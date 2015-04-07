Chick'n Headz imageView gallery
Chicken

Chick'n Headz

156 Reviews

3162 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Fayetteville, AR 72704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10PC Traditional Wings
FLAT Fries
6PC Traditional Wings

Wingz Only

ROLLS NOT INCLUDED

6PC Traditional Wings

$9.00
10PC Traditional Wings

10PC Traditional Wings

$15.00

10pc bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce or request them Naked (no sauce). ROLL NOT INCLUDED.

20PC Traditional Wings

$29.00

20pc bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce (up to two) or request them Naked (no sauce). ROLLS NOT INCLUDED.

35PC Traditional Wings

$49.00

35pc bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce (up to two) or request them Naked (no sauce). ROLLS NOT INCLUDED.

50PC Traditional Wings

$67.00

50pc bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce (up to three) or request them Naked (no sauce). ROLLS NOT INCLUDED.

75PC Traditional Wings

$95.00

75pc bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce (up to three) or request them Naked (no sauce). ROLLS NOT INCLUDED.

100PC Traditional Wings

$129.00

The game-day must have! 100pc bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce (up to four) or request them Naked (no sauce). ROLLS NOT INCLUDED.

6pc Boneless Wings

$8.00

10pc Boneless Wings

$13.00

Our crispy breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce or request them Naked. (Wings Only)

20pc Boneless Wings

$26.00

Our crispy breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce or request them Naked. (Wings Only)

35pc Boneless Wings

$45.00

Our crispy breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce or request them Naked. (Wings Only)

50pc Boneless Wings

$65.00

Our crispy breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce or request them Naked. (Wings Only)

75pc Boneless Wings

$94.00

Our crispy breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce or request them Naked. (Wings Only)

100pc Boneless Wings

$125.00

Our crispy breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce or request them Naked. (Wings Only)

6PC Plant-Based

$9.00

10pc Plant-Based

$15.00

20pc Plant-Based

$29.00

35pc Plant-Based

$49.00

50pc Plant-Based

$67.00

75pc Plant-Based

$95.00

100pc Plant-Based

$129.00

Dinners

Shrimp Dinner

$15.00Out of stock

Includes 8 butterfly shrimp, small side, coleslaw, 2 hush puppies

2pc Catfish Dinner

$15.00

Includes 2 catfish fillets (size 3-5oz) or 2 catfish steaks, side, coleslaw or potato salad, 2 hush puppies.

3pc Catfish Dinner

$18.00

Includes 3 catfish fillets (size 3-5oz) or 3 catfish steaks, side, coleslaw or potato salad, 2 hush puppies.

Chick'n Tender Dinner

$14.00

Includes 3 Chick'n Tenders, side, and roll.

Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.49+

Straight Fries

$3.49+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49+

FLAT Fries

$3.49+

Okra

$3.99+

Potato Salad

$3.49+

Veggie Sticks

$2.99

Apps & Extras

Fried Gizzards

$3.99+

Catfish Fillet

$4.99

Crispy fillet size 3-5oz

Catfish Steak

$4.99

Butterfly Shrimp (5)

$4.49Out of stock

Chick'n Tender (A La Carte)

$3.49

Add on a juicy tender to your order. Purchase your favorite side sauce to dip it in. Price is per tender. Does not include rolls, ranch, sides, or sauce.

Corn Nuggets

$4.99

Fried Pickles w/Ranch

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks (4) w/Marinara

$4.99
Stuffed Jalapenos (4) w/Ranch

Stuffed Jalapenos (4) w/Ranch

$4.99

Veggie Sticks w/Ranch

$2.99

Dinner Roll

$0.89

Hush Puppies (2)

$0.89

Side of Wing Sauce

$1.49

Side of Ranch Dressing

$0.89

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.89

Desserts

Butter Pound Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Granny's Pound Cake (Lemon)

$3.99

Fried Apple Pie

$3.99

Fried Peach Pie

$3.99

Fountain Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Fruit Punch

$2.49

Strawberry Fanta

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweetened Tea

$2.49

Other Drink

Aquafina - 16.9oz

$1.49

Body Armor - 16 oz

$2.49

Fiji Bottled Water - 16.9oz

$2.49Out of stock

Monster - Energy

$2.49

Red Bull - 12oz

$2.49

Snapple JUICE

$2.49

Snapple TEA

$2.49Out of stock

Tap Water

Cup of Ice

Topo Chico - (16.9 oz GB)

$2.49Out of stock

GALLON TEA (papr)

$6.99Out of stock

Kids Drink (10 and Under)

Kids Drink

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our online ordering system will reflect different hours of availability than our actual hours of operation. Please call us to place your order when online ordering is disabled. You'll typically see this during our peak times. PREPAYMENT IS REQUIRED on ALL PHONE ORDERS. We are open until 8pm Wed-Sat and until 6pm on Sun. Quote times may differ for large orders. Please call the restaurant to confirm Order Ready time.

Location

3162 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72704

Directions

Gallery
Chick'n Headz image
Chick'n Headz image

Popular restaurants in Fayetteville

Atlas The Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 1,131
208 North Block Street Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Southern Food Company
orange star4.2 • 937
3575 West Wedington Drive Fayetteville, AR 72704
View restaurantnext
Theo’s Fayetteville
orange star4.7 • 724
318 N Campbell Ave Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
King Burrito - MLK
orange star4.4 • 516
1634 M.L.K. Jr Boulevard Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Xuma Kitchens
orange star4.2 • 232
25 East Center St Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
The Commons - Bar/Café
orange star4.7 • 15
477 W Spring St Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fayetteville
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston