- Home
- /
- Gaithersburg
- /
- Chicken Bar- Peruvian Cuisine
Chicken Bar- Peruvian Cuisine
No reviews yet
210 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers / Entradas
- Ceviche de Pescado$18.00
Marinated cuts of tilapia cooked in lime juice, served with onions, comes with sweet potato, Peruvian corn, and toasted corn kernel.
- Ceviche Mixto$20.00
Marinated fish and seafood, cooked in fresh lime juice, served with onions, comes with glazed sweet potato, Peruvian corn on the cob, and cooked corn kernel.
- Ceviche Frito$18.00
- Choros a la Chalaca$12.00
Five green shell mussels on a bed of crisp lettuce with diced tomatoes, onions, Peruvian corn, cilantro, and lime juice.
- Leche de Tigre$14.00
- Papa rellena$9.00
Crispy stuffed potato filled with seasoned ground beef and black olives, served with sarsa criolla.
- Papa a la Huancaina$10.00
Creamy Peruvian potatoes with spicy aji amarillo cheese sauce, garnished with Peruvian olives and a piece of a boiled egg. A taste of tradition.
- Tamales de Maiz$6.00
Corn tamales with marinated pork and Peruvian spices, served with salsa criolla.
- Chicharron de Puerco$12.00
Chunks of succulent pork meat, marinated to perfection and cooked to a delightful, crispy texture, served with fried yucca and sarsa criolla.
- Anticuchos$14.00
Grilled marinated beef heart served with crispy potatoes and sarsa criolla for an authentic Peruvian delight.
- Causa rellena de Pollo$12.00
Layers of seasoned mashed potatoes, infused with Peruvian yellow pepper, and filled with shredded chicken.
- Choclo con Queso$8.00
Savor Peru with our Choclo con Queso. Plump Peruvian corn paired with queso fresco.
- Salchipapas$10.00
Crispy fries meet frank sausage, the essence of Peruvian street food.
- Camarones al Ajillo$18.00
- Solterito de quinoa$10.00
Seafood / Mariscos
- Trio Marino$30.00
Sharable small portions of ceviche de pescado, Jalea and Arroz con Mariscos.
- Jalea$21.00
Crispy, golden-fried seafood delight with fried yucca, sarsa criolla, and served with tartar sauce. Accompanied by fried Peruvian corn, this dish captures the essence of coastal Peru.
- Trucha Frita$18.00
Fried trout served with fried yucca, white rice, and sarsa criolla.
- Arroz Chaufa de Mariscos$23.00
Peruvian-style wok-fried rice with shrimp, calamari, diced fried egg, and spring onions.
- Trucha a la Plancha$18.00
Grilled boneless trout served with fried yucca, white rice, and sarsa criolla.
- Arroz con Mariscos$23.00
Rice infused with the flavors of squid, shrimp, mussels, and scallops, with ají amarillo chili pepper, tomato paste, and green peas, all topped with some grated Parmesan cheese.
- Pescado a lo Macho$22.00
Fried tilapia filet in a rich, seafood sauce with shrimp and mussels, served with white rice, and roasted potatoes. A taste of coastal Peru.
- Lenguado Frito$40.00
- Fettucine a lo Macho$22.00
Fettuccine pasta tossed in a seafood sauce with shrimp and mussels.
- Pescado a la Chorrillana$17.00
- Picante de Camarones$21.00
- Quinoa con Mariscos$21.00
Chicken / Pollo
- Aeropuerto$17.00
Peruvian-style wok-fried rice with fried noodles mixed with pork, chicken and diced fried egg, and spring onions.
- Arroz Chaufa de Pollo$16.00
Peruvian-style wok-fried rice with diced chicken pieces, diced fried egg, and spring onions.
- Tallarin Saltado de Pollo$16.00
Tender chicken and vegetables stir-fried with noodles in a savory sauce, a delightful blend of Peruvian and Chinese influences.
- Pollo Saltado$17.00
Stir-fried chicken pieces mixed in with tomatoes, onion pieces, and potato fries a savory soy sauce, served with white rice.
- Aji de Gallina$20.00
Shredded chicken in a creamy, mildly spicy aji amarillo sauce, served with white rice, hard-boiled egg, and potatoes and garnished with a Peruvian black olive.
- Pollo a la Parrilla$20.00
½ deboned marinated grilled chicken. Served with French fries and lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and shredded carrots salad.
- Chaufa de Quinoa con Pollo$17.00
Sandwiches
- Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled chicken breast on a Portuguese roll with lettuce, tomatoes, and our signature yellow sauce.
- Pan con Chicharron$14.00
Crispy marinated pork loin, crispy sweet potato, and sarsa criolla on a Portuguese roll.
- Lomo al Jugo$19.00
Tender marinated beef, seared to perfection, with sauteed tomato and onion pieces. Served with a Portuguese roll.
Charbroiled Chicken
- 1/4 Chicken with 2 sides$12.50
¼ chicken with your choice of 2 sides. Includes 2 sauce cups.
- 1/2 Chicken with 2 sides$16.00
½ chicken with your choice of 2 sides. Includes 4 sauce cups.
- 1 whole Chicken with 2 LG sides$32.00
1 whole chicken with 2 large sides. Includes 8 sauce cups.
- 1 whole Chicken "only"$20.00
1 whole chicken. Includes 4 sauce cups.
Beef / Carnes
- Churrasco a la Parrilla$32.00
15oz grilled N.Y strip steak served with fried and fresh salad (Tomato, onions, carrots, cucumber and lettuce)
- Lomo Saltado$21.00
Tender beef strips, wok-seared to perfection, with sautéed tomatoes, onions, and french fries. Served with white rice.
- Bisteck a lo Pobre$22.00
Fried steak with, a fried egg, fried sweet plantains, and white rice and beans create a satisfying, traditional feast.
- Seco a la Norteña$26.00
Tender lamb shank cooked in a rich cilantro-based sauce. Served with white rice and canary beans.
- Arroz Chaufa de Carne$21.00
Peruvian-style wok-fried rice with diced beef pieces, diced fried egg, and spring onions.
- Arroz Chaufa Mixto$24.00
Peruvian-style wok-fried rice with diced beef pieces, diced chicken pieces diced fried egg, and spring onions.
- Aeropuerto de Carne$21.00
Peruvian-style wok-fried rice with fried noodles mixed with diced beef pieces, diced fried egg, and spring onions.
- Tallarin Saltado de Carne$21.00
Tender beef pieces and vegetables stir-fried with noodles in a savory sauce, a delightful blend of Peruvian and Chinese influences.
- Tallarin Verde con Bisteck Apanado$22.00
Breaded steak served on a bed of green pasta with spinach pesto sauce. Served with a small cup of parmesan cheese.
- Cau Cau$20.00
Savor Peru's traditional flavors with our Cau Cau. Tender tripe in a turmeric-infused stew with potatoes and peas, a delightful taste of Peruvian home-cooked meals.
- Tacu Tacu con Lomo$23.00
A fusion of creamy pan-fried rice and beans, paired with tender, seasoned steak, and sautéed onions and tomatoes.
- Tacu Tacu a lo Pobre$23.00
A fusion of creamy pan-fried rice and beans, paired with fried steak, a fried egg, fried sweet plantains, and white rice.
- Fettucine con Lomo$23.00
Fettucine pasta tossed in Huancaina yellow sauce with wok-seared tender beef strips with sautéed tomatoes and onions.
- Bistec Encebollado$20.00
- Chaufa de Quinoa con Carne$20.00
- Churrasco con Camarones$40.00
Soups / Sopas
- Chupe de Camarones$18.00
A rich and creamy shrimp soup with rice, peas, and diced cheese topped with a poached egg. A comforting taste of the seaside.
- Parihuela de Mariscos$22.00
A fragrant seafood medley in a rich, spiced broth served with a side of white rice.
- Sopa a la Minuta$16.00
Milk-based soup, with diced steak pieces, and angel hair pasta seasoned with Peruvian spices.
- Sopa a la Criolla$16.00
Milk-based soup, with diced steak pieces, angel hair pasta, and a boiled egg on top seasoned with Peruvian spices.
- Sopa de Pollo$15.00
Peruvian Chicken noodle soup.
Breakfast / Desayunos
Lunch of the day & specials
Desserts / Postres
- Leche Asada$5.00
A creamy, baked custard with a caramelized top layer.
- Arroz con Leche$5.00
A creamy rice pudding with raisins mixed in infused with vanilla, and served with a sprinkle of ground cinnamon on top.
- Alfajores$3.00
Two tender, crumbly cookies made from cornstarch and filled with creamy dulce de leche, delicately dusted with powdered sugar.
- Crema Volteada$5.00
The Peruvian version of flan.
- Arroz con Leche & Mazamorra Morada$8.00
- Picarones$7.00
Sides
- Fried Yuca$5.00
Regular size side of fried yucca.
- French Fries$5.00
Regular size side of french fries.
- White Rice$3.00
Regular size side of white rice.
- Black Beans$3.00
Regular size side of black beans.
- Black Beans & White Rice$5.00
Regular size side of black beans and white rice.
- House Salad$5.00
Regular size side of our house salad. (Tomato, onions, carrots, cucumber and lettuce)
- Arroz Chaufa$5.50
Regular size side of arroz chaufa. (Peruvian fried rice)
- Fried Plantains$5.00
Regular size side of fried plantains.
- LG Fried Yuca$7.00
Large size side of fried yucca.
- LG French Fries$7.00
Large size side of french fries.
Extra
Weekend
Dessert
Retail
Retail Food items
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
What began as a humble corner in a neighborhood deli in Rockville, Maryland back in 2015 has now blossomed into Gaithersburg's beloved culinary gem, Chicken Bar. Located in the heart of Gaithersburg's historic Olde Town, Chicken Bar is a testament to the vision and dedication of its women-run team.
210 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20877