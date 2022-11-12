Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chicken + Whiskey Columbia Catering

review star

No reviews yet

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy Suite 3035

Columbia, MD 21044

Sandwiches

If you are interested in ordering today.
Pollo Frito 1/2 Sandwhich

Pollo Frito 1/2 Sandwhich

$7.00

Cassava breaded chicken, jalapeño cheddar roll, ají amarillo mayonnaise, fresh tomato, iceberg lettuce, Greek yogurt mustard sauce, crispy bacon and pepper jack cheese

Borracho 1/2 Sandwhich

Borracho 1/2 Sandwhich

$7.00

Pulled rotisserie chicken, guasacaca, arroz chaufa, pepper jack cheese, ají amarillo mayonnaise, salsa criolla, iceberg lettuce, sweet corn and yuca fries in a flour tortilla

Pollo a la Brasa 1/2 Sandwhich

Pollo a la Brasa 1/2 Sandwhich

$6.00

Pulled rotisserie chicken, fried sweet plantains, sour cream, feta cheese, iceberg lettuce and salsa criolla in a flour tortilla

Inti Wrap 1/2 Wrap

Inti Wrap 1/2 Wrap

$5.50

Black bean miso hummus, avocado, lettuce, grape tomatoes, fresh cut jalapeño, sweet plantain, sour cream and feta cheese in a flour tortilla

Nacho Poquito Wraps (2)

Nacho Poquito Wraps (2)

$5.50

Pulled pollo a la brasa mixed with smoked gouda, fresh corn kernels and spices, stuffed in a nacho cheese crusted flour tortilla and deep fried

Pollo A La Brasa

South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce
Mix of Dark+ White

Mix of Dark+ White

$6.50

South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce

Dark Meat

Dark Meat

$6.50

South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce

White Meat

White Meat

$6.50

South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce

Cilantro Mojo Chicken

Cilantro Mojo Chicken

$6.00

Pulled, slow cooked rotisserie chicken mixed with house made cilantro mojo sauce (vinegar, olive oil, onions and cilantro)

Tiritas De Pollo

Tiritas De Pollo

$5.50

Cassava breaded chicken strips, deep fried + tossed in our 6 spice seasoning. Served with Chicken + Whiskey BBQ and Mango-Guayaba BBQ sauce

Sides

Carribean Coleslaw

Carribean Coleslaw

$3.00

Red and white cabbage, carrots, Caribbean pineapple dressing

Guasacaca+ Chips

Guasacaca+ Chips

$5.00

Fresh avocado, red onion, cilantro, red bell pepper, lime juice, and salt. Served with green plantain chips

Roasted Corn + Tomatoes Salad

Roasted Corn + Tomatoes Salad

$4.00

Oven roasted tomatoes, corn, red onion, cilantro, Tajín, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$4.00

Dusted with Tajín (chili, lime, salt seasoning)

Arepitas

Arepitas

$4.00

Deep fried pork crackling corn flour dough

Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$3.00

Deep fried, served with Chancaca (raw sugar cane syrup)

Arroz Blanco

Arroz Blanco

$2.00

Steamed basmati rice

Arroz Chaufa

Arroz Chaufa

$3.00

Steamed basmati rice with soy sauce, rice vinegar, green onion, cilantro, bacon, sesame

Arroz Congri

Arroz Congri

$4.00

Mix of steamed basmati rice, our house seasoned black beans, and salsa criolla

Peperonata Criolla

Peperonata Criolla

$4.00

Fresh bell peppers, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, garlic, sofrito, smoked oil, seasonal vegetables and salsa criolla

Green Plantain Chips

Green Plantain Chips

$2.00

Deep fried and dusted with Tajín (chili, lime, salt seasoning)

Black Beans

Black Beans

$4.00

Slow cooked with fresh cilantro, cumin and sofrito

N/A Beverages

Inca Cola

Inca Cola

$2.00

Peru

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.50

Mexico

Guaraná Antarctica

Guaraná Antarctica

$2.50

Brazil

Colombiana

Colombiana

$2.50

Columbia

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.50

Mexico

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
