Chicken Island Fried Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

92 Main Street

Yonkers, NY 10701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Entrees

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

The Island Fried Chicken sandwich has a large golden fried piece of chicken on a buttery bun with a pickle and the Secret Island Sauce!

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

The Island Grilled Chicken sandwich is on a buttery bun with lettuce, tomato and barbeque honey sauce.

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

The Island Fried Chicken sandwich has a large golden fried piece of chicken tossed in hot honey and placed on a buttery bun with a pickle and the Secret Island Sauce!

Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

The Island GrilledChicken sandwich has a piece of grilled chicken breast tossed in hot honey and placed on a buttery bun with a pickle and the Secret Island Sauce!

Fried Chicken Sandwich Island Deluxe

$13.00

The Island Fried Chicken sandwich has a large golden fried piece of chicken on a buttery bun with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon and the Secret Island Sauce!

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Island Deluxe

$13.00

The Island Fried Chicken sandwich has a piece of grilled chicken on a buttery bun with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon and the Secret Island Sauce!

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich Island Deluxe

$13.00

The Island Fried Chicken sandwich has a large golden fried piece of chicken tossed in hot honey sauce on a buttery bun with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and crispy bacon.

Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich Island Deluxe

$13.00

The Island Fried Chicken sandwich has a piece of grilled chicken tossed in a hot honey sauce on a buttery bun with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and crispy bacon.

8 pc Island Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Fresh light and crispy bite-size chicken nuggets.

12 Piece Island Chicken Nuggets Combo

$15.99

Fresh light and crispy bite-size chicken nuggets with a side of fries and a 16oz soft drink.

24 Piece Island Chicken Nuggets Combo

$30.99

Fresh light and crispy bite-size chicken nuggets with a side of fries and a 16oz soft drink.

36 Piece Island Chicken Nugget Combo

$39.99

Fresh light and crispy bite-size chicken nuggets with a side of fries and a 16oz soft drink.

8 pc Island Wings

$12.99

Combination of drums and flats. Baked until golden and then deep fried. Cooked through to perfection!

12 pc Island Wings

$15.00

Combination of drums and flats. Baked until golden and then deep fried. Cooked through to perfection!

24 pc Island Wings

$36.00

Combination of drums and flats. Baked until golden and then deep fried. Cooked through to perfection!

36 pc Island Wings

$54.00

Combination of drums and flats. Baked until golden and then deep fried. Cooked through to perfection!

Combo Meals

Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo

$14.84

The Island Fried Chicken sandwich has a large golden fried piece of chicken on a buttery bun with a pickle and the Secret Island Sauce! Plus fries and a 16oz soft drink.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$16.34

The Island Grilled Chicken sandwich is on a buttery bun with lettuce, tomato and barbeque honey sauce. Plus fries and a 16oz soft drink.

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo

$15.84

The Island Fried Chicken sandwich has a large golden fried piece of chicken tossed in hot honey and placed on a buttery bun with a pickle and the Secret Island Sauce! Plus fries and a 16oz soft drink.

Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$16.34

The Island GrilledChicken sandwich has a piece of grilled chicken breast tossed in hot honey and placed on a buttery bun with a pickle and the Secret Island Sauce! plus fries and a 16oz soft drink.

Fried Chicken Sandwich Deluxe Combo

$19.34

The Island Fried Chicken sandwich has a large golden fried piece of chicken on a buttery bun with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon and the Secret Island Sauce! Plus fries and a 16oz soft drink.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Deluxe Combo

$19.34

The Island Fried Chicken sandwich has a piece of grilled chicken breast on a buttery bun with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon and the Secret Island Sauce! Plus fries and a 16oz soft drink.

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich Deluxe Combo

$19.34

The Island Fried Chicken sandwich has a large golden fried piece of chicken tossed in hot honey sauce on a buttery bun with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and crispy bacon. Plus fries and a 16oz soft drink.

Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich Deluxe Combo

$19.34

The Island Fried Chicken sandwich has a piece of grilled chicken breast tossed in hot honey sauce on a buttery bun with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and crispy bacon. Plus fries and a 16oz soft drink.

8 Piece Chicken Nugget Combo

$14.50

Fresh light and crispy bite-size chicken nuggets with a side of fries and a 16oz soft drink.

12 Piece Island Chicken Nuggets Combo

$15.99

Fresh light and crispy bite-size chicken nuggets with a side of fries and a 16oz soft drink.

24 Piece Island Chicken Nuggets Combo

$30.99

Fresh light and crispy bite-size chicken nuggets with a side of fries and a 16oz soft drink.

36 Piece Island Chicken Nugget Combo

$39.99

Fresh light and crispy bite-size chicken nuggets with a side of fries and a 16oz soft drink.

Sides

Fries

$4.50

Mac N' Cheese

$7.00

Side Salad

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Real Chicken. Fried Right. Chicken Island Fried Chicken was born in Yonkers, NY with a vision to prepare the highest quality chicken and more importantly to be a part of the community we serve.  Chicken Island works with national suppliers to deliver the finest chicken so that you will continue to crave real chicken that is fried right!

92 Main Street, Yonkers, NY 10701

