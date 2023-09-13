Cypress Grove Lamb Chopper

$16.00

Lamb Chopper has a buttery color, smooth texture, and is mild on the palate, but don’t equate “mild” with “lack of complexity” — this is a nutty, subtly sweet cheese that’s semi-firm and meltable, thanks to the higher fat in sheep milk. Aged three months, Lamb Chopper is a real crowd pleaser and a favorite with kids!