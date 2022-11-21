  • Home
  • Chicken Fingers Restaurant - 4108 Evans to Locks Road
Chicken Fingers Restaurant 4108 Evans to Locks Road

4108 Evans to Locks Road

Evans, GA 30809

Popular Items

House Salad with Chicken
Kids Combo
6 Finger Box

Combo

3 Finger Combo

$8.59

3 chicken fingers, fries, Texas toast, 1 sauce, and 20oz drink

4 Finger Combo

$9.39

4 chicken fingers, fries, Texas toast, 1 sauce, and 20oz drink

Kids Combo

$5.09

2 chicken fingers, fries, 1 sacue and 12oz drink

Buffalo Chicken Wrap Combo

$9.99

Chicken fingers, cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch and buffalo sauce, fries, 1 sacue, and 20oz drink

Chicken Finger Sandwich Combo

$8.49

3 chicken fingers and lettuce on toasted bun, fries, 1 sauce, and 20 oz drink

Box Meals

4 Finger Box

$10.29

4 chicken fingers, fries, cole slaw or potato salad, Texas toast, 1 sauce, and 20oz drink

5 Finger Box

$11.29

5 chicken fingers, fries, cole slaw or potato salad, Texas toast, 2 sauce, and 20oz drink

6 Finger Box

$12.29

6 chicken fingers, fries, cole slaw or potato salad, Texas toast, 2 sauce, and 20oz drink

A La Carte

Brownie

$2.00

Chocolate chip brownie

Chicken Finger

$1.39

Chicken Finger Sandwich

$5.99

3 chicken fingers and lettuce on toasted bun and 1 sauce

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Chicken fingers, cheese, lettuce, tomato and 1 sauce

Cole Slaw

$0.99

Potato Salad

$0.99

Fries

$2.19

Sauce

Texas Toast

$0.99

Drinks

20 oz Drink

$2.29

Ice Cup

$0.50

Bottled Water

$1.49

Salads

House Salad with Chicken

$9.99

3 Fried or Grilled Chicken Fingers, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheese, fried onion, 2 dressings, and Texas toast

House Salad - No Chicken

$6.59

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheese, fried onion, 2 dressings, and Texas toast

Party Trays

1 Gallon Tea

$4.99

Fries-Half Pan

$14.99

Fries-Full Pan

$30.49

20 Finger Tray

$27.49

40 Finger Tray

$53.49

60 Finger Tray

$77.49

Family Dinner Special

$36.99

20 Fingers,choice of 1 large side item, 4 Texas toasts, 1 gallon of tea or 4 20 oz soft drinks

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Chicken Fingers Restaurant serves fresh, hand breaded chicken fingers. Come enjoy the best chicken fingers in America.

Location

4108 Evans to Locks Road, Evans, GA 30809

Directions

