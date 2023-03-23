Chicken Scratch Manchester Rd 9900 Manchester Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Chicken Scratch showcases award winning Rotisserie Chicken, Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, a variety of salads, tenders, sandwiches, seasonal sides, and housemate sauces
Location
9900 Manchester Road, , St. Louis, MO 63122
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Rock Hill
4.5 • 1,420
9568 Manchester St. Louis, MO 63119
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St. Louis
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurant
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurant