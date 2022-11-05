Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Chicken Basket - Wheaton

No reviews yet

11435 Georgia Ave

Wheaton, MD 20902

Order Again

Popular Items

4 Chicken Strip Dinner
Chicken Dinner
Steak & Cheese

CHICKENS

4 Chicken Strip Dinner

4 Chicken Strip Dinner

$11.99

2 Breast Dinner

$13.00+

Breast Strip Dinner (6 pc)

$15.99

Buffalo Wings

$13.99+

Please let me know if you what your wings tossed in sauce or not??

Buffalo Wings (10 pc) Dinner

$15.99
Chicken, Lg FF, Lg Slaw, 6 Rolls, 4 Sauce

Chicken, Lg FF, Lg Slaw, 6 Rolls, 4 Sauce

$28.99+

Chicken Dinner

$7.99+

Chicken Strip

$12.99+

Just Chicken Basket

$4.99+

Just Wings

$8.99+
Wings & Things (4 pc)

Wings & Things (4 pc)

$11.99

4 House made Coconut Chicken Strips

$12.00Out of stock

Add a wing

$2.50

Add a Strip

$2.30

DEALS

Buffalo Wings Deal (12 pc) & Fries

$15.99

Chicken Basket Deal

$24.99

Combo Special Deal,3 Lg ,Sh 3 ,Strips Ff Or Or

$14.99

Shrimp Basket Deal4 Lg 8 Sm FF Roll

$14.99

Saffron Chicken

$12.99Out of stock

Spicy Grilled Thigh W/ Rice,Pickled & Steamed Vegetables, Spicy Ginger Sauce

$12.99Out of stock

LUNCH SPECIALS

2 pc Dark W/ Fries & Can Soda

$7.99

3 pc Dark Meat &ff & Soda

$10.59

4 strip W/ Fries & Can Soda

$11.50

4 Wing & Fries

$10.50Out of stock
4 Wings W/ Fries & Can Soda

4 Wings W/ Fries & Can Soda

$11.50

6 Spicy Buffalo Wing &Fries

$11.50

Breast & 2 Wings W/ Fries & Can Soda

$12.50

Cheese Burger W/ Fries & Can Soda

$10.59

Cheese Steak W/ Fries & Can Soda

$12.50

Spicy Chicken Sub W/ Fries & Can Soda

$9.50

Spicy Chicken Thighs

$12.99Out of stock

Spicy Wings W/ Fries & Can Soda

$8.99Out of stock

Hamburger Fries & Soda

$10.00

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Chicken Strip Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Tossed Salad

$7.99Out of stock

SANDWICHES

6 oz Cheeseburger

$7.50

6 oz Hamburger

$7.00

B.L.T. Sandwich

$7.99Out of stock

Bacon Ch Burger

$8.99

Chicken Fillet Sandwich

$7.99

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Honey Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Crispy Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

Steak & Cheese

$8.99

Black Bean Burger

$7.99Out of stock

Gyro

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Parm

$7.99Out of stock

SEAFOODS

Clam and Shrimp Combo Dinner

$15.99

Clam Dinner

$11.99

Fish

$3.50

Fish and Chips (3pc)

$14.99

Fish Filet Dinner

$12.99Out of stock

Jumbo Shrimp

$8.50+

Seafood Platter

$19.99

Shrimp Dinner (6pc)

$11.99

Side Clam

$3.50

Grilled Whiting W/ Rice

$14.00Out of stock

SIDE ORDERS

6 Hush Puppys

$2.00

Boat of French Fries

$8.50

Boat of Onion Rings

$8.59

Chicken & Fish Combo

$18.99

Cheese Sticks (5pc)

$5.29

Coleslaw (Large)

$4.49

Coleslaw (Small)

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$0.75

French Fries

$4.50

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Roll

$0.75

Onion Rings

$4.99

Pickled Veg.

$1.50Out of stock

Poppers

$5.99

Corn Dog

$3.25Out of stock

SUBS

Hamburger Sub

$12.00

Chicken Sub

$12.00

Fish Fillet Sub

$11.00

Fried Chicken Sub

$12.00

Mumbo Chicken Sub

$12.00

Spicy Chicken Sub

$12.00

Cheese Burger Sub

$13.50

WRAPS

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.99Out of stock

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Spicy Mayo Chicken Wrap

$7.99Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Sara lee Apple pie

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Whoopie

Hard Sour Candy

$1.50Out of stock

Orange Blondles (2)

$4.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$3.50Out of stock

BEVERAGES

Bag

$0.05

Bottle Tea

$1.79Out of stock

Canned Soda

$1.50

Coconut water

$1.99Out of stock

Monster

$2.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

$1.59Out of stock

Snapple

$2.50

Spindrift

$1.75

Sports Drink

$2.25

Starbuck

$2.29Out of stock

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Serving the best fried chicken for over 40 years, along with sandwiches and seafood. Each order cooked fresh to ensure you get the very best. Call ahead for your convenience.

11435 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD 20902

