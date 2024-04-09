Chicken Curry Chicken 170-07 Jamaica Avenue
No reviews yet
170-07 Jamaica Avenue
Queens, NY 11432
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Roti Shop
Appetizers
Soup
Breakfast
- Baigan Choka$9.00
- Corn Mutton w/ Potato$10.00Out of stock
- Fry Bora$7.00Out of stock
- Fry Cabbage$7.00Out of stock
- Lamb Pepperpot$12.00Out of stock
- Salmon$10.00Out of stock
- Saltfish$10.00
- Sausage And Egg$8.00Out of stock
- Smoked Herring$10.00
- Tomato Choka$9.00
- okro$7.00
- katahar$8.00
- bhajie \ spinach$7.00
- curry mango$8.00
- karela$7.00
Quarter Roti
- Quarter Roti W/ Baigan Choka$3.00Out of stock
- Quarter Roti W/ Corn Mutton With Potato$4.00Out of stock
- Quarter Roti W/ Fry Aloo$3.00Out of stock
- Quarter Roti W/ Fry Baigan And Aloo$3.00Out of stock
- Quarter Roti W/ Fry Bora$3.00Out of stock
- Quarter Roti W/ Fry Cabbage$3.00Out of stock
- Quarter Roti W/ Salmon$4.00Out of stock
- Quarter Roti W/ Saltfish$4.00Out of stock
- Quarter Roti W/ Sausage And Egg$3.00Out of stock
- Quarter Roti W/ Smoked Herring$4.00Out of stock
- Quarter Roti W/ Tomato Choka$3.00Out of stock
- Quwrter Roti w/ Karela$4.00
Doubles / Aloo Pie
Curry / Stew
Vegetarian
Specials
- Bake & Saltfish$8.50
- Bake & Shark$20.00Out of stock
- BBQ chicken w/ peas and rice$14.00
- Chicken Cookup$10.00Out of stock
- Chicken Palau$10.00
- Chowmein W/ BBQ Chicken$13.00
- Chowmein W/ Vege Chicken$10.00
- Escovitch fish$16.00Out of stock
- Lamb Cookup$13.00Out of stock
- Macaroni Pie W/ BBQ Chicken$13.00
- Macaroni Pie W/ Vege Chicken$10.00
- Oxtail$15.00Out of stock
- Oxtail W/ Chowmein$18.00Out of stock
- Oxtail W/ Macaroni Pie$18.00Out of stock
- Pepper Shrimp$10.00Out of stock
- Pepper Shrimp W/ Chowmein$14.00Out of stock
- Pepper Shrimp W/ Macaroni Pie$14.00Out of stock
- pepper shrimp w\ peas n rice$16.00
- Steam Fish Meal$17.00
- Oxtail Peas and Rice$18.00
Guyanese Chinese
Sides
Pastries/Baked Goods
Extra Container Sauces
Bottled Sauces
- Berties Pepper Sauce 300ML$9.99
- Berties Pepper Sauce 500ML$15.99
- Chataks Lime And Pepper Chunks 360ML$5.99
- Chief Green Seasoning 300ML$5.99
- Daves Lime Chunks And Pepper 12OZ$5.99
- Daves Lime Sauce 360ML$5.99
- Daves Mango Achar 13OZ$5.99
- Daves Mango Chutney 12.85OZ$5.99
- Daves Mango Kuchela 13OZ$5.99
- Daves Tamarind Chutney 12.85OZ$5.99
- Goya Hot Pickled Peppers (Green) 178ML$5.99
- Goya Hot Pickled Peppers (Red) 178ML$5.99
- Grace Caribbean Curry Scotch Bonnet 148ML$5.99
- Grace Crush Pepper Sauce 147ML$5.99
- Grace Green Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce 142ML$5.99
- Grace Hot Pepper Sauce 177ML$3.99
- Grace Hot Pepper Sauce 355ML$5.99
- Grace Jerk Flavored Pepper Sauce 142ML$5.99
- Grace Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce 142ML$5.99
- Grace Sweet Spicy Pepper Sauce 142ML$5.99
- Guyanese Pride Lime Achar 340G$5.99
- Matouks Calypso Sauce 750ML$10.99
- Matouks Flambeau Sauce 300ML$5.99
- Matouks Hot Chow 380G$5.99
- Matouks Hot Pepper 750ML$10.99