CUMLR LB LP 3851 Atlantic Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Serving premium fried chicken every day!
Location
3851 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Long Beach
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurant
More near Long Beach