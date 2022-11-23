Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Soul Food
Salad

Chicken Scratch

review star

No reviews yet

3730 Foundry Way Stall #4

St. Louis, MO 63110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Thanksgiving Menu Available for Pre-Order Pickup 11/23

Rotisserie Turkey

Rotisserie Turkey

$100.00

Dry Brined, House Rubbed cooked on our Rotisserie oven Reheat Instructions included GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE 12-14 lbs Feeds approximately 6-8

Rotisserie Chicken

Rotisserie Chicken

$26.00

Dry Brined, house rubbed. Cooked on our Rotisserie Reheat instructions included GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE Feeds 2-3

Potato Gratin

Potato Gratin

$16.00+

Potato Gratin with Sharp Cheddar and Thyme. Thin slices of potatoes cooked in a rich cream and cheddar sauce until golden brown and delicious GLUTEN FREE, CONTAINS DAIRY 1/2 Tray feeds 4-6 Whole tray feeds 8-12

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$16.00+

Kale Salad, with Lemon Parmesan Dressing, feta cheese, dried cherries, and sunflower seeds GLUTEN FREE, CONTAINS DAIRY 1/2 Tray feeds 4-6 Whole Tray feeds 6-12

Sweet Potato Soup

Sweet Potato Soup

$16.00

Sweet Potato Soup, pomegranate, dill, and maple yogurt GLUTEN FREE, CONTAINS DAIRY Available by the qt. 1 Qt feeds approx 2-4 people

Cranberry Orange Compote

Cranberry Orange Compote

$8.00

Cranberry Sauce with Orange and cinnamon. GLUTEN FREE, CONTAINS DAIRY 1 pt feeds 2-4

Liquid Gold Jus

Liquid Gold Jus

$7.00

Our house chicken stock. Rich and wholesome. Perfect for a gravy GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE Sold by the quart

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Chicken Scratch is a casual counter service take on rotisserie chicken, sandwiches, salads, sides, and home made sauces

Website

Location

3730 Foundry Way Stall #4, St. Louis, MO 63110

Directions

Gallery
CHICKEN SCRATCH image
Banner pic
CHICKEN SCRATCH image

Similar restaurants in your area

Snarf's Sandwiches - SLU
orange starNo Reviews
374 S Grand Blvd SAINT LOUIS, MO 63103
View restaurantnext
Global Quesadilla Company - Forest Park
orange starNo Reviews
4497 Forest Park Av St. Louis, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
Chris' at the Docket
orange starNo Reviews
100 N Tucker Blvd St Louis, MO 63101
View restaurantnext
UKRAFT Cafe and Catering
orange starNo Reviews
701 Market Avenue St. Louis, MO 63101
View restaurantnext
Kimchi Guys - KG - Washington University
orange starNo Reviews
282 N. Skinker Blvd Saint Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Snarf's Sandwiches - Skinker
orange starNo Reviews
360 N Skinker Blvd SAINT LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in St. Louis

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Louis
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston