Italian

Chickie's

review star

No reviews yet

Chickie's

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Pepperoni Pie
Classic Pie
Spicy Rigatoni

Appetizer

pizza toast

Baked Burrata

$16.00

Calzone

$20.00

Pick one: Cheese, Pepperoni, Meatball or Sausage. Served with Gravy

Meatballs

$16.00

Three Meatballs, Ricotta, Basil

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Housemade Mozzarella, Gravy

Chickie's Wings

$15.00

Five pieces; Boneless, Buffalo-Scampi, Side of ranch

Garlic mozz bread

$11.00

Toasted, Melted Mozzarella, Garlic

Clams Casino

$15.00

Half Dozen; Pepperoni, Pepperoncini, Breadcrumbs, Lemon, White Wine Butter

Stracciatella Appetizer

$15.00

Pizza Toast, Basil

Frito Misto

$17.00

Crispy Calmari + Shrimp; Lemon, Long Hots, Gravy

Mussels (RED)

$16.00

Pizza Toast

Mussels (WHITE)

$16.00

Pizza Toast

Rice Balls

$15.00

Salad

Paulie Walnuts

$15.00

Shaved Fennel, Honeycrisp, Apple, Celery, Parm, Lemon

House Salad

$16.00

Field Greens, Pine Nuts, Fried Taleggio, Pears, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Burrata Salad

$17.00

Campari Tomato, Arugula, Balsamic

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Anchovies *just in the dressing*

Sides

Crinkle Cut Fries

$8.00

Brocolli Rabe

$8.00

Tuna Pasta Salad

$5.00

Roasted Long Hots

$8.00

Sautéed Zucchini

$7.00

Pizza

8"x11" Cut in Four

Classic Pie

$18.00

tomato, mozzarella, basil

Hot Pepperoni Pie

$20.00

Mikes Hot Honey, Mozzarella, Vodka

Mushroom Pie

$19.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, White Truffle, Caramelized Onion

Stracciatella Pie

$19.00

vodka, mozz, tomato, basil

Meatball Pie

$19.00

tomato, ricotta, mozzarella, basil

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$18.00

Mozzarella, Scallion, Stracciatella

Sausage Pie

$19.00

Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Scallion

Burrata Pie

$23.00

Arugula, Mortadella, Vodka, Long Hots

Tomato Pie

$17.00

Shrimp Scampi Pie

$21.00

Sandwich

Served with Crinkle Cut Fries OR Tuna Noodle Salad

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Stracciatella, Scallion, Lettuce, Tomato

Italian Combo

$16.00

Mortadella, Burrata, Arugula, Oil + Vinegar

Crispy Fish

$17.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Secret Sauce

Smashed Meatball

$18.00

Veggie Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Bruschetta

$17.00

Entree

Chicken Francese Entree

$27.00

White Wine, Mushrooms, Lemon, Linguini

Shrimp Francese Entree

$28.00

White Wine, Mushrooms, Lemon, Linguini

Veal Milanese

$45.00

Bone In, Pounded Thin, Arugula, Lemon

Pork Chop Milanese

$34.00

Bone-In Chicken Milanese

$29.00

arugula, lemon

Branzino

$32.00

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

Linguini, White Wine, Breadcrumbs

Linguini + Clams

$24.00

white whine + butter, breadcrumbs

Spicy Rigatoni

$23.00

tomato, vodka sauce, spicy Calabrian chile

Cavatelli Pot Cheese

$19.00

Ricotta + Gravy

Cheese Ravioli

$20.00

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$26.00

Cacio E pepe

$23.00

Salmon Piccata

$29.00

Lemon, Capers, White Wine, Butter, Sautéed Zucchini

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$28.00

Linguini, Calamari, Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Spicy Gravy

Kids Buttered Linguini

$15.00

Kids Marinara Linguini

$15.00

Kids Buttered Rigatoni

$15.00

Kids Marinara Rigatoni

$15.00

Parm Sandwiches

Served with Crinkle Cut Fries OR Tuna Noodle Salad

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$17.00

Melted Mozzarella, Gravy, Ciabatta

Shrimp Parm Sandwich

$19.00

Melted Mozzarella, Gravy, Ciabatta

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Melted Mozzarella, Gravy, Ciabatta

Parm Platter

Served with Spicy Rigatoni

Bone-In Chicken Parm Platter

$29.00

Melted Mozzarella, Gravy, Spicy Rigatoni

Eggplant Parm Platter

$27.00

Melted Mozzarella, Gravy, Spicy Rigatoni

Shrimp Parm Platter

$29.00

Melted Mozzarella, Gravy, Spicy Rigatoni

Veal Parm Platter

$45.00

Melted Mozzarella, Vodka, Spicy Rigatoni

Meatball Parm Platter

$27.00

Melted Mozzarella, Vodka, Spicy Rigatoni

Pork Chop Parm Platter

$34.00

Dessert

Tartufo

$10.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Two Cannolis

$10.00

Ricotta Cheesecake

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Pizza | Pasta | Parms | Beer | Wine | Cocktails

236 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Chickie's image
Chickie's image
Chickie's image

