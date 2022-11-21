Chicken Fingers Restaurant 4108 Evans to Locks Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Chicken Fingers Restaurant serves fresh, hand breaded chicken fingers. Come enjoy the best chicken fingers in America.
Location
4108 Evans to Locks Road, Evans, GA 30809
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wild Sugar - 4324 Washington Rd,Ste 102
No Reviews
4324 Washington Rd,Ste 102 Evans, GA 30809
View restaurant
Funnel Cake Lounge - 212 S Belair Rd STE 194
No Reviews
212 S Belair Rd STE 194 Martinez, GA 30907
View restaurant