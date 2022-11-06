Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chicken Supreme - Patterson

review star

No reviews yet

309 Union Ave

Paterson, NJ 07502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

(100) Pcs Party Tray
(100 ) Pcs Tenders
(1 ea) Breast

INDIVIDUAL MEALS

(2 ) Pc Individual Meal

$9.99

Choice of Side & Medium. Drink Chicken Meals with choice side

(3 ) Pc Individual Meal

$10.99

Choice of Side & Medium. Drink Chicken Meals with choice side

(4 ) Pc Individual Meal

$11.99

Choice of Side & Medium. Drink Chicken Meals with choice side

HOT OR MILD WINGS

(6 ) Wings

$9.49

(9 ) Wings

$13.99

(20 ) Wings

$27.99

(6 ) Wings Meal

$13.49

(9 ) Wings Meal

$17.99

TENDERS

(3 ) Pc Tenders

$6.99

Choice of Regular or Spicy

(6 ) Pc Tenders

$13.49

Choice of Regular or Spicy

(9 ) Pc Tenders

$19.99

Choice of Regular or Spicy

(3 ) Pc Tenders Meal

$10.99

Choice of Regular or Spicy

(6 ) Pc Tenders Meal

$16.99

Choice of Regular or Spicy

NUGGETS

(6 ) Pc Nuggets

$5.49

(9 ) Pc Nuggets

$7.99

(20 ) Pc Nuggets

$16.99

(6 ) Pc Nuggets Meal

$8.99

(9 ) Pc Nuggets Meal

$10.49

SHRIMP

(6 ) Pc Shrimp

$8.99

(8 ) Pc Shrimp

$11.99

(10 ) Pc Shrimp

$13.99

(20 ) Pc Shrimp

$26.99

(6 ) Pc Shrimp Meal

$11.99

(8 ) Pc Shrimp Meal

$14.99

CHICKEN ONLY

(4 ) Piece Chicken Only

$8.99

Equal parts Breast, Thigh, Leg & Wing

(8 ) Piece Chicken Only

$17.99

Equal parts Breast, Thigh, Leg & Wing

(12 ) Piece Chicken Only

$24.99

Equal parts Breast, Thigh, Leg & Wing

(16 ) Piece Chicken Only

$29.99

Equal parts Breast, Thigh, Leg & Wing

(20 ) Piece Chicken Only

$35.99

Equal parts Breast, Thigh, Leg & Wing

(24 ) Piece Chicken Only

$41.99

Equal parts Breast, Thigh, Leg & Wing

(8 ) Piece Leg & Thigh

$8.99

Equal parts Breast, Thigh, Leg & Wing

(1 ea) Breast

$3.99

(1 ea) Thigh

$2.99

(1 ea) Leg

$2.69

(1 ea) Wing

$2.49

FAMILY MEALS

(8 ) Pc Family Meal

$26.99

Choice of sides & Dinner Roll

(12 ) Pc Family Meal

$36.99

Choice of sides & Dinner Roll

(16 ) Pc Family Meal

$41.99

Choice of sides & Dinner Roll

(20 ) Pc Family Meal

$50.99

Choice of sides & Dinner Roll

SANDWICHES

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Choice of Crispy or Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Double Cheeseburger

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Sand.

$8.49

Choice of Crispy or Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Choice of Crispy or Grilled Chicken

Fish Sandwich

$7.49Out of stock

Double Hamburger

$7.99
Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.99

HAMBURGER SESAME BUN

Hamburger Meal

$8.49

Double Hamburger Meal

$9.99

Cheeseburger Meal

$10.49

Double Cheeseburger Meal

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Meal

$10.99

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich Meal

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal

$10.99

Fish Sandwich Meal

$9.99Out of stock

SIDES

SM French Fries

$2.59

MED French Fries

$3.99

LG French Fries

$5.99

SM Mashed Potato

$2.99

LG Mashed Potato

$4.49

SM Mac & Cheese

$2.99

LG Mac & Cheese

$4.49

SM Macaroni Salad

$2.99

LG Macaroni Salad

$4.49

SM Coleslaw

$2.99

LG Coleslaw

$4.49

SM Onion Rings

$2.99

SM Corn On The Cob

$2.99

SM Garden Salad

$3.99

XL Mashed Potato

$7.99

XL Mac & Cheese

$7.99

XL Coleslaw

$7.99

XL Macaroni Salad

$7.99

(1 ) Corn Bread

$0.89

(6 ) Corn Bread

$4.99

(12 ) Corn Bread

$9.49

(1 ) Dinner Roll

$0.81

(6 ) Dinner Roll

$3.49

(12 ) Dinner Roll

$6.49

DESSERTS

Sweet Potato Pie

$2.99

Banana Pudding

$2.99

David's Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.49

Oreo Mousse Cake

$2.99

NY Cheesecake

$2.99

WING SPECIAL

(3) Wings & Roll

$6.49

(4) Wings & Roll

$7.49

(5) Wings & Roll

$8.49

CHICKEN TRAYS

(25) Pcs Party Tray

$44.99

(30) Pcs Party Tray

$54.99

(35) Pcs Party Tray

$59.99

(40) Pcs Party Tray

$65.99

(45) Pcs Party Tray

$71.99

(50) Pcs Party Tray

$76.99

(55) Pcs Party Tray

$81.99

(60) Pcs Party Tray

$94.99

(65) Pcs Party Tray

$99.99

(75) Pcs Party Tray

$108.99

(80) Pcs Party Tray

$115.99

(85) Pcs Party Tray

$122.99

(100) Pcs Party Tray

$145.99

CHICKEN TENDERS CATERING

(20 ) Pcs Tenders

$43.99

(40 ) Pcs Tenders

$87.99

(60 ) Pcs Tenders

$131.99

(80 ) Pcs Tenders

$175.95

(100 ) Pcs Tenders

$219.95

HOT/MILD WINGS CATERING

(20 ) Pcs Party Wings

$27.99

(40 ) Pcs Party Wings

$55.99

(60 ) Pcs Party Wings

$83.95

(80 ) Pcs Party Wings

$111.95

(100 ) Pcs Party Wings

$139.95

NUGGETS CATERING

(20 ) Pcs Nuggets

$16.99

(40 ) Pcs Nuggets

$33.99

(60 ) Pcs Nuggets

$50.99

(80 ) Pcs Nuggets

$67.95

(100 ) Pcs Nuggets

$84.95

ROLLS & CORN BREAD

Dozen Rolls

$6.69

Dozen Corn Bread

$8.49

SMALLS TRAYS

SM TRAY Mash Potatoes

$14.99

SM TRAY Mac & Cheese

$14.99

SM TRAY French Fries

$15.99

SM TRAY Coleslaw

$14.99

SM TRAY Mac Salad

$14.99

MEDIUM TRAYS

MED TRAY Mash Potatoes

$23.99

MED TRAY Mac & Cheese

$23.99

MED TRAY French Fries

$23.99

MED TRAY Coleslaw

$23.99

MED TRAY Mac Salad

$23.99

LARGE TRAYS

LG TRAY Mash Potatoes

$29.99

LG TRAY Mac & Cheese

$29.99

LG TRAY French Fries

$29.99

LG TRAY Coleslaw

$29.99

LG TRAY Mac Salad

$29.99

SODA & SNAPPLE

Coke

Diet Coke

Sprite

Fruit Punch

Sweet Tea

Orange

Bottled Water

$1.49

Snapple

$1.79
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the best fried chicken in town. Chicken Supreme started in 1976 in the city of Paterson NJ, when Socrates Lambrinides began serving the tastiest chicken their customers have had. 40 years later, Socrates son Jason, carries on the tradition and continues to provide their loyal customers with some of the most delicious fried chicken in New Jersey.

Website

Location

309 Union Ave, Paterson, NJ 07502

Directions

