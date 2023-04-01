  • Home
Chick'nCone Turnstyle 1000 S 8th Avenue Unit 5.5

No reviews yet

1000 S 8th Ave

New York, NY 10036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


Entree

Chick'nCone

Chick'nCone

$13.95

Chopped up chicken tenders in a fresh made waffle cone topped with your choice of sauce.

Chick'nSandwhich

Chick'nSandwhich

$8.95

Kick'nFries

$16.95

Kids Meal

$11.95
Mac Mixer

Mac Mixer

$18.90

A Chick'nCone with Mac N Cheese, Top with Sauce

Sides

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$6.95
Caj'nCorn

Caj'nCorn

$3.95+
Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$5.95+

Homemade Mac & Cheese

Salted Fries

$5.95

Chick'nTender

$2.95

Waffle Cone

$1.00

Fresh made waffle cone

MAC MIXER

$4.95

Drinks

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Bottled Apple Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Juice Box Apple

$1.50

Water

$1.50

Sauces

Yella BBQ

Yella BBQ

$0.50

Sweet - tangy mustard-based BBQ sauce

Kick'nRanch

Kick'nRanch

$0.50

Creamy ranch dressing with a kick of siracha.

BBQ

$0.50

Sweet tangy BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Blue

$0.50

Blue cheese mixed with Buffalo sauce

Cinna Maple

$0.50

Classic Maple Syrup sprinkled with Cinnamon sugar.

Peri Peri

Peri Peri

$0.50

Spicy South African chili sauce.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1000 S 8th Ave, New York, NY 10036

Directions

