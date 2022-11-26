A map showing the location of Chicken & Rice Guys - Ferry St EverettView gallery

Chicken & Rice Guys - Ferry St Everett

79 Ferry Street

Everett, MA 02149

Small

A lighter version of our regular-size plate, perfect for a quick bite on the go!
Small Halal Chicken

Small Halal Chicken

$7.71

The original, OG, handrubbed, Halal-style meat from the street.

Small Gyro

Small Gyro

$9.58

Call it "Hero," "Yeer-o," or "Guy-ro," we just call our lamb gyro freaking fantastic.

Small Tofu

Small Tofu

$7.71

Veggie lovers rejoice! Our tasty tofu is hand-rubbed with the same spice rub we use on our chicken, then baked and served with our tomato / cucumber blend!

Small Combo

Small Combo

$8.65

Get the best of both worlds with our classic chicken and luscious lamb/beef gyro together. Perfect for indecisive eaters!

Regular

Our regular-sized plates for appetites that are anything but... Choose a base: salad or rice to combine with your favorite protein.
Regular Halal Chicken

Regular Halal Chicken

$10.04

The original, OG, handrubbed, Halal-style meat from the street.

Regular Gyro

Regular Gyro

$11.92

Call it "Hero," "Yeer-o," or "Guy-ro," we just call our lamb gyro freaking fantastic.

Regular Tofu

Regular Tofu

$10.04

Veggie lovers rejoice! Our tasty tofu is hand-rubbed with the same spice rub we use on our chicken, then baked and served with our tomato / cucumber blend!

Regular Combo

Regular Combo

$10.98

The best of both worlds with our classic chicken and luscious lamb/beef gyro together. Perfect for indecisive eaters!

Regular Veggie Plate

$6.55

Hummus, crispy onions, tomato+cuke, pita over rice or salad

Mountain

With extra rice, extra pita, and extra protein, our Mountain plate contains a ridiculous amount of deliciousness, capable of slaying any size hunger.
Mountain Halal Chicken

Mountain Halal Chicken

$17.29

Extra chicken, extra rice, extra pita... only attempt if you're one hungry #motherclucker!

Mountain Gyro

Mountain Gyro

$20.09

Extra gyro, extra rice, extra pita... only attempt if you're one hungry #motherclucker!

Mountain Tofu

Mountain Tofu

$17.29

Extra tofu, extra rice, extra pita... only attempt if you're one hungry #motherclucker!

Mountain Combo

Mountain Combo

$18.69

Extra chicken, extra gyro, extra rice, extra pita... only attempt if you're one hungry #motherclucker!

Additional Sides

Baklava

$2.80

Pita Chips & Hummus

$2.81

Crispy Onions

$2.10

Tomato & Cucumber

$2.10

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
Teas

Teas

$2.50

Bag

compostable bag

$0.05
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Slinging Halal food in Everett now!

79 Ferry Street, Everett, MA 02149

