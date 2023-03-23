Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chicken Seven 6312 South Grand Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

6312 South Grand Boulevard

St. Louis, MO 63111

FOOD MENU

MUNCHIES

HOMEMADE SPICY CORN SLAW

$3.00

SLICED LETTUS, CORN, SPICY MAYO

KOREAN HOTDOG

$5.00

MOZZARRELLA CHEESE, BEEF SAUSAGE

SDSD

$6.00

SAUSAGE, RICE CAKE ON A STICK

MOZZARRELLA STICKS

$8.00

8PCS OF MOZZARRELLA STICKS

CHEESY CHICKEN POTSTICKERS

$9.00

8PCS

HOT DISHES

KIMCHI RAMEN

$10.00

KIMCHI, EGG, SESAME SEDDS IN SPICY BEEF BROTH

CHI-BAP

$12.00

YUMYUM BONELESS CHICKEN OVER RICE

RA-BAP

$12.00

SPICY FRIED RICE WITH CHICKEN, EGG, GREEN ONION, BLACK PEPPER

TTEOKBOKKI

$13.00

RICE CAKE STEW IN TRADITIONAL KOREAN PEPPER SAUCE

RA-BOKKI

$15.00

RICE CAKE STEW IN TRADITIONAL KOREAN PEPPER SAUCE WITH RAMEN, POTSTICKERS

CHICKENS

RICE CRISPY STRIPS 3PCS

$9.00

RICE CRISPY STRIPS 6PCS

$15.00

RICE CRISPY STRIPS 9PCS

$22.00

BONELESS COMBO SMALL

$16.00

12-14PCS CHICKEN BREST

BONELESS COMBO MEDIUM

$30.00

22-24PCS CHICKEN BREST

BONELESS COMBO LARGE

$43.00

30PCS CHICKEN BREST, TORTILLA

JUMBO WING COMBO SMALL

$16.00

8 JUMBO WINGS

JUMBO WING COMBO MEDIUM

$30.00

14 JUMBO WINGS

JUMBO WING COMBO LARGE

$43.00

22 JUNMBO WINGS

Ayce

$24.99

DESSERT

KOREAN DONUT

$5.00

ICE CREAM WAFFLE

$5.00

SIDES

CHEESE FRIES

$5.00

RICE

$3.00

SAUCE

$1.50

Fries

$3.00

Ranch Sauce

$1.00

Catering

Chibap 10

$120.00

Chibap 50

$600.00

Chibap 5

$60.00

DRINK MENU

DRINKS

SODA

$1.50

SPARKLING ICED TEA

$3.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

KID'S JUICE

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6312 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63111

Directions

