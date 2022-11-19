Chicken
Chinese
Asian Fusion
Chicken Meets Rice (Fremont)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
We've reimagined Chicken Rice, Southeast Asia's most popular street food, bringing together all the regional variations in a fun build-your-own dining experience!
Location
46551 Mission Blvd Unit 101, Fremont, CA 94539
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chick'nCone - Santa Clara
No Reviews
5350 Great America Pkwy Ste 102 Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurant