Chicken Scratch Manchester Rd 9900 Manchester Road

review star

No reviews yet

9900 Manchester Road

St. Louis, MO 63122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

JOJO POTATOES
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
TENDERS

FOOD MENU

10% Service Charge for To Go Orders

10% Service Charge for All ToGo Orders

TOGO SILVERWARE

Do you need any utensils for your order?

To Go Silverware

SNACKS

CRISPY CHICKPEAS

$3.00

Crispy Chickpeas tossed with our house dry rub

POTATO SKINS

POTATO SKINS

$6.00

Russet Potato Skin. Filled with chicken skin, cream cheese, and cheddar cheese. Topped with FARMSPIRIT's Chili Crisp, and scallions

SHISHITO PEPPERS

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$6.00

Half a pound of Roasted Shishito Peppers, season simply with lemon and salt. Served in a brown bag. Choice of dipping sauce on the side

ROTISSERIE

FOR ONE LEG/THIGH

$13.00

For One - Quarter Bird Leg and Thigh PLUS one side. Dry rubbed with our house blend and cooked to perfection GLUTEN FREE / DAIRY FREE

FOR ONE WING/BREAST

$13.00

For One - Quarter Bird Breast and wing PLUS one side. Dry rubbed with our house blend and cooked to perfection GLUTEN FREE / DAIRY FREE

FOR TWO HALF ROTISSERIE

FOR TWO HALF ROTISSERIE

$19.00

For Two - A whole Half a bird PLUS two sides. Dry rubbed with our house blend and cooked to perfection GLUTEN FREE / DAIRY FREE

FOR MORE WHOLE ROTISSERIE

FOR MORE WHOLE ROTISSERIE

$36.00

For More - A whole bird PLUS two Shareable (lg) sides. Dry rubbed with our house blend and cooked to perfection GLUTEN FREE / DAIRY FREE

FOR ALL (TWO BIRDS)

$64.00

For All - Two birds (customizable) PLUS three sharable (lg) sides and a salad.

Ala Carte WHOLE CHICKEN

$25.00
Day Old Birds

Day Old Birds

$16.00Out of stock

Our loss is your gain! If we cooked too many birds the day before, we will have day old birds available for purchase so you can re-heat at home.

HANDHELDS

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.00

Hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served on a toasted Pete's Italian Bakery Egg Bun. Comes with house-made Dill Pickles, shredduce, and a sauce of your choice (comes on the side) CONTAINS GLUTEN / CONTAINS EGG / CONTAINS DAIRY Not able to modify for the above allergies

CHICKEN DIP

CHICKEN DIP

$11.00

Chopped rotisserie meat, provolone cheese, marinated kale, horseradish mustard. Side of Jus for dipping CONTAINS DAIRY/CONTAINS EGG

CAESAR CHICKEN WRAP

$11.00

Pulled rotisserie chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, all dressed in a lemon anchovy Caesar dressing, and wrapped into a tortilla CONTAINS GLUTEN / CONTAINS DAIRY / CONTAINS RAW EGG

CHX SALAD SANDWICH

CHX SALAD SANDWICH

$9.00

Pulled rotisserie chicken tossed with our house SCRATCH Sauce, celery, and pickled red onions.

TENDERS

$6.00+

Hand breaded tender. Tossed in dry rub and the sauce of your choice CONTAINS GLUTEN / CONTAINS DAIRY

SALADS / BOWLS

SALAD SCRATCH

SALAD SCRATCH

$11.00

Mixed Greens, red peppers, chickpeas, cucumbers, pickled red onions, feta cheese, sunflower seeds, crispy onions. Red Wine Vinaigrette ADD CHICKEN $3 SALAD CONTAINS DAIRY/ GLUTEN

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, torn breadcrumbs, lemon anchovy dressing ADD CHICKEN $3 CONTAINS DAIRY / GLUTEN / RAW EGG

FARMER SALAD

FARMER SALAD

$11.00

Mixed greens, snap peas, radishes, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, crispy onions, herb buttermilk ADD CHICKEN $3 CONTAINS GLUTEN/DAIRY

CHICKEN BOWL

CHICKEN BOWL

$13.00

Chopped Rotisserie Chicken, Jasmine rice, herb sauce, tomatoes, cucumbers, iceberg lettuce, garlic yogurt sauce CONTAINS DAIRY/CONTAINS FISH

LIL CLUCKERS

Kids Meal. All come with a side and a choice of drink

BEN SPECIAL

$9.00

Piece of Chicken LEG/THIGH OR BREAST/WING Choice of ONE SIDE and ONE DRINK. CHICKEN CONTAINS NO DAIRY / NO GLUTEN

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.00

2 Chicken Tenders dipped in buttermilk and hand breaded and fried to perfection. Choice of sauce CONTAINS DAIRY/GLUTEN

CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

$9.00

Chicken Tender on a toast Egg Bun served plain CONTAINS DAIRY/GLUTEN/EGG

SAUCES

SCRATCH

SCRATCH

$1.00

Creamy and dreamy. Dill Tarragon Parsley chopped into a house buttermilk sauce. CONTAINS DAIRY / CONTAINS SEEDS / CONTAINS EGG

BBQ SAUCE

BBQ SAUCE

$1.00

Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce GLUTEN FREE/DAIRY FREE

HOT SAUCE

HOT SAUCE

$1.00

Spicy with a touch of sweetness. Fresno chili based GLUTEN FREE / DAIRY FREE

BLUE CHEESE

BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

Blue cheese, buttermilk dressing. CONTAINS DAIRY / EGG

HORSERADISH MUSTARD

HORSERADISH MUSTARD

$1.00

Honey Mustard with a touch of horseradish GLUTEN FREE / DAIRY FREE CONTAINS EGG

Ketchup

SIDES

JOJO POTATOES

JOJO POTATOES

$4.00

Battered Wedge Fries CONTAINS GLUTEN

MAC SALAD

MAC SALAD

$4.00

Macaroni mixed with a classic mayo dressing, celery, scallions, and shredded carrots. Served chilled CONTAINS DAIRY/EGG

SWEET POTATOES

SWEET POTATOES

$5.00

Roasted Sweet Potatoes, buttermilk dressing, herbs CONTAINS DAIRY/RAW EGG

COLE SLAW

COLE SLAW

$4.00

Shredded cabbage, carrots, mayo. Sweet and tangy CONTAINS DAIRY/EGG

GREEN BEANS

$5.00

Simple yet satisfying . Green Beans long cooked with bacon, a flavorful broth of chicken, onions, garlic, and butter CONTAIN DAIRY

ROLLS (2EA)

$2.00

Yeasted rolls brushed with butter

BRUSSELS

$5.00

Roasted Brussels sprouts tossed with a bright herb sauce and topped with parmesan cheese CONTAINS DAIRY/CONTAINS FISH

WINGS!!!

SUNDAY WINGS!!!

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$13.00Out of stock

One Pound of Dry Brined Chicken Wings, trashed, then tossed in more BBQ Sauce. Served with a choice of Scratch sauce or Blue Cheese. Extra Sauce $1

UNICORN SAUCE (SCRATCH SAUCE + HOT SAUCE)

UNICORN SAUCE (SCRATCH SAUCE + HOT SAUCE)

$13.00Out of stock

One pound of Dry Brined Chicken Wings. Fried to perfection then tossed in our dreamy blend of house sauces, dubbed Unicorn Sauce. A mix of Hot sauce and our Scratch sauce. Choice of Blue Cheese or Scratch on the side. Extra sauce $1

DRY RUB

DRY RUB

$13.00Out of stock

One pound of Dry Brined Chicken Wings, fried to perfection and tossed in our house Dry Rub. Choice of Scratch or Blue Cheese to dip. Extra Sauce $1

DRINKS

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

La Croix

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Fitz's Root Beer

$2.75

Ice Tea Sweetened

$3.00

Ice Tea Unsweetened

$3.00

Juice Box

$1.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Horizon Milk Box

$2.00

MERCH

Hats

Chicken Scratch Hat

$25.00
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Chicken Scratch showcases award winning Rotisserie Chicken, Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, a variety of salads, tenders, sandwiches, seasonal sides, and housemate sauces

9900 Manchester Road, , St. Louis, MO 63122

