Main Menu

Rotisserie Chicken

Family Meal

Family Meal

$24.50

Our family meal comes with one rotisserie chicken roasted to crispy perfection, two large sides, a side of tangy pickled turnips, six pita breads, and two delicious garlic sauces, that will leave everyone satisfied.

Grand Family Meal

Grand Family Meal

$44.50

2 delectably savory Rottiserie Chickens, served with a large side of Pickled Turnips, choice of house-made sauces, 12 fresh pita breads and your choice of 4 large sides or salads

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$9.50

1/2 Savory Rotisserie Chicken, served with 2 fresh pita breads and house sauce

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$14.50

Savory Rotisserie Chicken, served with 2 fresh pita breads and house sauce

Rotisserie Plates

Half Chicken Plate

Half Chicken Plate

$14.50

1/2 Savory Rotisserie Chicken served with your choice of 2 sides or Salads, 2 Pita breads and house sauce.

Quarter Dark Plate

Quarter Dark Plate

$10.50

Quater Dark (Leg and Thigh) portion of our Rotisserrie Chicken with 2 sides or salad, 2 Pita breads and house sauce.

Quarter White Plate

Quarter White Plate

$10.50

Quarter White (Breast and Wing) portion of Rotisserie Chicken. Served with 2 sides or salad, 2 Pita breads and house sauce.

Mediterranian Plates

Beef / Lamb Shawarma Plate

Beef / Lamb Shawarma Plate

$15.50

Hand-slaced USDA choice tri-tip beef, marinated in herbs using mediterranian style spices, split-roasted and served with 3 sides or salad, 2 Pita bread and house sauce.

Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$12.50

Hand-sliced, boneless chicken, marinated in an herb bath using mediterranean spices, split roasted. Served with 3 sides or salad, 2 Pita breads and house sauce.

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$12.50

Curated mix of garbanzo beans, herbs and spices, made in our kitchen and fried in peanut oil. It comes with 6 Falafels and served with 3 sides or salad, 2 Pita breads and house sauce.

Half & Half Shawarma Combo Plate

$14.50

Half and half of Chicken Tarna and Tri Tip Shawarma, served with 3 sides or salad, 2 Pita bread and house sauce.

Wraps

Beef / Lamb Shawarma Wrap

Beef / Lamb Shawarma Wrap

$9.50

USDA Choice Tri Tip beef, marinated in herbs and spices, tahini sauce, wrapped in fresh Pita bread. Pickled turnips and yellow chillies on the side.

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$8.50

Boneless chicken, marinated with herbs and spices, tamatoes, garlic sauce, wrapped in fresh Pita bread. Pickled turnips and yellow chillies on the side.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$7.50

Freshly made lalafel, lettuce, tahini sauce, tomatoes, mint and parsely, wrapped in fresh Pita bread. Pickled turnips and yellow chillies on the side.

Roasted Chicken Wrap

Roasted Chicken Wrap

$7.50

Pulled rotisserie chicken, diced tomatoes, house garlic sauce and wrapped in fresh Pita bread. Pickled turnips and yellow chillies on the side

Sides

Baba Ganoush

Baba Ganoush

A mix of roasted eggplant, sesame paste and garlic.

Basmati Rice

Basmati Rice

Steamed, white basmati rice

Falafel Special

Falafel Special

$3.95

3 Falafels with Tahini Sauce

Hummus

Hummus

Blended garbanzo beans, sesame paste and garlic.

Tahini Sauce

Tahini Sauce

A creamy sauce with a nutty , peppery flavor.

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

Made with creamy labneh, cucumber, garlic and mediterranian herbs.

Side Salads

Cabbage Salad

Cabbage Salad

Red and green cabbage, mint, garlic, tossed with lemon juice and olive oil.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.95

Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, pickled turnips, yellow chillis, drizzled with olive oil and red wine venigar.

Shirazi Salad

Shirazi Salad

Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, tossed with lemon juice and olive oil

Tabbouleh Salad

Tabbouleh Salad

Parseley, fresh mint leaves, finely diced onions, bulger wheat, tossed with lemon juice and olive oil.

Tahini Salad

$4.49Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, tahini sauce.

Standalone

Beef / Lamb Shawarma

USDA Choice Tri Tio beef marinated with herbs and spices

Chicken Shawarma

Boneless chicken, marinated with herbs and spices.

Quarter Dark Chicken

$6.99

Quarter dark (leg and thigh) portion

Quarter White Chicken

$6.99

Quarter White (Breast and Wing) portion of Rotisserie Chicken. Served with 2 sides or salad, 2 Pita breads and house sauce.

Sauce and Extras

Chimichurri

$1.99

Falafel

$1.45

1 Falafel

Garlic Sauce

Garlic Sauce

Freshly made house garlic sauce

Grilled Tomato

$0.95

Grilled Tomato

Pickled Turnips

Pickled Turnips

Fresh beets, topped with pickeled Cascabella peppers

Pita Bread

Pita Bread

Baked daily

Salsa Sauce

Hot sauce, blended roast peppers and spices

Tahini Sauce

Tahini Sauce

A nutty, peppery flavor creamy sauce

Yellos Chilies

$1.99

Pickled Casabella Peppers

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.85

Bottled water

Coke (Can)

Coke (Can)

$1.95
Diet Coke (Can)

Diet Coke (Can)

$1.95

Fountain Drink

$2.69

Soda drinks

Mint Yogurt Drink

$3.85

Refreshing blend of plain yogurt, water, and salt. Known as Tahn, a traditional drink of Armenia.

Perrier

Perrier

$2.35

Carbonated water

Sprite (Can)

Sprite (Can)

$1.95

Yogurt Drink

$3.85

Refreshing blend of plain yogurt, water, and chopped mint. Known as Tahn, a traditional drink of Armenia.

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$3.45

2 Pieces of flaky, battery layers of chopped walnuts and pistachos

Baklava Tray

Baklava Tray

$21.95

12 Pieces of flaky, battery layers of chopped walnuts and pistachos

Catering Menu

Main

5 Whole Chicken

$105.00

5 Whole Chickens, 6 Large Sides,4 Pita Packs, 10 Garlic Sauces, 2 Large Pickled Turnips. Good for 10-15

Appetizer Combo

$26.95

1 Large Hummus, 1 Large Tabbouleh Salad, 1 Large Tahini Salad, 8 Falafels, 2 Pita Packs, 1 Large Pickled Turnips. Good for 6-8.

Chicken / Shawarma Pack

$125.00

1 Tray of Chicken or Shawarma, 4 Large Sides, 4 Pita Packs, 2 Large Pickled Turnips. Beef Sharwarma includes tomatoes and onions. Chicken includes lettuce, tomatoes and garlic sauce.

Chicken Tray

$106.00

Chicken meat that is equal to 8 plates

Falafel Pack

$36.00

25 Falafels, 1 Large Tahini, 2 Pita Packs, 1 Large Pickled Turnips. Good for 8-10.

Family Meal

$26.99

1 Whole Chicken, 2 Sides, 1 Pita Pack, 2 Garlic Sauces, 1 Small Pickled Turnips. Good for 4.

Shawarma Tray

$106.00

Tri Tip meats that is equal to 8 plates

The Feast

$289.95

2 Whole Chickens, 1 Tray Chicken, 1 Tray Shawarma, 20 Falafels, 8 Large Sides, 8 Pita Packs, 1 Large Garlic, 1 Large Tahini, 1 Tray Pickled Turnips. Good for 20-25.

The Grand Family Meal

$49.99

2 Whole Chickens, 4 Large Sides, 2 Pita Packs, 4 Garlic Sauces and 1 Large Pickled Turnips. Good for 8.

Wrap Combo Pack

$86.00

12 Wraps to choose from.

Sides

Catering Sides

Your choice of Basmati Rice - Large, Basmati Rice - Tray, Hummus - Large, Hummus - Tray, Mutabbal - Large, Mutabbal - Tray, Tahini - Large, Tahini - Tray

Salads

Catering Salads

Your choice of Tabbouleh Salad Large,Tabbouleh Salad Tray,Garden Salad Large, Garden Salad Tray, Tahini Salad Large, Tahini Salad Tray, Cabbage Salad Large, Cabbage Salad Tray, Cucumber Salad Large, Cucumber Salad Tray

Desserts

Baklava Tray

$21.95

12 Baklavas

Extras

Catering Extras

Choices: Chicken A La Carte Small, Chicken A La Carte Large, Tri Tip Shawerma A La Carte Small, Tri Tip Shawerma A La Carte Large, 1 Pita, 1 Pita Pack, 2 Piece Falafel, Large Pickled Turnips, Garlic Sauce, Garlic Sauce Small, Garlic Sauce Large

Drinks

Arrowhead Water (bottle)

$1.95

Yogurt Tahn (bottle)

$3.95