Chicken Meets Rice (Cupertino)

Hainan Chicken Box (GF)

$13.99

Free-Range chicken slow-poached (gently simmered) with ginger and scallions. Simple yet moist and delicious. All bones are removed by hand and a skinless option is available. Your choice of dark meat only, white meat only, or a mix of both. Meat type preference may be substituted depending on available inventory. Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Pairs well with Thai Ginger Soy, Ginger Scallion Sauce, Singapore Chili Sauce, and Singapore Soy.