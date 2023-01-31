Chicken Salad Factory n/a

Restaurant header imageView gallery

5612 N. 10th St

300

Mcallen, TX 78504

Order Again

Meal

Factory Plate

$8.99

Your choice of scoop or sandwich plus one side: house salad, soup, fruit cup, chips or extra scoop

Chicken Salads

Avocado Chicken

$6.99+

Buffalo

$6.99+

Chipotle

$6.99+

Factory Original Bird

$6.99+

Italian Pesto

$6.99+

Mexican Street Corn

$6.99+

Nutty Mandarin

$6.99+

Old Fashioned

$6.99+

Pineapple Pecan

$6.99+

Raspberry Chipotle

$6.99+

Roasted Red Pepper Jalapeno

$6.99+

Southern BBQ

$6.99+

Southwest Sriracha

$6.99+

The Famous Waldorf

$6.99+

Veggie

$6.99+

Pasta Salad

Poppy Seed

$4.99+

Mandarin Pine Nut

$4.99+

Broccoli Cheddar

$4.99+

Roasted Red Pepper

$4.99+

Soup

Tortilla Soup

$2.99+

Fideo

$2.99+

Soup of the Day

$2.99+

Sandwiches

Adobo Chicken

$9.99

Poblano Chicken

$9.99

Build your own sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Beverage

Coffee

$2.00

Drink - Regular

$2.49

Drink - Large

$2.99

Drink - Additional to combo

$1.99

Green Salads

Factory Salad - Small

$4.99

Factory Salad - Large

$6.99

Southwest Chopped Salad

$9.99

Summer Salad

$7.99

Greek Salad

$7.99

Not From the Coop

Avocado Tuna Salad

$6.99+

Southwest Sriracha Tuna Salad

$6.99+

Pimiento Cheese

$6.99+

Desserts

Factory Brookie Small

$1.49

Factory Brookie Large

$2.99

Bread Pudding

$2.99

Spumoni Ice Cream

$2.99

Hot Meal

Chicken and Biscuits

$9.99

Additional Items

Bacon

$1.50

Avocado

$1.50

Grilled Chicken Breast For Salad

$3.99

Chicken Scoop for Salad

$3.99

Saladita Crackers

$0.50

Tostada Crackers

$0.75

Croissant

$1.50

Bread

$1.00

Chips

$2.49

Pimiento Cheese

$2.99

Extra Ham

$1.50

Extra Turkey

$1.50

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Extra Scoop in FACTORY COMBO

$2.89

Croissant for FACTORY COMBO

$1.00

Side of Pasta

Corn Bread Muffins

Corn Bread Muffins

$1.99+

Catering

Lunch Box

$12.49

Factory Combo

Factory Combo

$8.99

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$5.99

Specialty Combo

Specialty Factory Combo

$9.99

Specialty On The Run Small

$7.99

Specialty On The Run Medium

$11.49

Specialty On The Run Large

$14.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5612 N. 10th St, 300, Mcallen, TX 78504

Directions

