Cafe Ganadara 6413 Hampton Avenue

6415 Hampton Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63109

MAIN MENU

BREAKFAST

Ganadara Toast

$6.99

Butter Bread, Egg, Ham, Green Onion Cabbage, Carrot, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Ketchup

CROFFLE

Croffle - A mix of Croissant and Waffle

$6.50

DESSERT

Small (16 oz) Bing Su

$7.50

Large (20 oz) Bing Su

$12.50

DRINK

House made Yuzu Tea

$4.50

Grapefruit Tea

$4.50

Ginger Tea

$4.50

Green Tea Latte

$4.50

La Colombe Coffee

$4.50

TUESDAY SPECIAL

Stir fried Glass noodle w beef, veggies over Rice (Spicy or Mild)

Japchae

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
