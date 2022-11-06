Chicken Supreme - Patterson
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the best fried chicken in town. Chicken Supreme started in 1976 in the city of Paterson NJ, when Socrates Lambrinides began serving the tastiest chicken their customers have had. 40 years later, Socrates son Jason, carries on the tradition and continues to provide their loyal customers with some of the most delicious fried chicken in New Jersey.
Location
309 Union Ave, Paterson, NJ 07502
