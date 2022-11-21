Chicken Meets Rice (Cupertino)
1,402 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We've reimagined Chicken Rice, Southeast Asia's most popular street food, bringing together all the regional variations in a fun build-your-own dining experience!
Location
10445 S De Anza Blvd Ste 101, Cupertino, CA 95014
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fire Wings Cupertino - Cupertino
No Reviews
20688 Stevens Creek Blvd Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurant
Tiger Sugar - Cupertino
No Reviews
19620 STEVENS CREEK BLVD., SUITE 180 Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurant
Legends Pizza - Cupertino - 19732 Stevens Creek Blvd
4.5 • 169
19732 Stevens Creek Blvd Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurant
Sweet Maple - Cupertino - 20010 Steven Creek Blvd.
No Reviews
20010 Steven Creek Blvd. Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cupertino
Curry Pizza House - Cupertino
4.5 • 4,420
20080 Stevens Creek Boulevard 106 Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurant