Chick N Roll imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Chicken

Chick N Roll

review star

No reviews yet

5660 Portsmouth Blvd., Unit J

Portsmouth, VA 23701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Chicken Sandwich Combo
Chicken Sandwich

Starters

Shrimp Shumai (6)

Shrimp Shumai (6)

$7.45

Shrimp Dumpling

Tempura Shrimp (5)

Tempura Shrimp (5)

$7.95

Shrimp dipped in tempura batter and deep-fried

Dumplings (8)

Dumplings (8)

$6.95
Takoyaki (6)

Takoyaki (6)

$7.95

Japanese Octopus Balls

Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki

$7.95

Japanese savory pancake

Potato Croquette (3)

Potato Croquette (3)

$6.45

Japanese style mashed potato with crunchy panko shell !!!

Veggie Spring Roll (4)

Veggie Spring Roll (4)

$6.45

Fried vegetable spring roll !!!

Inari (3)

Inari (3)

$5.45

Seasoned and fried tofu bean pouch !!! Avocado, Diced of Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.95
Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$3.95
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$3.95
Pickled Cucumbers

Pickled Cucumbers

$2.95

Sauces (2.5oz)

$0.75

Drinks

Lemonade (24oz)

Lemonade (24oz)

$4.95
Milk Tea (24oz)

Milk Tea (24oz)

$4.95

Bottled Soda

$1.95

Sweet Tea (18.5oz)

$3.45

Sweet Tea (16.9oz)

$2.95Out of stock

Unsweet Tea (18.5oz)

$3.45Out of stock

Unsweet Tea (16.9oz)

$2.95

Water Bottle

$1.45Out of stock

Chicken Wings

Wing - Small (5-6 pcs)

Wing - Small (5-6 pcs)

$7.45
Wing - Medium (10-12 pcs)

Wing - Medium (10-12 pcs)

$14.45
Wing - Large (20-24 pcs)

Wing - Large (20-24 pcs)

$28.45

Chicken Bite

Bite - Small (1/2 lb)

Bite - Small (1/2 lb)

$6.95
Bite - Medium (1 lb)

Bite - Medium (1 lb)

$13.45
Bite - Large (2 lbs)

Bite - Large (2 lbs)

$26.45

Chicken Sandwiches

Cabbage, Pickled Cucumber, American Yellow Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Honey Mustard, Crispy Chicken
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$7.45
Chicken Sandwich Combo

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$9.95

Cabbage, Pickled Cucumber, American Yellow Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Honey Mustard, Crispy Chicken + French Fries, Soda

Deluxe Chicken Sandwiches

Deluxe Sandwich

Deluxe Sandwich

$8.45

Iceberg, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Honey Mustard, American Yellow Cheese, Crispy Chicken

Deluxe Sandwich Combo

Deluxe Sandwich Combo

$10.95

Iceberg, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Honey Mustard, American Yellow Cheese, Crispy Chicken + French Fries, Soda

CNR Premium Sandwiches

CNR Premium Sandwich

CNR Premium Sandwich

$9.95

Croissant Bun, Pickled Cucumber, Iceberg, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, CNR Honey Mustard, American Cheese, Bacon

CNR Premium Sandwich Combo

CNR Premium Sandwich Combo

$12.45

Croissant Bun, Pickled Cucumber, Iceberg, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, CNR Honey Mustard, American Cheese, Bacon + French Fries + Soda

Katsu Chicken Sandwiches

Katsu Chicken Sandwich

Katsu Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Japanese Style Demi-glace Sauce, Pickled Cucumber, Cabbage, Red Onion, Mayo, CNR Honey Mustard, American Cheese

Katsu Chicken Sandwich Combo

Katsu Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.45

Japanese Style Demi-glace Sauce, Pickled Cucumber, Cabbage, Red Onion, Mayo, CNR Honey Mustard, American Cheese + French Fries + Soda

Bulgogi Panini

Bulgogi Panini

Bulgogi Panini

$9.45

Korean BBQ, Baked Mix Veggie (Bell Pepper, Sweet Onion, Mushroom), Cabbage, Red Onion, Provolone Cheese, Cheddar Jack Cheese, CNR Honey Mustard, Mayo

Bulgogi Panini Combo

Bulgogi Panini Combo

$11.95

Korean BBQ, Baked Mix Veggie (Bell Pepper, Sweet Onion, Mushroom), Cabbage, Red Onion, Provolone Cheese, Cheddar Jack Cheese, CNR Honey Mustard, Mayo + French Fries + Soda

CNR Chicken Burrito Wrap

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$7.95

Iceberg, Red onion, Tomato, Sour Cream, Spicy Mayo, Honey Mustard, 3 Blended Cheese, Crispy Chicken

Chicken Burrito Combo

Chicken Burrito Combo

$10.45

Iceberg, Red onion, Tomato, Sour Cream, Spicy Mayo, Honey Mustard, 3 Blended Cheese, Crispy Chicken + French Fries, Soda

Basic Roll

B.1 California Roll

B.1 California Roll

$6.45

Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seeds

B.2 Philly Cheese Roll

B.2 Philly Cheese Roll

$6.95

Crab, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Sesame Seeds

B.3 Vegetable Roll

B.3 Vegetable Roll

$6.45

Cucumber, Avocado, Pickled Carrots, Red Cabbage, Sesame Seeds

B.4 Avocado Roll

B.4 Avocado Roll

$6.45

Avocado, Sesame Seeds

B.5 Cucumber Roll

B.5 Cucumber Roll

$4.95

Cucumber, Sesame Seeds

B.6 Seaweed Salad Roll

$6.45

Seaweed Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seeds

Crunch Roll

C.1 Crunch Tempura Roll

C.1 Crunch Tempura Roll

$9.95

Tempura Shrimp, Crab Salad, Avocado, Crab, Spicy Mayo, Sushi Sauce, Fried Onions

C.2 Crunch Crab Roll

C.2 Crunch Crab Roll

$9.45

Crab Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Crab, Spicy Mayo, Sushi Sauce, Fried Onions

C.3 Crunch California Roll

C.3 Crunch California Roll

$7.95

Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seed, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Fried Onion

C.4 Crunch Salmon Roll 🍣

C.4 Crunch Salmon Roll 🍣

$11.45

Salmon, Avocado, Jalapeno, Crab, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Jalapeno Sauce, Fried Onion, Spicy Herb

C.5 Crunch Jalapeno Roll

C.5 Crunch Jalapeno Roll

$9.95

Jalapeno, Cucumber, Avocado, Crab, Cream Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Sushi Sauce, Fried Onions

C.6 Tempura Philly Roll

C.6 Tempura Philly Roll

$8.95

Tempura Shrimp, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Crab, Sesame Seed, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Fried Onion

Spicy Roll

S.1 Spicy Crab Roll

S.1 Spicy Crab Roll

$9.95

Crab Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Crab Salad, Spicy Mayo, Jalapeno Sauce, Japanese Spices

S.2 Spicy Tempura Roll

$10.45

Tempura Shrimp, Crab Salad, Avocado, Spicy Crab, Spicy Mayo, Jalapeno Sauce, Spicy Herbs, Jalapeno

S.3 Spicy Tuna Roll 🍣

S.3 Spicy Tuna Roll 🍣

$9.95

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo, Jalapeno Sauce

S.4 Spicy California Roll

S.4 Spicy California Roll

$6.95

Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seed, Spicy Mayo, Spicy Herb

S.5 Spicy Tuna /Tempura Roll 🍣

S.5 Spicy Tuna /Tempura Roll 🍣

$11.45

Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Jalapeno Sauce, Spicy Herb

S.6 Spicy Shrimp Roll

S.6 Spicy Shrimp Roll

$9.95

Spicy Shrimp, Jalapeno, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Jalapeno Sauce

Special (Fish) Roll

R.1 Tuna Roll 🍣

R.1 Tuna Roll 🍣

$9.95

Tuna, Avocado, Sesame Seeds

R.2 Salmon Roll 🍣

R.2 Salmon Roll 🍣

$9.95

Salmon, Avocado, Sesame Seeds

R.3 Tuna/Salmon Roll 🍣

R.3 Tuna/Salmon Roll 🍣

$10.45

Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Sesame Seeds

R.4 Smoked Salmon Roll 🍣

R.4 Smoked Salmon Roll 🍣

$9.95

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Sesame Seeds

R.5 Eel Roll

R.5 Eel Roll

$9.95

Smoked Eel, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Sauce

Basic Roll (Wing Combo)

Sushi Roll + 3 pcs Wing + French Fries
B.1 California Roll

B.1 California Roll

$6.45

Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seeds

B.2 Philly Cheese Roll

B.2 Philly Cheese Roll

$6.95

Crab, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Sesame Seeds

B.3 Vegetable Roll

B.3 Vegetable Roll

$6.45

Cucumber, Avocado, Pickled Carrots, Red Cabbage, Sesame Seeds

B.4 Avocado Roll

B.4 Avocado Roll

$6.45

Avocado, Sesame Seeds

B.5 Cucumber Roll

B.5 Cucumber Roll

$4.95

Cucumber, Sesame Seeds

B.6 Seaweed Salad Roll

$6.45

Seaweed Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seeds

Crunch Roll (Wing Combo)

Sushi Roll + 3 pcs Wing + French Fries
C.1 Crunch Tempura Roll

C.1 Crunch Tempura Roll

$9.95

Tempura Shrimp, Crab Salad, Avocado, Crab, Spicy Mayo, Sushi Sauce, Fried Onions

C.2 Crunch Crab Roll

C.2 Crunch Crab Roll

$9.45

Crab Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Crab, Spicy Mayo, Sushi Sauce, Fried Onions

C.3 Crunch California Roll

C.3 Crunch California Roll

$7.95

Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seed, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Fried Onion

C.4 Crunch Salmon Roll 🍣

C.4 Crunch Salmon Roll 🍣

$11.45

Salmon, Avocado, Jalapeno, Crab, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Jalapeno Sauce, Fried Onion, Spicy Herb

C.5 Crunch Jalapeno Roll

C.5 Crunch Jalapeno Roll

$9.95

Jalapeno, Cucumber, Avocado, Crab, Cream Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Sushi Sauce, Fried Onions

C.6 Tempura Philly Roll

C.6 Tempura Philly Roll

$8.95

Tempura Shrimp, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Crab, Sesame Seed, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Fried Onion

Spicy Roll (Wing Combo)

Sushi Roll + 3 pcs Wing + French Fries
S.1 Spicy Crab Roll

S.1 Spicy Crab Roll

$9.95

Crab Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Crab Salad, Spicy Mayo, Jalapeno Sauce, Japanese Spices

S.2 Spicy Tempura Roll

$10.45

Tempura Shrimp, Crab Salad, Avocado, Spicy Crab, Spicy Mayo, Jalapeno Sauce, Spicy Herbs, Jalapeno

S.3 Spicy Tuna Roll 🍣

S.3 Spicy Tuna Roll 🍣

$9.95

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo, Jalapeno Sauce

S.4 Spicy California Roll

S.4 Spicy California Roll

$6.95

Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seed, Spicy Mayo, Spicy Herb

S.5 Spicy Tuna /Tempura Roll 🍣

S.5 Spicy Tuna /Tempura Roll 🍣

$11.45

Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Jalapeno Sauce, Spicy Herb

S.6 Spicy Shrimp Roll

S.6 Spicy Shrimp Roll

$9.95

Spicy Shrimp, Jalapeno, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Jalapeno Sauce

Special Roll (Wing Combo)

Sushi Roll + 3 pcs Wing + French Fries
R.1 Tuna Roll 🍣

R.1 Tuna Roll 🍣

$9.95

Tuna, Avocado, Sesame Seeds

R.2 Salmon Roll 🍣

R.2 Salmon Roll 🍣

$9.95

Salmon, Avocado, Sesame Seeds

R.3 Tuna/Salmon Roll 🍣

R.3 Tuna/Salmon Roll 🍣

$10.45

Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Sesame Seeds

R.4 Smoked Salmon Roll 🍣

R.4 Smoked Salmon Roll 🍣

$9.95

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Sesame Seeds

R.5 Eel Roll

R.5 Eel Roll

$9.95

Smoked Eel, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Sauce

Basic Roll (Bite Combo)

Sushi Roll + 1/2 lb Chicken Bite + French Fries
B.1 California Roll

B.1 California Roll

$6.45

Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seeds

B.2 Philly Cheese Roll

B.2 Philly Cheese Roll

$6.95

Crab, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Sesame Seeds

B.3 Vegetable Roll

B.3 Vegetable Roll

$6.45

Cucumber, Avocado, Pickled Carrots, Red Cabbage, Sesame Seeds

B.4 Avocado Roll

B.4 Avocado Roll

$6.45

Avocado, Sesame Seeds

B.5 Cucumber Roll

B.5 Cucumber Roll

$4.95

Cucumber, Sesame Seeds

B.6 Seaweed Salad Roll

$6.45

Seaweed Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seeds

Crunch Roll (Bite Combo)

Sushi Roll + 1/2 lb Chicken Bite + French Fries
C.1 Crunch Tempura Roll

C.1 Crunch Tempura Roll

$9.95

Tempura Shrimp, Crab Salad, Avocado, Crab, Spicy Mayo, Sushi Sauce, Fried Onions

C.2 Crunch Crab Roll

C.2 Crunch Crab Roll

$9.45

Crab Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Crab, Spicy Mayo, Sushi Sauce, Fried Onions

C.3 Crunch California Roll

C.3 Crunch California Roll

$7.95

Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seed, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Fried Onion

C.4 Crunch Salmon Roll 🍣

C.4 Crunch Salmon Roll 🍣

$11.45

Salmon, Avocado, Jalapeno, Crab, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Jalapeno Sauce, Fried Onion, Spicy Herb

C.5 Crunch Jalapeno Roll

C.5 Crunch Jalapeno Roll

$9.95

Jalapeno, Cucumber, Avocado, Crab, Cream Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Sushi Sauce, Fried Onions

C.6 Tempura Philly Roll

C.6 Tempura Philly Roll

$8.95

Tempura Shrimp, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Crab, Sesame Seed, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Fried Onion

Spicy Roll (Bite Combo)

Sushi Roll + 1/2 lb Chicken Bite + French Fries
S.1 Spicy Crab Roll

S.1 Spicy Crab Roll

$9.95

Crab Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Crab Salad, Spicy Mayo, Jalapeno Sauce, Japanese Spices

S.2 Spicy Tempura Roll

$10.45

Tempura Shrimp, Crab Salad, Avocado, Spicy Crab, Spicy Mayo, Jalapeno Sauce, Spicy Herbs, Jalapeno

S.3 Spicy Tuna Roll 🍣

S.3 Spicy Tuna Roll 🍣

$9.95

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo, Jalapeno Sauce

S.4 Spicy California Roll

S.4 Spicy California Roll

$6.95

Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seed, Spicy Mayo, Spicy Herb

S.5 Spicy Tuna /Tempura Roll 🍣

S.5 Spicy Tuna /Tempura Roll 🍣

$11.45

Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Jalapeno Sauce, Spicy Herb

S.6 Spicy Shrimp Roll

S.6 Spicy Shrimp Roll

$9.95

Spicy Shrimp, Jalapeno, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Jalapeno Sauce

Special Roll (Bite Combo)

Sushi Roll + 1/2 lb Chicken Bite + French Fries
R.1 Tuna Roll 🍣

R.1 Tuna Roll 🍣

$9.95

Tuna, Avocado, Sesame Seeds

R.2 Salmon Roll 🍣

R.2 Salmon Roll 🍣

$9.95

Salmon, Avocado, Sesame Seeds

R.3 Tuna/Salmon Roll 🍣

R.3 Tuna/Salmon Roll 🍣

$10.45

Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Sesame Seeds

R.4 Smoked Salmon Roll 🍣

R.4 Smoked Salmon Roll 🍣

$9.95

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Sesame Seeds

R.5 Eel Roll

R.5 Eel Roll

$9.95

Smoked Eel, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Sushi Sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Our restaurant serves fresh and crispy chicken wings and fusion rolls. Feel free to call us for any questions!

Location

5660 Portsmouth Blvd., Unit J, Portsmouth, VA 23701

Directions

Gallery
Chick N Roll image
Chick N Roll image

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Woody's Bar & Grill - Chesapeake Square Mall
orange star4.1 • 1,422
4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872 Chesapeake, VA 23321
View restaurantnext
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse - Chesapeake VA
orange starNo Reviews
500 S Battlefield Blvd Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - London Bridge
orange starNo Reviews
100 London Bridge Shopping Ctr Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT
orange starNo Reviews
1860 LASKIN RD Suite 115B Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
Beach Barracuda's Grill
orange star4.4 • 582
1479 General Booth Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
Sals Pizza NY Style
orange starNo Reviews
701 battlefield blvd N suite L Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Portsmouth

Skrimp Shack - Portsmouth
orange star4.4 • 2,190
3085 Airline Blvd Portsmouth, VA 23701
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Portsmouth
orange star4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Special Events
orange star4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - ZZZZ
orange star4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portsmouth
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston