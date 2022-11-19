Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Breakfast & Brunch

Chick'nCone Madison Heights

8 Reviews

$

361 A W 14 Mile Rd

Madison Heights, MI 48071

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chick'nCone Meal
Chick’nCone
Chick’nSandwich Meal

Combo Meals

Chick’nSandwich Meal

Chick’nSandwich Meal

$10.49

Chick'nSandwich, Fries and Drink...

4pc Tender Meal

4pc Tender Meal

$12.49

Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Fries and Drink... Perfect for dipping!

3pc Tender Meal

3pc Tender Meal

$11.49

Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Fries and Drink... Perfect for dipping!

Chick'nCone Meal

Chick'nCone Meal

$12.49

Chick'nCone, Fries and Drink... #SoCluckinGood!

Kids Box

$6.49

A La Carte

Chick’nSandwich

Chick’nSandwich

$6.89

Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!

Chick’nTenders

Chick’nTenders

$2.25

Individual chicken tenders. Choose your quantity and make sure to add some dipping sauces!

Chick’nCone

Chick’nCone

$8.29

Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood

Caj'n Fries

$3.89

Caj'nCorn

$2.89+

Mac'nCheese

$2.89+

Extra Side Sauce

$0.69

Drinks

Bottled Beverages

$2.25

Pepsi

$1.75

Diet Pepsi

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Brisk

$1.75

Mtn. Dew

$1.75

Sierra Mist

$1.75

Pink Lemonade

$1.75Out of stock

Orange Crush

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.75

Dessert

Shake

$5.19
Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

361 A W 14 Mile Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071

Directions

Gallery
Chick'nCone image
Chick'nCone image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wing Snob - Madison Heights
orange star4.4 • 838
140 Twelve Mile Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's Bakery
orange star4.7 • 566
931 North Main St Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
O.W.L.
orange starNo Reviews
27302 Woodward Ave Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
Detroit Wing Company - Troy
orange star4.6 • 4,415
2900 W. Maple Rd Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
Leo's Coney Island - Sterling Heights - - STERLING HEIGHTS
orange starNo Reviews
33577 Van Dyke Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob
orange star4.5 • 5,708
34720 Van Dyke Ave Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Madison Heights

Wing Snob - Madison Heights
orange star4.4 • 838
140 Twelve Mile Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
On The Rocks Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 125
28167 John R Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madison Heights
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Clawson
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Detroit
review star
Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston