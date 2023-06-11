Chickies Teaneck
352 Reviews
$$
172A West Englewood Ave
Teaneck, NJ 07666
RESTAURANT MENU
Munchies
Bite-Size Burgers
Mini All Beef Bite-Sized Sliders Topped With Ketchup, Pickles, & Our Famous Kumbaslow Sauce (2 Pieces)
Capt'n Munchkin Chicken Sliders
Mini Fried Chicken Cutlet Sliders Topped With a Pickle & Our Famous Kumbaslow Sauce (2 Pieces)
Snack Wrap
Mini Fried Chicken Cutlet in a Soft Mini Wrap With Secret Sauce
Breaded Cauliflower Bites
Batter Dipped Cauliflower Fried to Perfection
Moroccan Cigars
Savory Fried Mediterranean Beef - 6 Pieces
Potato Cigars
Homemade Mashed Potatoes Fried to Crispy Crunchy Deliciousness
Buffalo Wings
Choice of Fried or Grilled Wings Tossed in Our Famous Buffalo Sauce
Super Spicy Buffalo Wings
Choice of Fried or Grilled Wings Tossed in a Fiery Buffalo Sauce
Beat Box BBQ Wings
Choice of Fried or Grilled Wings Smothered in Beat Box BBQ Sauce
Simple Wings
Choice of Fried or Grilled Wings Seasoned With a Special Blend of Herbs & Spices
Sandwiches / Wraps
Cap’n Munch Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken breaded in a house blend with cereal and pretzels, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our famous Kumbaslow Sauce and served on a freshly baked baguette
West Englewood Avenue Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Beat Box BBQ Sauce, served on a freshly baked baguette
Ian Beat Box Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken smothered with Beat Box BBQ Sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato and pickles, served on a freshly baked baguette
Fuggedaboudit Sandwich
Italian herbs and spices combine with our special breading in this crispy fried chicken sandwich, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Onion Bloom Sauce, served on a freshly baked baguette
Cousin Balki Sandwich
This Greek Inspired crispy chicken is infused with roasted garlic, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our special Sweet Chilli Sauce, served on a freshly baked baguette
Vote 4 Pedro Sandwich **Spicy**
Mexican spices and piquant seasonings gives this for fried chicken just the right amount of flare. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our fiery Spicy Ketchup Sauce, served on a freshly baked baguette
Vato Loco Sandwich **Spicy**
Our Famous Buffalo Sauce gives the batter in this fried chicken the perfect balance of heat and sweet. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Garlic Mayo Sauce, served on a freshly baked baguette
Pollo Estrada Sandwich **Spicy**
Guatemalan inspired crispy chicken breaded with sizzling spices, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our fiery Estrada Sauce, served on a freshly baked baguette
Overstuffed Pastrami & Chicken Sandwich
Our famous Cap'n Munch crispy chicken loaded with freshly grilled hot pastrami, smothered in fried onions and topped with our Garlic Mayo Sauce
1/2 Cap’n Munch Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken breaded in a house blend with cereal and pretzels, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our famous Kumbaslow Sauce and served on a freshly baked baguette
1/2 West Englewood Avenue Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Beat Box BBQ Sauce, served on a freshly baked baguette
1/2 Ian Beat Box Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken smothered with Beat Box BBQ Sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato and pickles, served on a freshly baked baguette
1/2 Fuggedaboudit Sandwich
Italian herbs and spices combine with our special breading in this crispy fried chicken sandwich, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Onion Bloom Sauce, served on a freshly baked baguette
1/2 Cousin Balki Sandwich
This Greek Inspired crispy chicken is infused with roasted garlic, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our special Sweet Chilli Sauce, served on a freshly baked baguette
1/2 Vote 4 Pedro Sandwich **Spicy**
Mexican spices and piquant seasonings gives this for fried chicken just the right amount of flare. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our fiery Spicy Ketchup Sauce, served on a freshly baked baguette
1/2 Vato Loco Sandwich **Spicy**
Our Famous Buffalo Sauce gives the batter in this fried chicken the perfect balance of heat and sweet. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Garlic Mayo Sauce, served on a plain or whole wheat wrap
1/2 Pollo Estrada Sandwich **Spicy**
Guatemalan inspired crispy chicken breaded with sizzling spices, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our fiery Estrada Sauce, served on a freshly baked baguette
Cap’n Munch Wrap
Crispy fried chicken breaded in a house blend with cereal and pretzels, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our famous Kumbaslow Sauce and served on a plain or whole wheat wrap
West Englewood Avenue Wrap
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Beat Box BBQ Sauce, served on a plain or whole wheat wrap
Ian Beat Box Wrap
Crispy fried chicken smothered with Beat Box BBQ Sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato and pickles, served on a plain or whole wheat wrap
Fuggedaboudit Wrap
Italian herbs and spices combine with our special breading in this crispy fried chicken sandwich, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Onion Bloom Sauce, served on a plain or whole wheat wrap
Cousin Balki Wrap
This Greek Inspired crispy chicken is infused with roasted garlic, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our special Sweet Chilli Sauce, served on a plain or whole wheat wrap
Vote 4 Pedro Wrap
Mexican spices and piquant seasonings gives this for fried chicken just the right amount of flare. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our fiery Spicy Ketchup Sauce, served on a plain or whole wheat wrap
Vato Loco Wrap
Pollo Estrada Wrap
Guatemalan inspired crispy chicken breaded with sizzling spices, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our fiery Estrada Sauce, served on a plain or whole wheat wrap
Overstuffed Pastrami And Chicken Wrap
Chicken Corner
Our Famous Poppers
Crispy chicken bites fried to perfection tossed in Our Famous Buffalo Sauce
Popcorn Chicken
Crispy chicken bites fried to perfection
Chicken Fingers
Crispy boneless chicken strips breaded in our house panko
Captain Munch Fingers
Crispy fried chicken strips coated with our most popular Cap'n Munch breading
Grilled Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders marinated in our West Englewood blend and grilled just right
Southern Fried Chicken
In The Bun
Salad Bar
Kids Meal
Homemade Sauces
Gluten Free
CATERING
Sandwiche Platters
Munchies
Chicken Corner
Our Famous Poppers
Original Popcorn Chicken
Beat Box BBQ Popcorn Chicken
Grilled Chicken Tenders
Original Chicken Fingers
Assorted Chicken Sampler
Cap'n Munch Pretzel Chicken Fingers
Beat Box BBQ Chicken Fingers
Gluten Free Our Famous Poppers
Gluten Free Original Popcorn Chicken
Gluten Free Chicken Fingers
Salad Bowls
Platters
Extra Supplies
2L bottle
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:45 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 pm - 11:45 pm
