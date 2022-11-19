Chicken-N-Spice imageView gallery
Chicken
American
Dessert & Ice Cream

Chicken-N-Spice Shorewood

review star

No reviews yet

150 W Brook Forest Ave.

Unit A

Shorewood, IL 60404

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LRG JOJO'S WEDGES
GEORGE & EDDIE
6 CHUNKS

GEORGE & EDDIE

GEORGE & EDDIE

GEORGE & EDDIE

$9.89

3 OF OUR FAMOUS BREAST CHUNKS SERVED WITH ANY 2 OF OUR HOME MADE SIDES, A BUTTERMILK BISCUIT, 22 OUNCE DRINK AND 1 DIPPING SAUCE

BREAST CHUNKS

3 CHUNKS

3 CHUNKS

$5.39

3 FRESHLY, NEVER FROZEN, BREAST CHUNKS. THAT ARE HAND CUT IN STORE AND MARINATED FOR 24 HOURS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 1 DIPPING SAUCE.

6 CHUNKS

6 CHUNKS

$9.99

6 FRESHLY, NEVER FROZEN, BREAST CHUNKS. THAT ARE HAND CUT IN STORE AND MARINATED FOR 24 HOURS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 2 DIPPING SAUCES.

9 CHUNKS

9 CHUNKS

$14.99

9 FRESHLY, NEVER FROZEN, BREAST CHUNKS. THAT ARE HAND CUT IN STORE AND MARINATED FOR 24 HOURS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 3 DIPPING SAUCES.

20 CHUNKS

20 CHUNKS

$31.99

20 FRESHLY, NEVER FROZEN, BREAST CHUNKS. THAT ARE HAND CUT IN STORE AND MARINATED FOR 24 HOURS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 6 DIPPING SAUCES.

30 CHUNKS

30 CHUNKS

$45.99

30 FRESHLY, NEVER FROZEN, BREAST CHUNKS. THAT ARE HAND CUT IN STORE AND MARINATED FOR 24 HOURS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 10 DIPPING SAUCES.

50 CHUNKS

50 CHUNKS

$76.99

30 FRESHLY, NEVER FROZEN, BREAST CHUNKS. THAT ARE HAND CUT IN STORE AND MARINATED FOR 24 HOURS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 16 DIPPING SAUCES.

EXTRA SAUCES

EXTRA SAUCES

$0.35

BBQ, SWEET-N-SOUR, HONEY MUSTARD, HOT, RANCH OR CREAMY HOT

20 CHUNK SPECIAL

20 CHUNK SPECIAL

$39.99

20 OF OUR FAMOUS BREAST CHUNKS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 1 LARGE SIDE, 4 BISCUITS AND 6 DIPPING SAUCES

30 CHUNK SPECIAL

30 CHUNK SPECIAL

$59.99

30 OF OUR FAMOUS BREAST CHUNKS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 2 LARGE SIDES, 6 BISCUITS AND 10 DIPPING SAUCES

BREAST CHUNKS SPECIALS

20 CHUNK SPECIAL

20 CHUNK SPECIAL

$39.99

20 OF OUR FAMOUS BREAST CHUNKS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 1 LARGE SIDE, 4 BISCUITS AND 6 DIPPING SAUCES

30 CHUNK SPECIAL

30 CHUNK SPECIAL

$59.99

30 OF OUR FAMOUS BREAST CHUNKS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 2 LARGE SIDES, 6 BISCUITS AND 10 DIPPING SAUCES

50 CHUNK SPECIAL

50 CHUNK SPECIAL

$126.99

50 OF OUR FAMOUS BREAST CHUNKS SERVED WITH 1/3 PAN OF JO'S, 1/3 PAN OF COLESLAW, 10 BISCUITS AND 16 DIPPING SAUCES

SANDWICHES & MORE

CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH

CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH

$5.49

HAND CUT AND BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, PICKLES AND MAYO. SERVED ON A FRESHLY STEAMED BRIOCHE BUN

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$5.49

HAND CUT AND BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, PICKLES AND OUR HOMEMADE SPICY MAYO. SERVED ON A FRESHLY STEAMED BRIOCHE BUN

JALAPENO CHEDDAR CHICK SANDWICH

JALAPENO CHEDDAR CHICK SANDWICH

$5.49

HAND CUT AND BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH SLICES OF JALEPENO AND CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE. SERVED ON A FRESHLY STEAMED BRIOCHE BUN

2 CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANTS

2 CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANTS

$5.49

HOME MADE CHICKEN SALAD MADE FROM OUR FAMOUS BREAST CHUNKS SERVED ON 2 BUTTERED CROISSANTS

WAFFLE N CHUNKS

WAFFLE N CHUNKS

$6.99

LARGE BELGIAN WAFFLE SERVED WITH 2 OF OUR FAMOUS BREAST CHUNKS, BUTTER & SYRUP

ITALIAN BEEF

ITALIAN BEEF

$5.99

FONTANINI OVEN ROASTED SLICED ITALIAN BEEF ON A FRENCH ROLL WITH OPTIONAL CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE OR GIARDINIERA

CHUNK BISCUIT

CHUNK BISCUIT

$2.99

OUR FAMOUS BREAST CHUNK ON A FRESHLY BAKED BUTTERMILK BISCUIT

CHICKEN-N-GRAVY

CHICKEN-N-GRAVY

$6.39

TWO OPEN FACED BISCUITS COVERED WITH OUR CHICKEN GRAVY AND BREAST CHUNKS

C-N-S CHICKEN BOWL

C-N-S CHICKEN BOWL

$5.99

OUR HOME MADE SPICY RICE, MASHED POTATOES AND BREAST CHUNKS SERVED IN A PINT CONTAINER.

FISH & SHRIMP

2PC FISH DINNER

2PC FISH DINNER

$8.19

2 PIECES OF ATLANTIC COD SERVED WITH 1 OF OUR HOMEMADE SIDES AND A BUTTERMILK BISCUIT

3PC FISH DINNER

3PC FISH DINNER

$9.99

3 PIECES OF ATLANTIC COD SERVED WITH 1 OF OUR HOMEMADE SIDES AND A BUTTERMILK BISCUIT

SHRIMP BASKET

SHRIMP BASKET

$8.19

12 BUTTERFLIED SHRIMP SERVED WITH JOJO POTATO WEDGES AND A BUTTERMILK BISCUIT

SNACKS

8PC CORN DOG

8PC CORN DOG

$3.99

8 HONEY BATTERED CORN DOG NUGGETS

12PC CORN DOG

12PC CORN DOG

$5.79

12 HONEY BATTERED CORN DOG NUGGETS

26PC CORN DOG

26PC CORN DOG

$12.49

26 HONEY BATTERED CORN DOG NUGGETS

8 PIECE MAC-N-CHEESE BITES

8 PIECE MAC-N-CHEESE BITES

$3.99

8 JALEPENO CHEDDAR MAC-N-CHESSE BITES

15 PIECE MAC-N-CHEESE BITES

15 PIECE MAC-N-CHEESE BITES

$7.59

15 JALEPENO CHEDDAR MAC-N-CHESSE BITES

6PC MOZZARELLA STICK

6PC MOZZARELLA STICK

$5.49

6 ITALIAN BREADED MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS SERVED WITH MARINARA DIPPING SAUCE

9PC MOZZARELLA STICK

9PC MOZZARELLA STICK

$7.69

9 ITALIAN BREADED MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS SERVED WITH MARINARA DIPPING SAUCE

20PC MOZZARELLA STICK

20PC MOZZARELLA STICK

$16.99

20 ITALIAN BREADED MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS SERVED WITH MARINARA DIPPING SAUCE

CHKN CHUNK CHEESE FRIES

CHKN CHUNK CHEESE FRIES

$6.49

A HEALTHY PORTION OF OUR JOJO POTATO WEDGES TOPPED WITH 2 OF OUR FAMOUS BREAST CHUNKS, CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE. SERVED WITH JALAPENOS AND CHOICE OF SAUCE

5PC JALAPENO POPPER

5PC JALAPENO POPPER

$5.59

5 JALEPENO CHEDDAR CHEESE POPPERS SERVED WITH RANCH DIPPING SAUCE

8PC JALAPENO POPPER

8PC JALAPENO POPPER

$7.99

8 JALEPENO CHEDDAR CHEESE POPPERS SERVED WITH RANCH DIPPING SAUCE

20PC JALAPENO POPPER

20PC JALAPENO POPPER

$19.99

20 JALEPENO CHEDDAR CHEESE POPPERS SERVED WITH RANCH DIPPING SAUCE

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$4.99

SLICED COLOSSAL ONION RINGS HAND BREADED IN OUR OWN SEASONINGS AND DEEP FRIED TO GOLDEN PERCECTION

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$4.99

SLICED COLOSSAL ONION RINGS HAND BREADED IN OUR OWN SEASONINGS AND DEEP FRIED TO GOLDEN PERCECTION

SIDES & BISCUITS

SM SPICY RICE

SM SPICY RICE

$2.39

HOME MADE SIDE WITH LONG GRAIN RICE, GROUND BEEF AND OUR SPECIAL BLEND OF SEASONINGS

SM JOJO'S WEDGES

SM JOJO'S WEDGES

$2.39

LAREGE SEASONED POTATO WEDGES

SM MASHED POT & GRAVY

SM MASHED POT & GRAVY

$2.39

CREAMY MASHED POTATOES TOPPED WITH OUR CHICKEN GRAVY

SM COLESLAW

SM COLESLAW

$2.39

HOME MADE CREAMY COLESLAW WITH FRESH CABBAGE, DILL AND MAYO

SM CHICKEN SALAD

SM CHICKEN SALAD

$2.39

CHICKEN SALAD MADE FROM OUR FAMOUS BREAST CHUNKS, DRIED CRANBERRIES, CELERY, GREEN ONION AND MAYO

LRG SPICY RICE

LRG SPICY RICE

$4.49

HOME MADE LARGE SIDE WITH LONG GRAIN RICE, GROUND BEEF AND OUR SPECIAL BLEND OF SEASONINGS

LRG JOJO'S WEDGES

LRG JOJO'S WEDGES

$4.49

LAREGE SEASONED POTATO WEDGES

LRG MASHED POT & GRAVY

LRG MASHED POT & GRAVY

$4.49

LARGE PORTION OF CREAMY MASHED POTATOES TOPPED WITH OUR CHICKEN GRAVY

LRG COLESLAW

LRG COLESLAW

$4.49

LARGE PORTION OF OUR HOME MADE CREAMY COLESLAW WITH FRESH CABBAGE, DILL AND MAYO

LRG CHICKEN SALAD

LRG CHICKEN SALAD

$4.49

LARGE PORTION OF OUR CHICKEN SALAD MADE FROM OUR FAMOUS BREAST CHUNKS, DRIED CRANBERRIES, CELERY, GREEN ONION AND MAYO

BISCUIT

BISCUIT

$0.99

A FRESHLY BAKED BUTTERMILK BISCUIT

1/2 DOZEN BISCUITS

1/2 DOZEN BISCUITS

$4.59

6 OF OUR FRESHLY BAKED BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

DOZEN BISCUITS

DOZEN BISCUITS

$8.99

12 OF OUR FRESHLY BAKED BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

SAUCES & MISC.

BBQ SAUCE

BBQ SAUCE

$0.35

OUR SIGNATURE BBQ SAUCE

HOT SAUCE

HOT SAUCE

$0.35

OUR SIGNATURE HOT SAUCE

CREAMY HOT

CREAMY HOT

$0.35

OUR SPECIAL BUFFALO RANCH SAUCE

SWEET AND SOUR

SWEET AND SOUR

$0.35

OUR SIGNATURE SWEET-N-SOUR

RANCH SAUCE

RANCH SAUCE

$0.35

OUR SIGNATURE RANCH SAUCE

HONEY MUSTARD SAUCE

HONEY MUSTARD SAUCE

$0.35

OUR SIGNATURE HONEY MUSTARD

ADD CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE

ADD CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE OF OUR CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE. PERFECT FOR DIPPING AND TOPPING

SMALL GRAVY

SMALL GRAVY

$0.79

5 OUNCE PORTION OF OUR CHICKEN GRAVY

LARGE GRAVY

LARGE GRAVY

$2.39

PINT OF OUR CHICKEN GRAVY

MILD GIARDINARRA

MILD GIARDINARRA

$0.35
AU JUS

AU JUS

SIDE OF OUR FONTANINI AU JUS

Cup of Cheese

Cup of Cheese

$0.75

SIDE OF OUR CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE. PERFECT FOR DIPPING AND TOPPING

MEDIUM JOJO'S

MEDIUM JOJO'S

$3.29

MEDIUM SESONED POTATO WEDGES

LIVERS & GIZZARDS

MED LIVER

MED LIVER

$5.99

FRESH LIVER HEARTS HAND BREADED AND DEEP FRIED TO A GOLDEN PERFECTION SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPING SACUCE

MED GIZZARD

MED GIZZARD

$5.99

WE START BY SLOW COOKING THEM FOR 4 HOURS IN OUR SPECIAL BLEND OF SEASONINGS, THEN HAND BREADING EACH ONE AND FRYING TO A GOLDEN BROWN. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE.

KIDS MEAL

6 CORN DOG KIDS MEAL

6 CORN DOG KIDS MEAL

$5.49

6 HONEY BATTERED CORN DOGS SERVED WITH JOJO POTATO WEDGES AND A CAPRI SUN

MINI BEEF KIDS MEAL

MINI BEEF KIDS MEAL

$5.49

3 INCH FONTANINI ITALIAN BEEF ON A FRENCH ROLL SERVED WITH JOJO POTATO WEDGES AND A CAPRI SUN

DRINKS

SM COKE

SM COKE

$2.19
SM DIET COKE

SM DIET COKE

$2.19
SM SPRITE

SM SPRITE

$2.19
SM CHERRY COKE

SM CHERRY COKE

$2.19
SM ROOT BEER

SM ROOT BEER

$2.19
SM LEMONADE

SM LEMONADE

$2.19
SM HI-C ORANGE

SM HI-C ORANGE

$2.19
SM MR PIBB

SM MR PIBB

$2.19
SM ICE TEA UNSWEET

SM ICE TEA UNSWEET

$2.19
SM ICE TEA SWEET

SM ICE TEA SWEET

$2.19
CAPRI SUN

CAPRI SUN

$1.25
BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.19
LRG COKE

LRG COKE

$2.59
LRG DIET COKE

LRG DIET COKE

$2.59
LRG SPRITE

LRG SPRITE

$2.59
LRG CHERRY COKE

LRG CHERRY COKE

$2.59
LRG ROOT BEER

LRG ROOT BEER

$2.59
LRG LEMONADE

LRG LEMONADE

$2.59
LRG HI-C ORANGE

LRG HI-C ORANGE

$2.59
LRG MR PIBB

LRG MR PIBB

$2.59
LRG ICE TEA UNSWEET

LRG ICE TEA UNSWEET

$2.59
LRG ICE TEA SWEET

LRG ICE TEA SWEET

$2.59
CAPRI SUN

CAPRI SUN

$1.25
BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.19

DESSERTS

BROWNIE PARFAIT

BROWNIE PARFAIT

$3.29

A MASON JAR DESSERT MADE FROM OUR FUDGE BROWNIES LAYERED BETWEEN CHOCOLATE PUDDING AND WHIPPED TOPPING.....YOU KEEP THE JAR!

BANANA WAFER PARFAIT

BANANA WAFER PARFAIT

$3.29

A MASON JAR DESSERT LAYERED WITH VANILLA WAFERS WITH BANANA PUDDING AND WHIPPED TOPPING.....YOU KEEP THE JAR!

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$3.29

A 16 OUNCE SERVING. MADE WITH OUR BUTTERMILK BISCUIT TOPPED WITH SLICED STRAWBERRIES AND WHIPPED TOPPING

BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$3.29

BIG OLE FUDGE BROWNIE

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chicken-N-Spice is home of the original, homemade breast chunk. Breast chunks are marinated and hand breaded each and every time.

Website

Location

150 W Brook Forest Ave., Unit A, Shorewood, IL 60404

Directions

Gallery
Chicken-N-Spice image
Chicken-N-Spice image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Dock At Inwood
orange starNo Reviews
3000 West Jefferson St Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Heroes West Sports Bar & Grill - Joliet
orange star4.0 • 218
1530 Commerce Lane Joliet, IL 60431
View restaurantnext
Metro Grill - Joliet
orange star4.6 • 2,004
2019 Essington Rd Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
15412 South Route 59, Unit 114 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
NWB Next Whiskey Bar - Plainfield
orange starNo Reviews
24205 Lockport St Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Sovereign
orange starNo Reviews
24216 Lockport St Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Shorewood

Crispy Waffle
orange star4.2 • 310
564 Brookforest Ave Shorewood, IL 60404
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Shorewood
Joliet
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Crest Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
New Lenox
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston