Cookie

$1.00

Brownie

$1.25Out of stock

Lemon Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Red Velvet

$1.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cookie

$1.25Out of stock

Krispie Treats

$1.50Out of stock

Combo Deals

1 Mini Nacho, 2 Taco, Combo

$10.95

Taco Tuesday 5 for $10.95

$10.95

3 Hard Tacos

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Oven roasted shredded chicken, with several choices of flavors. Then its your choice how it's served, as a Slider, Taco, Salad, or Bowl. Add drinks and sides, but there's nothing fried. Instead, indulge in dessert!

Location

110 e 6th st, Kearney, MO 64060

Directions

Gallery
Chicken In a Sack image

