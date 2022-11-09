Oros Chicken and Rice 5663 Snell Ave

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oros Chicken and Rice

review star

No reviews yet

5663 Snell Ave

San Jose, CA 95123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

8. Thai Basil Chicken (Gra Praw)
1. Kao Mun Gai (KMG)
13. Pad Thai

Meal

1. Kao Mun Gai (KMG)

1. Kao Mun Gai (KMG)

$12.99

Poached chicken with chicken rice and our home-made sauce.

2. Fried Kao Mun Gai (Deep Fried Chicken)

2. Fried Kao Mun Gai (Deep Fried Chicken)

$12.99

Fried chicken over rice with sweet Thai chili sauce.

3. Fried Tofu (Rice & Tofu)

3. Fried Tofu (Rice & Tofu)

$12.99

Fried tofu, jasmine rice vegetarian and our sweet Thai chili sauce.

4. Kao Gai Sap

4. Kao Gai Sap

$14.99

Popcorn chicken, red onion, cilantro and marinate spicy and sour (Larb style) with jasmine rice.

5. Chicken Combo

5. Chicken Combo

$15.99

Combination poached chicken and fried chicken over chicken rice.

6. Fried Chicken Leg with Blue Sticky Rice

6. Fried Chicken Leg with Blue Sticky Rice

$13.99

Deep Fry Chicken Leg Quarter & Butterfly pea sticky Rice

7. Fried Pork with Blue Sticky Rice

7. Fried Pork with Blue Sticky Rice

$12.99

deep fried pork& Butterfly pea sticky rice

8. Thai Basil Chicken (Gra Praw)

8. Thai Basil Chicken (Gra Praw)

$13.99

Thai Basil with Ground chicken and slide green bean

10. Thai chicken Fried Rice

10. Thai chicken Fried Rice

$13.99

Rice egg and slice chicken.... add curry if you want special fried rice it will turn yellow and smell of curry

11. Fried Chicken over Fried Rice

$14.99
12. Yellow Curry

12. Yellow Curry

$14.99
13. Pad Thai

13. Pad Thai

$14.99

Appetizers

Bread shrimp (7pc)

$11.99

Egg Roll (5 pc)

$8.99
Fried chicken skin

Fried chicken skin

$7.99

Fried Tofu

$8.99

Chicken Tendons

$8.99

Popcorn chicken

$8.99

Spicy Popcorn Chicken

$10.99

Fried Chicken livers

$7.99

Fried Fish balls

$5.99

Sweet potato Fried

$5.99
Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$7.99
Roti with Yellow curry

Roti with Yellow curry

$7.99

Side order

Fried Egg

$3.00

Steam Vegetables

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Steam Chicken Liver (5pc)

$7.00

Sticky Rice

$3.50

White Rice

$2.50

Ginger Rice

$3.50

Sweet Sticky Rice

$4.00

Dessert

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$7.99

Coconut Ice Cream

$7.95

Mango Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Green Waffle

$3.99

Thai Waffle

$3.99

Signature

Thai Ice Tea

$4.50

Thai Green Tea

$4.50

Thai Ice Coffe

$4.50

Beer

Chang

$5.00

Singha

$5.00

Soda

coke

$2.50

Diet coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Papsi

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5663 Snell Ave, San Jose, CA 95123

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

