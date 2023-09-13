Popular Items

Chicknic Sandwich

$17.00

Perfectly roasted chicken, sunflower sprouts, fennel, orange supremes, pickled red onion, Chicknic Ranch, feta cheese, and roasted chicken jus wrapped in a warm pita.

French Fries

$7.00

Can't go wrong with this crispy classic. Available in Classic, Garlic, or Truffle Parmesan.

Half Roast Chicken

$18.00

Our signature free-range, perfectly roasted chicken. For 1-2 people.

Food

Seasonal Items

Chicknic Hot Wings

$15.00+

Hot chicken wings Chicknic style (think Buffalo but better.), 6 or 12 pieces, served with crudités and our house-made Chicknic buttermilk ranch. Available on weekends only.

Roast Chicken

Whole Roast Chicken

$34.00

One whole perfectly roasted chicken. Choose between our signature no-antibiotic chicken or local organic premium chicken. For 2-3 people.

Half Roast Chicken

$18.00

Our signature free-range, perfectly roasted chicken. For 1-2 people.

Whole Roast Chicken Meal

$52.00

One whole Chicknic chicken, two sides of your choice, and four freshly baked popovers. For 3-4 people.

GP Local Organic Whole Roast Chicken

$45.00

Greener Pastures, local, organic, free range chicken. Perfectly roasted. for 2-3 people.

GP Local Organic Whole Roast Chicken Meal

$63.00

One whole Greener Pastures local organic Chicken. Two sides of your choice, and four freshly baked popovers. For 3-4 people

Sides

Roasted Beets

$8.00

Roasted red and gold beets, fresh mint, pistachios, and feta cheese in an herb vinaigrette.

Popovers

$8.00

Since you can't eat just one, you get four.

Street-style Corn Chicharrones

$8.00

Our take on the Mexican classic elote.

French Fries

$7.00

Can't go wrong with this crispy classic. Available in Classic, Garlic, or Truffle Parmesan.

Roasted Root Vegetables

$8.00

Roasted carrots, golden beets, and turnips glazed with roast chicken jus. Served with lemon chive aioli.

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$8.00

Sweet potato medallions roasted and glazed with roasted chicken jus. Served with our jalapeño aioli.

Cauliflower Gratin

$10.00

A classic gratin with sauteed leeks, Irish cheddar, gruyère, and parmigiano reggiano. Topped with panko bread crumbs. Served from 5PM to 8PM Tuesday to Friday and all day Saturday and Sunday.

Sandwiches

Chicknic Sandwich

$17.00

Perfectly roasted chicken, sunflower sprouts, fennel, orange supremes, pickled red onion, Chicknic Ranch, feta cheese, and roasted chicken jus wrapped in a warm pita.

Salads & Bowls

Chicknic Salad

$18.00

Perfectly roasted chicken, romaine lettuce, sunflower sprouts, thinly sliced fennel, orange supremes, pickled red onion, Chicknic Ranch, feta cheese.

Asian Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, Napa cabbage, carrot, green onion, red bell pepper, orange supremes, roasted peanuts, black sesame, and crispy chicken skin "wontons" in a roasted peanut vinaigrette. Don't forget to add the chicken.

Chicknic Bowl

$18.00

Perfectly roasted chicken, farro, roasted sweet potatoes, sunflower sprouts, thinly sliced fennel, orange supremes, pickled red onion, feta cheese, Chicknic Ranch.

Kids

(And a few adults too.)

Chicknic Nuggets

$10.00

Our take on the classic nugget. 6 panko breaded breast meat nuggets, fried to a golden brown.

Desserts

Frozen Custard

$6.00

Cowboy Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

A crispy, chewy, freshly-baked chocolate-chip oatmeal cookie with pecans and toasted coconut.

Extra Sauces

Most menu items come with one of our signatures sauces but you may want a few extra because who doesn't like to get a little saucy sometimes.

Sweety Drop Pepper Ajì

$1.00

A refreshing and tangy salsa, similar to a pico de gallo, with a bit of heat.

Ketchup

$0.50

Chicknic Gravy

$3.00Out of stock

Roasted Peanut Dressing

$1.00

Chimichurri

$1.00

Lemon & Chive Aioli

$1.00

Jalapeño Aioli

$1.00

Barbecue Sauce

$1.00

Chicknic Ranch

$1.00

Chicknic Picnic

$175.00

Party time! One and a half chickens, the bowl, and all our salads, sides, and sauces. Also includes nuggets for the kids, a dozen popovers and 4 cookies for dessert. Serves 8-10 people.

Chicknic Freezer

Chicknic Liver Paté

$14.00Out of stock

Individual Chicknic Pot Pie

$16.00Out of stock

Chicknic Soup

$18.00Out of stock

Pup Giblets

$6.00Out of stock

Drinks

Frozen Drinks

Watermelon Lemonade

$5.00

Wine

Everything goes better with wine. Especially when you're not paying sit-down restaurant prices. Enjoy this curated selection specifically chosen to pair perfectly with any Chicknic meal.

NV, Prosecco, il Fresco, Villa Sandi, 375 ml

$10.00

2020 Prosecco, Rosé Millesimato, il Fresco, Villa Sandi

$18.00

2022 Pinot Grigio, Dalia, Delle Venezie DOC, IT

$16.00

AROMATICS: notes of ripe peach, apple, and fresh florals with a hint of flint stone. PALATE: rich, mineral, and fresh.

2022 Sauvignon Blanc, Craggy Range, Martinborough, Te Muna NZ

$24.00

AROMATICS: passionfruit interwoven with kaffir lime leaf. PALATE: a touch of dried sage and fresh acidity, mineral and stony finish. 93 points, Wine Spectator.

2022 Chardonnay, Diatom, Santa Barbara County, CA

$30.00

AROMATICS: Lemon, citrus blossom, wet sand. PALATE: Saline, white peach. Organic. 92 points, WS.

2022 Chardonnay, Neyer's 304, Sonoma County, CA

$30.00

AROMATICS: white blossoms, fresh apples, pear, with hints of peach pit and bitter almond. PALATE: tropical fruit, medium body, fresh acidity. No oak. Aged in stainless steel.

2020 Cabernet Sauvignon, Silver Palm, CA

$20.00

AROMATICS: black currants, anise, tobacco, and dark chocolate. PALATE: blackberries, cherries, cocoa and toasty oak, which are complemented by soft tannins that lead to a silky finish. 87% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Petit Verdot, 5% Merlot, 3% Cabernet Franc

2021 Pinot Noir, Siduri, Santa Barbara County, CA

$35.00

AROMATICS: Black raspberry, Chai spice, pomegranate PALATE: Candied cherry, raspberry, woodear mushroom, sage and clove. A cult favorite. 90 points, Wine Enthusiast.

2018 Pinot Noir, Willa Kenzie Estate, Willamette Valley, OR

$50.00

AROMATICS: black cherry, dried rose petal, baking spices and a hint of sage. PALATE: plump raspberry, orange peel and Darjeeling. Silky and refreshing with slowly unfurling spicy accents defining the long finish. 94 points, Robert Parker.

2018 St. Emilion Grand Cru, Lassègue

$70.00

AROMATICS: sweet berries, stewed plum, Black Forest cake, cedar, black truffle. PALATE: silky round red and black fruit, expertly balanced by slate and crushed stone minerality. The finish is dominated by black fruit with barely perceptible rounded tannins. 95 points, James Suckling.

Bottled & Canned Beer

Menabrea Italian Blonde Lager

$6.00

A clean, crisp European pale lager. Smooth and drinkable with notes of citrus and earthy hops.

Weihenstephaner Hefe

$6.00

Regarded as one of the best wheat beers in the world, this is a full-bodied, golden yellow beer with hints of clove, banana, and a smooth yeast taste.

Real Ale 8Track

$5.00

Brewed in Blanco, TX, this amber ale, with notes of caramel and sweet malt, pairs beautifully with the perfect roast chicken.

Samuel Smith's Nut Brown Ale

$8.00

A dry brown ale with a rich, malty color. A fantastic food beer with notes of beech nut, almonds, walnuts and toffee.

Westmalle Tripel

$9.00

One of the finest Trappist beers, this triple has floral notes with a palate of caramel malt, honeycomb, yeast and pepper. 90 points, Beer Advocate

St. Bernardus Abt. 12

$9.00

This fantastic quadrupel Trappist ale has hints of espresso bean, Brazil nut, dried raspberry and honey. One of the best beers in the world of any variety. 99 points, Beer Advocate.

Cool Cat Wine Spritzer

$6.00

Bring the glamour and fun one sip at a time with these delicious and refreshing wine spritzers. Only 140 calories with 2 g of carbs, these Cool Cats have a Pinot Grigio base with the slightest hint of natural fruit and botanicals.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Texas Tea Fredericksburg Peach

$3.50Out of stock

Texas Tea Cedar Creek Mint Unsweetened

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Rainwater

$3.50

Market

Cheese

Point Reyes Original Blue Cheese 6 oz

$10.00

Milky white in color with blue-green veins throughout. Ultra-creamy texture with medium-strong blue mold flavor. Sweet, fresh milk with a medium-to-strong punch of blue flavor. California’s classic style blue cheese is rindless, all-natural and gluten-free. The addictive flavor is bold with hints of sweet milk and a peppery finish.

Jasper Hill Farm Harbison Mini

$12.00

A spreadable bloomy-rind cheese wrapped in a strip of spruce cambium, or interior bark layer, harvested from Jasper Hill's woodlot. This technique adds woodsy nuance to the ripening cheese while providing structure as the interior softens to a gooey texture when fully ripe. The natural surface of this spruce band may be dappled with blue-green flora. Harbison's thick but spoonable paste balances rich, sweet-cream flavors with vegetal complexity.

Jasper Hill Farm Vault No. 5

$10.00

A natural rind cheddar with a distinct sweetness and smooth, meltable texture. Vault 5 is distinct from our other cave-aged cheddars for the inclusion of alpine-style cultures in cheese making. This unique set of microflora help to develop sweet, nutty flavors as well as a more pliant, meltable texture. The sweet-savory balance of the cheese makes it an excellent match with smoky cured meats, apple preserves, or honey.

Point Reyes Toma Truffle

$12.00

TomaTruffle is the perfect combination of classic Toma paired with the aromatic flavors of Italian Black Truffles from Umbria. Reminiscent of undergrowth, fresh strawberries, dried fruit and a hint of cocoa, the earthy flavor marries beautifully with the buttery richness of Toma. TomaTruffle is the perfect decadent cheese for any celebration!

Cypress Grove Lamb Chopper

$16.00

Lamb Chopper has a buttery color, smooth texture, and is mild on the palate, but don’t equate “mild” with “lack of complexity” — this is a nutty, subtly sweet cheese that’s semi-firm and meltable, thanks to the higher fat in sheep milk. Aged three months, Lamb Chopper is a real crowd pleaser and a favorite with kids!

Meats

Campo Grande, Ibérico Chorizo Classico

$9.00

Campo Grande, Ibérico Coppa

$12.00

Nuts

Marcona Almonds

Spreads

Lone Star Honey 3 oz

$6.00