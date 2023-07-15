Food

Roast Chicken

Whole Roast Chicken

$34.00

Our signature free-range, perfectly roasted chicken. For 2-3 people.

Half Roast Chicken

$18.00

Our signature free-range, perfectly roasted chicken. For 1-2 people.

Whole Roast Chicken Meal

$52.00

One whole Chicknic chicken, two sides of your choice, and four freshly baked popovers. For 3-4 people.

Sides

Cauliflower Gratin

$10.00Out of stock

A classic gratin with sauteed leeks, Irish cheddar, gruyère, and parmigiano reggiano. Topped with panko bread crumbs.

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$8.00

Sweet potato medallions roasted and glazed with roasted chicken jus. Served with our jalapeño aioli.

Roasted Root Vegetables

$8.00

Roasted carrots, parsnips, golden beets, and turnips glazed with roast chicken jus.

Street-style Corn Chicharrones

$8.00

Our take on the Mexican classic elote.

Summer Salad

$8.00

Cucumber, heirloom tomatoes, green and yellow bell pepper, and red onions in a light vinaigrette.

French Fries

$7.00

Can't go wrong with this crispy classic.

Popovers

$8.00

Since you can't eat just one, you get four.

Sandwiches

Chicknic Sandwich

$17.00

Perfectly roasted chicken, sunflower sprouts, fennel, orange supremes, pickled red onion, Chicknic Ranch, feta cheese, and roasted chicken jus wrapped in a warm pita.

Salads & Bowls

Chicknic Salad

$18.00

Perfectly roasted chicken, romaine lettuce, sunflower sprouts, thinly sliced fennel, orange supremes, pickled red onion, Chicknic Ranch, feta cheese.

Chicknic Asian Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, Napa cabbage, carrot, green onion, red bell pepper, orange supremes, roasted peanuts, and crispy chicken skin "wontons" in a roasted peanut vinaigrette. Don't forget to add the chicken.

Chicknic Bowl

$18.00

Perfectly roasted chicken, farro, roasted sweet potatoes, sunflower sprouts, thinly sliced fennel, orange supremes, pickled red onion, feta cheese, Chicknic Ranch.

Kids

(And a few adults too.)

Chicknic Nuggets

$10.00

Our take on the classic nugget. 6 panko breaded breast meat nuggets, fried to a golden brown.

Desserts

Frozen Custard

$6.00Out of stock

Cowboy Cookie

$4.00

A crispy, chewy, freshly-baked chocolate-chip oatmeal cookie with pecans and toasted coconut.

Extra Sauces

Most menu items come with one of our signatures sauces but you may want a few extra because who doesn't like to get a little saucy sometimes.

Sweety Drop Pepper Ajì

$1.00

A refreshing and tangy salsa, similar to a pico de gallo, with a bit of heat.

Ketchup

$0.50

Chicknic Gravy

$3.00Out of stock

Roasted Peanut Dressing

$1.00

Chimichurri

$1.00

Lemon & Chive Aioli

$1.00

Jalapeño Aioli

$1.00

Barbecue Sauce

$1.00

Chicknic Ranch

$1.00

Chicknic Picnic

Chicknic Picnic

$180.00

Party time! A whole chicken, the sandwich, bowl, and all our salads, sides, and sauces. Also includes nuggets for the kids, a dozen popovers and 4 cookies for dessert. Serves 8-10 people.

Chicknic Freezer

Chicknic Liver Paté

$14.00Out of stock

Individual Chicknic Pot Pie

$16.00Out of stock

Chicknic Soup

$18.00Out of stock

Pup Giblets

$6.00Out of stock

Drinks

Frosé

Frosé

$12.00

Wine

Everything goes better with wine. Especially when you're not paying sit-down restaurant prices. Enjoy this curated selection specifically chosen to pair perfectly with any Chicknic meal.

2022 Pinot Grigio, Dalia, Delle Venezie DOC, IT

$16.00

AROMATICS: notes of ripe peach, apple, and fresh florals with a hint of flint stone. PALATE: rich, mineral, and fresh.

2022 Sauvignon Blanc, Craggy Range, Martinborough, Te Muna NZ

$24.00

AROMATICS: passionfruit interwoven with kaffir lime leaf. PALATE: a touch of dried sage and fresh acidity, mineral and stony finish. 93 points, Wine Spectator.

2022 Chardonnay, Diatom, Santa Barbara County, CA

$30.00

AROMATICS: Lemon, citrus blossom, wet sand. PALATE: Saline, white peach. Organic. 92 points, WS.

2022 Chardonnay, Neyer's 304, Sonoma County, CA

$30.00

AROMATICS: white blossoms, fresh apples, pear, with hints of peach pit and bitter almond. PALATE: tropical fruit, medium body, fresh acidity. No oak. Aged in stainless steel.

2020 Cabernet Sauvignon, Silver Palm, CA

$20.00

AROMATICS: black currants, anise, tobacco, and dark chocolate. PALATE: blackberries, cherries, cocoa and toasty oak, which are complemented by soft tannins that lead to a silky finish. 87% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Petit Verdot, 5% Merlot, 3% Cabernet Franc

2021 Pinot Noir, Siduri, Santa Barbara County, CA

$35.00

AROMATICS: Black raspberry, Chai spice, pomegranate PALATE: Candied cherry, raspberry, woodear mushroom, sage and clove. A cult favorite. 90 points, Wine Enthusiast.

2018 Pinot Noir, Willa Kenzie Estate, Willamette Valley, OR

$50.00

AROMATICS: black cherry, dried rose petal, baking spices and a hint of sage. PALATE: plump raspberry, orange peel and Darjeeling. Silky and refreshing with slowly unfurling spicy accents defining the long finish. 94 points, Robert Parker.

2018 St. Emilion Grand Cru, Lassègue

$70.00

AROMATICS: sweet berries, stewed plum, Black Forest cake, cedar, black truffle. PALATE: silky round red and black fruit, expertly balanced by slate and crushed stone minerality. The finish is dominated by black fruit with barely perceptible rounded tannins. 95 points, James Suckling.

Bottled & Canned Beer

Menabrea Italian Blonde Lager

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Topo Chico

$3.50

Market

Cheese

Point Reyes Original Blue Cheese 6 oz

$10.00

Milky white in color with blue-green veins throughout. Ultra-creamy texture with medium-strong blue mold flavor. Sweet, fresh milk with a medium-to-strong punch of blue flavor. California’s classic style blue cheese is rindless, all-natural and gluten-free. The addictive flavor is bold with hints of sweet milk and a peppery finish.

Jasper Hill Farm Harbison Mini

$12.00

A spreadable bloomy-rind cheese wrapped in a strip of spruce cambium, or interior bark layer, harvested from Jasper Hill's woodlot. This technique adds woodsy nuance to the ripening cheese while providing structure as the interior softens to a gooey texture when fully ripe. The natural surface of this spruce band may be dappled with blue-green flora. Harbison's thick but spoonable paste balances rich, sweet-cream flavors with vegetal complexity.

Jasper Hill Farm Vault No. 5

$10.00

A natural rind cheddar with a distinct sweetness and smooth, meltable texture. Vault 5 is distinct from our other cave-aged cheddars for the inclusion of alpine-style cultures in cheese making. This unique set of microflora help to develop sweet, nutty flavors as well as a more pliant, meltable texture. The sweet-savory balance of the cheese makes it an excellent match with smoky cured meats, apple preserves, or honey.

Point Reyes Toma Truffle

$12.00

TomaTruffle is the perfect combination of classic Toma paired with the aromatic flavors of Italian Black Truffles from Umbria. Reminiscent of undergrowth, fresh strawberries, dried fruit and a hint of cocoa, the earthy flavor marries beautifully with the buttery richness of Toma. TomaTruffle is the perfect decadent cheese for any celebration!

Cypress Grove Lamb Chopper

$16.00

Lamb Chopper has a buttery color, smooth texture, and is mild on the palate, but don’t equate “mild” with “lack of complexity” — this is a nutty, subtly sweet cheese that’s semi-firm and meltable, thanks to the higher fat in sheep milk. Aged three months, Lamb Chopper is a real crowd pleaser and a favorite with kids!

Meats

Campo Grande, Ibérico Chorizo Classico

$9.00

Campo Grande, Ibérico Coppa

$12.00

Nuts

Marcona Almonds 4 oz.

$9.00