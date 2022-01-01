Sushi & Japanese
Chicken
Chick N Roll
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Our restaurant serves fresh and crispy chicken wings and fusion rolls. Feel free to call us for any questions!
Location
5660 Portsmouth Blvd., Unit J, Portsmouth, VA 23701
Gallery
