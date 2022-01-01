Chicken Out imageView gallery
Chicken

Chicken Out Delmar 6197 Delmar Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

6197 DELMAR Blvd.

ST. LOUIS, MO 63112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Sandwiches

The Chicken Out

The Chicken Out

$8.00

Fried Chicken, Pickles, Duke’s® Mayo, Martin’s® Potato Bun

The Spicy Chicken Out

The Spicy Chicken Out

$8.00

Nashville Style Chicken, pickles, Crystal® Hot Sauce Mayo, Martin’s® Potato Bun

Cheep and Cheddar

Cheep and Cheddar

$10.00

Fried Chicken, Peppered Bacon, Cheddar Sauce, Martin’s® Potato Bun

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$8.50Out of stock

Marinated Grilled Breast, LTOP, Mayo, Bacon, Martin’s® Potato Bun

Fit Chick

Fit Chick

$9.50Out of stock

Marinated Grilled Breast, Kale Slaw, Avocado-Yogurt Dressing, Multigrain Bun

Mo Parm Mo Fowl

Mo Parm Mo Fowl

$9.00

Chicken Parmesan with Marinara, Arugula, Served on Cheesy Garlic Bread

Faux Hawk

Faux Hawk

$9.50

Hungry Planet® Plant-Based Chicken, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Pickle, Mayo, Martin’s® Potato Bun

Buff Daddy

Buff Daddy

$8.50Out of stock

Fried Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Creamy Ranch Slaw, Martin's Potato Bun

Monthly Special

Monthly Special

$9.50

Fried Red Hot Riplet tenders with romaine, tomato, red hot chips, mozzarella and andalouse wrapped in a giant tortilla.

Chicken Philly

$10.00Out of stock
Chicken Caesar Sammie

Chicken Caesar Sammie

$9.00

Marinated Grilled Breast, Romaine, Tomato, Parmesan Crisp, Caesar Dressing, Martin’s® Potato Bun

Cowboy Chicken

Cowboy Chicken

$10.00

Fried Chicken, American, Sugarfire St. Louie BBQ Sauce, Onion Ring, Martin’s® Potato Bun

Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$7.50

Single Grilled Chicken Burger, Duke’s® Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Martin’s® Potato Bun

CBR Wrap

CBR Wrap

$9.50

Fried Chicken or Marinated Grilled Breast, Romaine, Tomato, Bacon, Ranch, Flour Tortilla

Chicken parm quesadilla

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Mushroom Sandwhich

$10.00Out of stock

Salads

The Blind Date

The Blind Date

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Dates, Avocado, Feta, Whole Grain Croutons, Vinaigrette

The Brutus Salad

The Brutus Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar, Parmesan, Wheat Croutons, Skinny Avocado Yogurt Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chopped Fried Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Cornbread Crouton, Shredded Mozzarella, Creamy Ranch Dressing

Monthly Special

Monthly Special

$9.50

Fried Red Hot Riplet tenders with romaine, tomato, red hot chips, mozzarella and andalouse wrapped in a giant tortilla.

Strawberry Poppyseed

$12.00

Marinated Grilled Breast, Spinach, Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Toasted Almonds, Feta, Balsamic Poppyseed Dressing

Superfood Salad

Superfood Salad

$13.50

Marinated Grilled Breast, Superfood Slaw, Shredded Kale, Dried cranberries, Spicy Candied Pecans, Feta Cheese, blueberry Vinaigrette

Other Entree's

5 Finger Discount

5 Finger Discount

$9.00

Five Chicken Fingers. Served with the Sauce of Your Choice.

Cheezy Chicken Fries

Cheezy Chicken Fries

$11.00

6 Breaded Whole Wings

$11.00

Chicken And Beer

$25.00

Cinnamon Roll Chicken And Waffles

$8.00Out of stock

8 Orange Braised Whole Wings

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken And Shrimp

$10.00

Lil' Peeps

Two Chicken Fingers. Served with a Choice of Side and a Juice.
Kids Two Fingers Meal

Kids Two Fingers Meal

$6.50

Two Chicken Fingers. Served with a Choice of Side and a Juice.

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$6.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich. Served with a choice of Side and a Drink

Sides

Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.50

Red Hot Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$3.00
Old Skool Creamy Slaw

Old Skool Creamy Slaw

$3.50

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Spicy Fried Green Beans

$4.00

Superfood Slaw

$4.50

Fruit Hand Pie - Strawberry

$3.50Out of stock

T-Ravs

$4.00

Corn Nuggets

$4.50

Hashbrown

$4.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Vitamin Water XXX

$2.50

Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Fitz Bottle Soda

$3.00

Urban Underdog Lager

$5.50Out of stock

Ice Mountain Bottle

$1.50

4 Hands Seltzer

$5.50

Chicken Out Pils 4 Pack

$12.00

Chicken Out Pils Single

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch

$3.50

Bud Select

$3.00

4 Hands Fat Elvis Stout

$6.00

Black Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$2.75Out of stock
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Made with Chocolate and Ronnie's Ice Cream

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Made with strawberry compote and Ronnie's Ice Cream

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Made with Ronnie's Ice Cream

Caramel Shake

$6.00

Cookies N Cream Shake

$6.00
Cock-a-doodle blue

Cock-a-doodle blue

$7.00Out of stock

blueberry cheesecake, vanilla ice cream & strawberry puree with whipped cream, and blueberries.

Birthday Cake

$6.00Out of stock
Monthly Shake Special

Monthly Shake Special

$7.00

Ronnies Ice Cream milkshake with fruit loops, topped with whipped cream and more fruit loops.

Retail

Chicken salt

$4.99

C/O Bucket Hat

$20.00Out of stock

C/O Shirt

$17.83Out of stock

C/O Beanie

$15.00Out of stock

C/O ZipUp Hoodie

$30.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!!

Website

Location

6197 DELMAR Blvd., ST. LOUIS, MO 63112

Directions

Gallery
Chicken Out image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kimchi Guys - KG - Washington University
orange starNo Reviews
282 N. Skinker Blvd Saint Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Chicken Scratch
orange starNo Reviews
3730 Foundry Way Stall #4 St. Louis, MO 63110
View restaurantnext
Pi +Rico - St. Louis
orange starNo Reviews
9900 Manchester St Louis, MO 63122
View restaurantnext
Kimchi Guys Laclede's Landing
orange starNo Reviews
612 North 2nd Street St. Louis, MO 63102
View restaurantnext
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza - Heritage Plaza
orange star4.3 • 773
12529 Olive Blvd St Louis, MO 63141
View restaurantnext
New York Grill (2) - 540 N Hwy 67
orange starNo Reviews
540 N Hwy 67 Florrisant, MO 63031
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in ST. LOUIS

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near ST. LOUIS
Soulard
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview
review star
No reviews yet
The Hill
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Tower Grove East
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
No reviews yet
Central West End
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Lafayette Square
review star
No reviews yet
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston