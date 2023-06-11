Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chickies Teaneck

352 Reviews

$$

172A West Englewood Ave

Teaneck, NJ 07666

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cap’n Munch Sandwich

Cap’n Munch Sandwich

$18.99

Crispy fried chicken breaded in a house blend with cereal and pretzels, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our famous Kumbaslow Sauce and served on a freshly baked baguette

Make Your Own Salad

Make Your Own Salad

$15.99
French Fries

French Fries

$5.99+

RESTAURANT MENU

Munchies

Bite-Size Burgers

Bite-Size Burgers

$9.99+

Mini All Beef Bite-Sized Sliders Topped With Ketchup, Pickles, & Our Famous Kumbaslow Sauce (2 Pieces)

Capt'n Munchkin Chicken Sliders

Capt'n Munchkin Chicken Sliders

$8.99+

Mini Fried Chicken Cutlet Sliders Topped With a Pickle & Our Famous Kumbaslow Sauce (2 Pieces)

Snack Wrap

Snack Wrap

$5.99

Mini Fried Chicken Cutlet in a Soft Mini Wrap With Secret Sauce

Breaded Cauliflower Bites

Breaded Cauliflower Bites

$9.99+

Batter Dipped Cauliflower Fried to Perfection

Moroccan Cigars

Moroccan Cigars

$9.99

Savory Fried Mediterranean Beef - 6 Pieces

Potato Cigars

Potato Cigars

$9.99

Homemade Mashed Potatoes Fried to Crispy Crunchy Deliciousness

Buffalo Wings

$13.99+

Choice of Fried or Grilled Wings Tossed in Our Famous Buffalo Sauce

Super Spicy Buffalo Wings

$13.99+

Choice of Fried or Grilled Wings Tossed in a Fiery Buffalo Sauce

Beat Box BBQ Wings

$13.99+

Choice of Fried or Grilled Wings Smothered in Beat Box BBQ Sauce

Simple Wings

Simple Wings

$13.99+

Choice of Fried or Grilled Wings Seasoned With a Special Blend of Herbs & Spices

Sandwiches / Wraps

Cap’n Munch Sandwich

Cap’n Munch Sandwich

$18.99

Crispy fried chicken breaded in a house blend with cereal and pretzels, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our famous Kumbaslow Sauce and served on a freshly baked baguette

West Englewood Avenue Sandwich

West Englewood Avenue Sandwich

$18.99

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Beat Box BBQ Sauce, served on a freshly baked baguette

Ian Beat Box Sandwich

Ian Beat Box Sandwich

$18.99

Crispy fried chicken smothered with Beat Box BBQ Sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato and pickles, served on a freshly baked baguette

Fuggedaboudit Sandwich

Fuggedaboudit Sandwich

$18.99

Italian herbs and spices combine with our special breading in this crispy fried chicken sandwich, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Onion Bloom Sauce, served on a freshly baked baguette

Cousin Balki Sandwich

Cousin Balki Sandwich

$18.99

This Greek Inspired crispy chicken is infused with roasted garlic, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our special Sweet Chilli Sauce, served on a freshly baked baguette

Vote 4 Pedro Sandwich **Spicy**

Vote 4 Pedro Sandwich **Spicy**

$18.99

Mexican spices and piquant seasonings gives this for fried chicken just the right amount of flare. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our fiery Spicy Ketchup Sauce, served on a freshly baked baguette

Vato Loco Sandwich **Spicy**

Vato Loco Sandwich **Spicy**

$18.99

Our Famous Buffalo Sauce gives the batter in this fried chicken the perfect balance of heat and sweet. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Garlic Mayo Sauce, served on a freshly baked baguette

Pollo Estrada Sandwich **Spicy**

Pollo Estrada Sandwich **Spicy**

$18.99

Guatemalan inspired crispy chicken breaded with sizzling spices, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our fiery Estrada Sauce, served on a freshly baked baguette

Overstuffed Pastrami & Chicken Sandwich

$23.99

Our famous Cap'n Munch crispy chicken loaded with freshly grilled hot pastrami, smothered in fried onions and topped with our Garlic Mayo Sauce

1/2 Cap’n Munch Sandwich

1/2 Cap’n Munch Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy fried chicken breaded in a house blend with cereal and pretzels, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our famous Kumbaslow Sauce and served on a freshly baked baguette

1/2 West Englewood Avenue Sandwich

1/2 West Englewood Avenue Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Beat Box BBQ Sauce, served on a freshly baked baguette

1/2 Ian Beat Box Sandwich

1/2 Ian Beat Box Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy fried chicken smothered with Beat Box BBQ Sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato and pickles, served on a freshly baked baguette

1/2 Fuggedaboudit Sandwich

1/2 Fuggedaboudit Sandwich

$12.99

Italian herbs and spices combine with our special breading in this crispy fried chicken sandwich, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Onion Bloom Sauce, served on a freshly baked baguette

1/2 Cousin Balki Sandwich

1/2 Cousin Balki Sandwich

$12.99

This Greek Inspired crispy chicken is infused with roasted garlic, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our special Sweet Chilli Sauce, served on a freshly baked baguette

1/2 Vote 4 Pedro Sandwich **Spicy**

1/2 Vote 4 Pedro Sandwich **Spicy**

$12.99

Mexican spices and piquant seasonings gives this for fried chicken just the right amount of flare. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our fiery Spicy Ketchup Sauce, served on a freshly baked baguette

1/2 Vato Loco Sandwich **Spicy**

1/2 Vato Loco Sandwich **Spicy**

$12.99

Our Famous Buffalo Sauce gives the batter in this fried chicken the perfect balance of heat and sweet. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Garlic Mayo Sauce, served on a plain or whole wheat wrap

1/2 Pollo Estrada Sandwich **Spicy**

1/2 Pollo Estrada Sandwich **Spicy**

$12.99

Guatemalan inspired crispy chicken breaded with sizzling spices, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our fiery Estrada Sauce, served on a freshly baked baguette

Cap’n Munch Wrap

$18.99

Crispy fried chicken breaded in a house blend with cereal and pretzels, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our famous Kumbaslow Sauce and served on a plain or whole wheat wrap

West Englewood Avenue Wrap

$18.99

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Beat Box BBQ Sauce, served on a plain or whole wheat wrap

Ian Beat Box Wrap

$18.99

Crispy fried chicken smothered with Beat Box BBQ Sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato and pickles, served on a plain or whole wheat wrap

Fuggedaboudit Wrap

$18.99

Italian herbs and spices combine with our special breading in this crispy fried chicken sandwich, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Onion Bloom Sauce, served on a plain or whole wheat wrap

Cousin Balki Wrap

$18.99

This Greek Inspired crispy chicken is infused with roasted garlic, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our special Sweet Chilli Sauce, served on a plain or whole wheat wrap

Vote 4 Pedro Wrap

$18.99

Mexican spices and piquant seasonings gives this for fried chicken just the right amount of flare. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our fiery Spicy Ketchup Sauce, served on a plain or whole wheat wrap

Vato Loco Wrap

$18.99

Pollo Estrada Wrap

$18.99

Guatemalan inspired crispy chicken breaded with sizzling spices, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our fiery Estrada Sauce, served on a plain or whole wheat wrap

Overstuffed Pastrami And Chicken Wrap

$23.99

Chicken Corner

Our Famous Poppers

Our Famous Poppers

$14.99+

Crispy chicken bites fried to perfection tossed in Our Famous Buffalo Sauce

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$14.99+

Crispy chicken bites fried to perfection

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$14.99+

Crispy boneless chicken strips breaded in our house panko

Captain Munch Fingers

Captain Munch Fingers

$14.99+

Crispy fried chicken strips coated with our most popular Cap'n Munch breading

Grilled Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$14.99+

Chicken tenders marinated in our West Englewood blend and grilled just right

Southern Fried Chicken

Lunch Bucket 2 Pcs W/ Fries

Lunch Bucket 2 Pcs W/ Fries

$14.99

2 Pieces of our famous southern fried chicken and fries. (Legs and thighs)

Party Bucket 6 Pieces

Party Bucket 6 Pieces

$24.99

6 Pieces of our famous Southern Fried Chicken (legs and thighs)

Chickies Bucket 12 Pieces

Chickies Bucket 12 Pieces

$47.99

12 Pieces of our famous Southern Fried Chicken (legs and thighs)

In The Bun

Classic Hot Dog

Classic Hot Dog

$6.99
Wild Pastrami Dog

Wild Pastrami Dog

$9.99
Artisan-Style Burger & Fries

Artisan-Style Burger & Fries

$18.99
Pastrami Burger & Fries

Pastrami Burger & Fries

$22.99

Salad Bar

Choose your own Greens, Vegetables, Roasted Vegetables, Crunches, Fruits and Dressings. Add optional Proteins.
Make Your Own Salad

Make Your Own Salad

$15.99

Kids Meal

KIDS Bite-Sized Burgers & A Side Of French Fries

KIDS Bite-Sized Burgers & A Side Of French Fries

$13.99
KIDS Chickie Fingers & A Side Of French Fries

KIDS Chickie Fingers & A Side Of French Fries

$13.99
KIDS Popcorn Chicken & A Side Of French Fries

KIDS Popcorn Chicken & A Side Of French Fries

$13.99
KIDS Hot Dog & Side of French Fries

KIDS Hot Dog & Side of French Fries

$13.99

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.99+
Spicy Fries

Spicy Fries

$6.99+
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99+
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.99+

Homemade Sauces

Kumbaslow

$7.99+

BBQ Ian Beat Box

$7.99+

Onion Bloom

$7.99+

Garlic Mayo

$7.99+

Sweet Chili

$7.99+

Sweet & Spicy

$7.99+

Sticky Sauce

$7.99+

Our Famous Popper Sauce

$7.99+

Spicy Ketchup

$7.99+

Cajun Mayo

$7.99+

Estrada

$7.99+

Honey Mustard

$7.99+

Caesar

$7.99+

Italian

$7.99+

Russian

$7.99+

Extras

Pastrami

$6.00

Fried Cutlet

$6.00

Grilled Cutlet

$6.00

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Popcorn Chicken

$15.99+

Gluten Free Grilled Chicken Tenders

$15.99+

Gluten Free Chicken Fingers

$15.99+

Gluten Free Famous Poppers

$15.99+

Gluten Free French Fries

$5.99+

Gluten Free Sweet Potato

$6.99+

DRINKS

Soda Can

$2.49

Snapple

$3.49

Juice Box

$1.99

Vitamin Water/Gatorade

$3.49

Bottle of Water

$1.99

CATERING

Sandwiche Platters

Sandwich Platter

$90.00

Pastrami Sandwich Platter

$130.00

Wrap Platters

Wraps Platter

$105.00

Veggie Wrap Platter w/Sauteed Vegetables

$105.00Out of stock

Munchies

Bite-Size Burgers

$60.00+

Cap'n Munchkin Chicken Sliders

$55.00+

Breaded Cauliflower Bites

$65.00+

Potato Cigars

$65.00+

Moroccan Cigars

$65.00+

Fried Wings

$80.00+

Grilled Wings

$80.00+

Chicken Corner

Our Famous Poppers

$85.00+

Original Popcorn Chicken

$85.00+

Beat Box BBQ Popcorn Chicken

$85.00+

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$85.00+

Original Chicken Fingers

$85.00+

Assorted Chicken Sampler

$185.00

Cap'n Munch Pretzel Chicken Fingers

$85.00+

Beat Box BBQ Chicken Fingers

$85.00+

Gluten Free Our Famous Poppers

$85.00+

Gluten Free Original Popcorn Chicken

$85.00+

Gluten Free Chicken Fingers

$85.00+

Side Dishes

French Fries

$50.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$60.00+

Spicy Fries

$60.00+

Onion Rings

$60.00+

Salad Bowls

Salad Bowl Without Chicken

$40.00+

Salad Bowl With Chicken

$60.00+

Cole Slaw Salad Bowl

$60.00+

Platters

Hot Dog Platter (serves 25)

$115.00

Southern Fried Chicken Platter (serves 25)

$125.00

Legs and Thighs (Dark meat only)

Snack Wrap Platter (serves 25)

$90.00

Extra Supplies

Set Of Wire Rack/Sterno/Foil Pan

$25.00

2L bottle

2L Soda Bottle

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Friday10:45 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Everyday is a Chickies day!

Website

Location

172A West Englewood Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666

Directions

Gallery
Chickies image
Banner pic
Chickies image

