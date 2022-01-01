DWN on 29th DWN on 29th

Main picView gallery

review star

No reviews yet

2825 Pecan Boulevard Suite A

McAllen, TX 78501

Japanese Fried Chicken Bowl
Hana Fuji Apple 750ml bottle
Smokin' Hot Ching-Gao Pork

Delicious Ramen

A bowl inspired by different Asian cuisines. A broth made with beef and anis Vietnamese style combined with a Hondashi style broth. Topped with baby octopus marinated in sesame oil and mirin, the bowl is finished with enoki mushrooms, beni shòga, nori, kimchi, green onions and ajitama. Limited time only, until sold out.
Chef's Special

Chef's Special

$15.00Out of stock

beef broth with hints of ginger, garlic and mushrooms, with our delicious Korean marinated beef tenderloin. Complemented with menma, shiitake mushrooms, marinated ajitama, benni shoga, green onions and finished with our aromatic black sesame oil. Available until sold out.

Tonkotsu

Tonkotsu

$10.00

18 hour Pork Bone Broth, Chashu Pork Belly, Kikurage, Ajitama*, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion, Black Garlic Oil

Tonkotsu Miso

Tonkotsu Miso

$12.00

18 hour Pork Bone Broth, Miso Blend, Chashu Pork Belly, Ajitama*, Kikurage, Naruto Maki, Green Onion, Black Garlic Oil

The Spicy Warrior

The Spicy Warrior

$13.00

18 hour Smoked Pork Bone Broth, Chashu Pork Belly, Hon Shimenji, Ajitama*, Roasted Corn, Bean Sprouts, Thai Red Chili, Green Onion, Black Garlic Hot Oil

Smokin' Hot Ching-Gao Pork

Smokin' Hot Ching-Gao Pork

$10.00

18 hour Smoked Pork Bone Broth, Spicy Ground Sesame Pork, Ajitama*, Beni Shoga, Kimchi (shellfish allergy), Green Onion, Black Garlic Hot Oil

Pluckin' OG

Pluckin' OG

$10.00

Chicken Broth, Shoyu Blend, Fried Chicken Thigh, Ajitama*, Shiitake, Roasted Corn, Kimchi (shellfish allergy), Green Onion

Good Ol' Chicken

Good Ol' Chicken

$10.00

Chicken Broth, Shoyu Blend, Chashu Chicken, Ajitama*, Roasted Corn, Green Onion

Dragon Warrior

Dragon Warrior

$12.00

Chicken Broth, Shoyu Blend, Chashu Chicken ,Shiitake, Ajitama*, Menma, Fried Bacon & Garlic, Green Onion(ADD Gyoza for OG DRAGON WARRIOR)

Mi-So Spicy

Mi-So Spicy

$11.00

(Vegan) Vegetable Stock, Miso Blend, Spicy Tofu, Beni Shoga, Nori, Enoki, Thai Red Chili, Black Sesame Hot Oil, Green Onion

Vegan Miso

Vegan Miso

$10.00

Vegetable Stock, Miso Blend, Tofu, Enoki, menma, Nori, Beni Shoga, Green Onion, Black Sesame Oi

Kids Ramen

$6.00

Chicken broth with noodles

Rotating Feature Bowl

Rotating Feature Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Small Bites

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed edamame w/ sea salt

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$7.00

Steamed edamame tossed in our house infused Black Sesame & Black Garlic Hot Oil

Fried Dragons

Fried Dragons

$8.00

(Brussel Sprouts w/ Sweet & Spicy Fuji Apple/Asian Pear warrior sauce

Hand-Made Pork Gyoza (6)

Hand-Made Pork Gyoza (6)

$8.00

Fresh handmade pork dumpling, Steam or Pan fried

Pork Belly Rice Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

Steamed rice seasoned w/furukake topped w/ pork belly, menma, beni shoga, and green onion.

Japanese Pork Belly Tacos

$6.00Out of stock

Our signature, house made pork belly, chopped and served in a crispy Gyoza skin, topped with our house spicy mayo, pickled carrot, jalapeño stick, and micro cilantro served with our exclusive green Thai chili salsa Verde.

Specialty Dishes

Japanese Fried Chicken Bowl

Japanese Fried Chicken Bowl

$10.00+

Deep fried boneless chicken thighs, Noodles Tossed in Dragon Sauce, Fried Dragons, Roasted Corn, & Green Onion

Korean Beef Specialty Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Marinated Beef Tenderloin, Udon Noodles, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Daikon Sprouts, and Chili Threads

Taco Tuesday Special 6-9 only

$5.00Out of stock

Bao Buns

Pork Belly, Hoisin, Pickled Carrot & Daikon, Jalapeño, Cucumber, Micro Cilantro
Pork Belly Bao Buns

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$8.00

Pork Belly, Hoisin, Pickled Carrot & Daikon, Jalapeño, Cucumber, Micro Cilantro

Chicken Karaage Bao Buns

Chicken Karaage Bao Buns

$8.00

Japanese style marinated Fried Chicken Thigh fried in potato star]ch tossed in Warrior Sauce, topped with Pickled Carrot & Daikon, Daikon Sprouts

Steamed Buns

Steamed Buns

$1.25+

Extra Broths

Chicken Broth

$5.00

Tonkotsu Broth

$5.00

Tonkotsu Miso Broth

$5.00

Veggie Miso Broth

$5.00

Spicy Tonkotsu Broth

$5.00

Spicy Miso Broth

$5.00

Beef Broth

$5.00

Umami Bombs

Spicy Bomb

$1.50

Fried Bacon and Garlic Bomb

$1.50

Sriracha

$0.25Out of stock

Soy Sauce

$0.25Out of stock

Chashu Garlic Ginger Bomb

$0.50Out of stock

Ghost Pepper Ginger Miso Bomb

$1.00

Desserts

Frozen Mochi

$6.00Out of stock

Please choose only one flavor per mochi order.

Japanese Cotton Cheesecake

$6.00

Matcha Japanese Cotton Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Drinks

Watermelon Tea

$2.75

Mango Tea

$2.75

Passion Fruit Tea

$2.75

Blueberry Romune

$3.50

Lychee Raomune

$3.50

Grape Romune

$3.50

Strawberry Romune

$3.50

Topo Chico Bottle

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Gear

Face shield

$20.00

Baseball 3/4 sleeve

$15.00

Women tank tops

$18.00

Kids gray shirt 3/4 sleeve

$18.00

Snap Back Trucker's Hat

$23.00

Add Ons

Green Onion

$0.25

Bean Sprouts

$0.25

Nori

$0.50

Roasted Corn

$0.50

Beni Shoga

$0.50

Kikurage

$0.50

Menma

$0.50

Honshimenji

$1.00

Kimchi

$1.00

Naruto

$1.00

Shiitake

$1.00

Ajitama

$1.50

Tofu

$1.50

Spicy Tofu

$2.00

Chashu Chicken

$2.00

Kae-Dama

$3.00

Ching Gao Pork

$3.00

Chashu Pork Belly

$3.00

Fried Chicken

$3.00

Brussels

$3.00

Sub Udon

$4.00

Korean Beef Tenderloin

$4.00

Gyoza(3)

$4.00

Baby Octopus

$4.00

White Rice

$3.00

Beer, wine and sake

Asahi Super Dry

$4.00

Hana Fuji Apple 750ml bottle

$26.00

Hana Lychee 750ml bottle

$26.00

Hot Sake(Sho Chiku Bai Classic) Carafe

$9.00

Kirin Ichiban

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
The crunch with a Kung Fu punch!

2825 Pecan Boulevard Suite A, McAllen, TX 78501

Main pic

