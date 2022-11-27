Chick'nCone imageView gallery

Chick'nCone TX-Dallas-#02-007

2656 Main Street, Suite 140

Dallas, TX 75226

Popular Items

Chick'nSandwich
4pc Tender Meal
Chick'nCone Meal

Combo Meals

Sandwich Meal

Sandwich Meal

$10.49

Chick'nSandwich, Ice Cream and a Drink... Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!

3pc Tender Meal

$11.49

4pc Tender Meal

$12.49
Chick'nCone Meal

Chick'nCone Meal

$12.49

Chick'nCone, Ice Cream and a Drink...you can even put Mac inside the Cone! Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!

Kids Meal

$5.49

A La Carte

Chick'nSandwich

Chick'nSandwich

$6.89

Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!

Individual Tenders

Individual Tenders

$2.25

Individual chicken tender. Make sure to add some dipping sauces!

Chick’nCone

Chick’nCone

$8.29

Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood

Caj'nCorn

$2.89+

Fries

$3.89

Mac N Cheese

$2.89+

Extra Sauce

$0.69

Need more sauce? We know! Choose from our 6 amazing flavors so you can dip or pour the way you like.

Chick’nBowl

Chick’nBowl

$12.49

Crispy chicken and creamy mac'ncheese drizzled with our signature sauce on a bed of seasoned-just-right Caj'nFries. The ULTIMATE comfort food!

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.75

Pepsi Zero

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75Out of stock

Sierra mist

$1.75

Tea

$2.50

Orange Crush

$1.75

Root Beer

$1.75

Dr pepper

$1.75
Water

Water

$1.75

20oz Bottled Sodas or a refreshing bottle of water!

Waffle Crunch Shake

$4.69
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Handheld chicken and waffles! #socluckingood

2656 Main Street, Suite 140, Dallas, TX 75226

Chick'nCone image

