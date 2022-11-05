The Chicken Basket - Wheaton
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Serving the best fried chicken for over 40 years, along with sandwiches and seafood. Each order cooked fresh to ensure you get the very best. Call ahead for your convenience.
11435 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD 20902
