- Home
- /
- Chesapeake
- /
- Chick N Roll - Chesapeake
Chick N Roll - Chesapeake
No reviews yet
1426 North Battlefield Blvd
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
French Fries
Served hot and fresh, our fries are a must-try for any food lover. Whether you're enjoying them as a side dish or as a snack on their own, our fries are the ultimate comfort food that will leave you feeling satisfied and happy.
Small Wings (5 pcs)
Our 5-piece chicken wings are the perfect blend of crispy, juicy, and flavorful. Made from high-quality chicken, our wings are marinated in our special blend of spices, then deep-fried to a crispy golden brown.
Medium Wings (10 pcs)
Served hot and fresh, our chicken wings are perfect for sharing with friends and family or as a hearty meal for one. With 10 wings per order, you'll have plenty to enjoy.
Drinks
Lemonade
Strawberry (Lemonade)
Our Strawberry Lemonade is a refreshing and vibrant combination of tangy lemons and juicy strawberries. Each sip bursts with the natural sweetness of ripe strawberries and the zingy citrus flavor of fresh lemons. This delightful drink is the perfect balance of tart and sweet, making it a refreshing choice to quench your thirst on a hot day.
Mango (Lemonade)
Our mango lemonade combines the zesty goodness of lemons with the luscious sweetness of ripe mangoes. Each sip is a burst of tropical flavors, with the tangy notes of lemon beautifully complemented by the smooth and fruity essence of mango.
Raspberry (Lemonade)
Our raspberry lemonade is a delightful blend of tangy lemons and succulent raspberries. The zesty lemon flavor is perfectly complemented by the sweet and tart notes of ripe raspberries, creating a refreshing and invigorating beverage.
Passionfruit (Lemonade)
Our passionfruit lemonade is a tantalizing blend of zesty lemons and exotic passionfruit. The tangy and refreshing lemonade gets a burst of tropical flavor from the sweet and tangy passionfruit, creating a delightful balance of citrusy tartness and fruity sweetness.
Hibiscus (Lemonade)
Our hibiscus lemonade is a refreshing blend of zesty lemons and vibrant hibiscus flowers. The tangy lemon flavor is complemented by the subtle floral notes of hibiscus, creating a unique and invigorating taste experience. Sip on this vibrant crimson drink and let the refreshing combination of citrus and floral flavors transport you to a tropical paradise.
Granny Smith (lemonade)
Our Granny Smith lemonade is a refreshing blend of crisp, tart Granny Smith apples and zesty lemons. This unique combination creates a perfectly balanced and invigorating drink that will awaken your taste buds. With every sip, you'll experience the bright and tangy flavors of the Granny Smith apples complemented by the refreshing citrus punch of lemons.
Yuzu (Lemonade)
Our Yuzu Lemonade is a vibrant twist on a classic favorite. Made with the zesty and aromatic essence of yuzu, this lemonade is a delightful balance of tangy and sweet flavors. Sip on this effervescent treat and let the invigorating taste of yuzu transport you to citrus bliss. It's the perfect companion for a sunny day or any time you need a refreshing pick-me-up. Treat your taste buds to a tantalizing citrus experience with our Yuzu Lemonade.
Pineapple (Lemonade)
Our pineapple lemonade combines the tangy goodness of lemons with the tropical sweetness of ripe pineapples. With every sip, you'll experience a burst of refreshing citrus flavor, complemented by the luscious and exotic taste of pineapples. This delightful blend is the perfect balance of tart and tropical, creating a truly refreshing and thirst-quenching drink.
Milk Tea
Taro (Milk Tea)
Our taro milk tea is a luscious blend of rich taro flavor and velvety milk, creating a harmonious and satisfying drink. With its distinct purple hue and smooth texture, each sip is a decadent treat for your taste buds. The natural sweetness of taro combined with the creamy goodness of milk creates a unique and comforting beverage that will transport you to a state of pure bliss.
Thai Tea (Milk Tea)
This creamy and velvety beverage combines the bold and aromatic notes of Thai tea with the smoothness of milk. Sip on the perfect balance of sweetness and tea essence as you experience the unique and captivating taste of Thai tea.
Matcha Green Tea (Milk Tea)
Our matcha milk tea combines the earthy and rich flavors of premium matcha with the creamy smoothness of milk. Each sip is a harmonious balance of the distinctively bold matcha flavor and the comforting creaminess of milk. Savor the serene and delightful experience of matcha milk tea, a beverage that awakens your senses and leaves you feeling rejuvenated.
Strawberry (Milk Tea)
Our strawberry milk tea is a luscious blend of premium black tea, velvety milk, and the irresistible sweetness of fresh strawberries. Each sip is a harmonious balance of rich, creamy notes and the bright, juicy taste of strawberries.
Honeydew (Milk Tea)
Our honeydew milk tea is a delightful blend of smooth milk and the subtle sweetness of fresh honeydew. Each sip offers a luscious combination of creamy notes and the refreshing essence of ripe honeydew melon. Savor the velvety texture as it coats your palate, leaving a lingering taste of pure satisfaction.
Banana (Milk Tea)
Our banana milk tea is a delightful blend of smooth milk and the sweet essence of ripe bananas. Sip on this luscious concoction and let the creamy milk envelop your taste buds while the natural banana flavor adds a fruity twist.
Lavender (Milk Tea)
Our lavender milk tea combines the comforting richness of milk tea with the delicate essence of fragrant lavender. Sip on this calming blend as the floral notes dance on your palate, creating a truly relaxing experience.
Coffee (Milk Tea)
Indulge in the rich and robust flavors of coffee harmoniously blended with the smoothness of milk tea. Each sip delivers a delightful combination of caffeine kick and soothing sweetness. Whether you're a coffee lover or a milk tea enthusiast, our coffee milk tea offers the best of both worlds, creating a unique and satisfying beverage experience.
Coffee
Hot Coffee
Awaken your senses with the rich aroma and smooth taste of our freshly brewed coffee, made with only the finest quality beans. At our restaurant, we believe that coffee is a personal experience, which is why we offer a wide variety of creamers to customize your cup to your liking. From classic dairy creamers to non-dairy alternatives, we've got you covered.
Iced Americano with Brown Sugar
Our iced Americano is expertly crafted, delivering a bold and smooth espresso experience. But what sets it apart is the addition of rich brown sugar, adding a hint of sweetness and caramel notes to every sip. Served over ice, it's the perfect balance of strength and sweetness, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a unique and satisfying coffee experience.
Caffe Latte (Iced)
Our iced caffe latte is a smooth and creamy delight. Indulge in the rich espresso shots combined with chilled milk, creating a harmonious blend of flavors. Served over ice, it's the ultimate pick-me-up on a hot day. Experience the velvety texture and subtle sweetness of our iced caffe latte, crafted to perfection for your enjoyment.
Caramel Macchiato (Iced)
A refreshing and indulgent treat that combines the smoothness of milk with the bold flavors of espresso and caramel. Served over ice, this delightful beverage offers a perfect balance of creamy sweetness and a gentle coffee kick. With layers of velvety milk, rich espresso, and a drizzle of luscious caramel, every sip is a moment of pure bliss.
Mocha Macchiato (Iced)
A heavenly marriage of velvety espresso, rich chocolate, and creamy milk, poured over ice. Indulge in the decadent combination of smooth espresso and luscious chocolate, balanced with the refreshing chill of ice. The layers of flavors create a delightful symphony on your taste buds, with the perfect harmony of bitterness, sweetness, and creaminess.
Iced Cappuccino
Our Iced Cappuccino combines rich espresso with chilled milk, creating a smooth and creamy beverage that's perfect for warm days. Savor the balanced flavors of espresso and frothed milk, topped with a dusting of cocoa for an added touch of indulgence.
Bottled Soda
Coca-Cola
The iconic fizzy beverage known for its refreshing taste and signature red label. With its secret blend of natural flavors, Coca-Cola offers a classic and timeless soda experience. Enjoy the perfect balance of sweetness and fizz in every sip. Quench your thirst with the original cola sensation.
Pepsi
Experience the irresistible taste of Pepsi, a carbonated beverage that delivers a perfect balance of sweetness and tanginess. With its iconic blend of cola flavor, Pepsi is a beloved classic that satisfies your thirst and leaves you feeling refreshed.
Diet Coke
The lighter alternative with all the flavor. Savor the crisp and refreshing taste of Diet Coke, free from calories and sugar. Designed for those seeking a guilt-free beverage option, Diet Coke offers the same great taste as regular Coke without the added calories.
Ginger Ale
Experience the perfect balance of ginger spice and sparkling bubbles with a refreshing Ginger Ale. Sip on this classic beverage and let the crisp ginger flavor invigorate your senses.
Mountain Dew
The exhilarating rush of bold citrus flavor. Brace yourself for a thrilling taste experience with Mountain Dew. Bursting with energizing citrus notes, this iconic soft drink delivers a bold and refreshing kick that will awaken your senses.
Sprite
The crisp, clear, and refreshing lemon-lime soda that tantalizes your taste buds. With its bubbly effervescence and tangy citrus flavor, Sprite provides a zesty and invigorating experience. Enjoy the cool, thirst-quenching sensation that awakens your senses and leaves you feeling refreshed. Embrace the Sprite sparkle and savor the delightful citrus twist.
Orange Fanta
Experience the vibrant and refreshing taste of Orange Fanta. This fizzy orange soda quenches your thirst with its zesty flavor, capturing the essence of juicy oranges in every sip.
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Indulge in the classic southern charm of our sweet tea, made with just the right amount of sweetness. Perfectly brewed and chilled, our sweet tea is a refreshing and satisfying drink that will transport you to a warm summer day on a front porch.
Unsweet Tea
For those who prefer a light taste, our restaurant offers a refreshing and crisp unsweet tea, served over ice. Perfect for those who enjoy the natural taste of tea without any added sweetness, our unsweet tea is a refreshing and satisfying drink that complements any meal.
Orange Juice
Chocolate Milk
Bottled Water
Food
Starters
Shrimp Shumai (10)
Treat yourself to our mouthwatering shrimp shumai, fried dumplings that are packed with flavor and texture. The crispy wrappers hold a savory filling of chopped shrimp, fragrant ginger and garlic, crunchy water chestnuts, and fresh cilantro. They are served with a tangy dipping sauce made with soy sauce, rice wine, sesame oil, and ginger. Our shrimp shumai are a perfect starter or snack for any dim sum lover.
Shrimp Tempura (5)
Enjoy our succulent tempura shrimp, coated in a delicate batter and fried to perfection. These crispy shrimp are tender and juicy on the inside, and pair well with our homemade tempura sauce, a flavorful blend of dashi, soy sauce, mirin, and sugar. Whether you order them as a starter or a main dish, our tempura shrimp will satisfy your cravings for crunchy seafood.
Dumplings (8)
Try our crispy and juicy fried dumplings, a classic Chinese delicacy that will make your mouth water. With thin wrappers and stuffed with a flavorful filling of pork or chicken, cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, and scallions. They are served with a tangy dipping sauce made with soy sauce, vinegar, and ginger. Our fried dumplings are a perfect way to start or end your meal.
Takoyaki (6)
Takoyaki is a popular Japanese street food that's beloved for its crispy exterior and savory filling. These bite-sized balls are made with a special batter that's filled with diced octopus, scallions, and ginger, and cooked in a special takoyaki pan until they're crispy on the outside and soft and tender on the inside.
Okonomiyaki (1)
Experience the taste of Japan with our okonomiyaki, a hearty and flavorful savory pancake that will satisfy your appetite. Our okonomiyaki is made with a smooth batter of flour, eggs, and dashi, and loaded with fresh cabbage. We fry your okonomiyaki until golden and crisp on both sides, and drizzle it with okonomiyaki sauce, mayonnaise, and bonito flakes. Our okonomiyaki is a fun and filling dish that you can enjoy any time of the day.
Potato Croquette (3)
Our croquettes are a delectable blend of creamy mashed potatoes and savory fillings, coated in breadcrumbs and fried to a crispy golden brown. These bite-sized delights are the perfect appetizer or side dish to any meal.
Veggie Spring Roll (4)
Our veggie spring rolls are a fresh and flavorful appetizer that's perfect for any occasion. Made with a delicate rice paper wrapper and filled with a delicious blend of crisp vegetables, these spring rolls are sure to delight your taste buds.
Sides
French Fries
Served hot and fresh, our fries are a must-try for any food lover. Whether you're enjoying them as a side dish or as a snack on their own, our fries are the ultimate comfort food that will leave you feeling satisfied and happy.
Sweet Potato Fries
Our sweet potato fries are the perfect blend of sweet and savory, creating a unique and delicious taste experience. Made from fresh, high-quality sweet potatoes, they are sliced into thin strips and fried to a crispy golden brown.
Hush Puppies
Our hush puppies are the perfect comfort food that will transport you straight to the Southern United States. Made from a blend of cornmeal, flour, and spices, our hush puppies are deep-fried until they are crispy and golden brown on the outside, and soft and fluffy on the inside.
Pickled Veggies
Our pickled veggies are a delicious and healthy addition to any meal. Made from a variety of fresh, crunchy vegetables, including carrots, celery, and onions, our veggies are pickled in a brine of vinegar, water, sugar, and spices.
Sauce (2.5 oz)
Our sauces are the perfect complement to any meal, adding an extra burst of flavor and spice to your favorite dishes. Made from the freshest ingredients and our unique blend of spices, our sauces are the perfect balance of tangy, sweet, and savory flavors.
Chicken Wings
Small Wings (5 pcs)
Our 5-piece chicken wings are the perfect blend of crispy, juicy, and flavorful. Made from high-quality chicken, our wings are marinated in our special blend of spices, then deep-fried to a crispy golden brown.
Medium Wings (10 pcs)
Served hot and fresh, our chicken wings are perfect for sharing with friends and family or as a hearty meal for one. With 10 wings per order, you'll have plenty to enjoy.
Large Wings (20pcs)
Our 20-piece chicken wings are the ultimate feast for any chicken wing lover! Made from high-quality chicken, our wings are marinated in our special blend of spices, then deep-fried to a crispy golden brown.
Chicken Bites
Small Bites (1/2 lb)
Our chicken bites are the perfect snack or appetizer for any occasion. Made from high-quality chicken breast, our bites are cut into bite-sized pieces, then coated in our special blend of seasoned flour and deep-fried to perfection.
Medium Bites (1 lb)
Served hot and fresh, our chicken bites are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, with a delicious flavor that is sure to satisfy your cravings. With 1 LB of chicken bites per order, you'll have plenty to share with friends and family, or you can indulge in a satisfying meal for one.
Large Bites (2 lbs)
Our large sized chicken bites are the perfect meal for any chicken lover! Made from high-quality chicken breast, our nuggets are cut into bite-sized pieces, then coated in our special blend of seasoned flour and deep-fried to perfection.
Chicken Sandwiches
CNR Chicken Sandwich
Introducing our CNR Chicken Sandwich, the ultimate sandwich for chicken lovers! Made with a juicy chicken breast, our sandwich is served on a soft brioche bun and topped with fresh lettuce, pickled cucumbers, ripe tomato slices, honey mustard, and creamy mayo.
CNR Deluxe Sandwich
For our Deluxe Chicken Sandwich, the chicken breast is seasoned to perfection and fried to lock in the flavor and moisture. The brioche bun adds a touch of sweetness and a soft texture that complements the savory chicken perfectly. The fresh lettuce and ripe tomatoes provide a crisp, refreshing crunch that balances out the richness of the chicken, while the honey mustard adds a creamy sweetness to the sandwich.
CNR Premium Sandwich
Introducing our CNR Premium Chicken Sandwich, the ultimate sandwich for chicken lovers who want only the best! Made with a juicy, all-natural chicken breast that is free of hormones and antibiotics, our sandwich is served on a soft kaiser roll and topped with red onions, pickled cucumbers, provolone cheese, and crispy bacon.
Katsu Sandwich
Introducing our delicious Katsu Chicken Sandwich, a Japanese-inspired twist on the classic chicken sandwich! Made with a juicy breaded chicken breast that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, our sandwich is served on a soft kaiser roll and topped with fresh cabbage, pickled cucumbers, and tangy tonkatsu sauce.
CNR Special Sandwiches
Bulgogi Panini
Introducing our Bulgogi Panini, a unique Korean twist on the classic Italian sandwich! Made with tender marinated beef, our panini is served on a crispy grilled Vienna Sub roll and topped with caramelized onions, ball peppers, and mushrooms, with honey mustard and horseradish sauce on top.
CNR Ham & Cheese
This classic combination features tender slices of premium ham layered with melted cheese, all nestled between two slices of kaiser buns. The ham adds a rich, smoky flavor that pairs perfectly with the creamy, gooey cheese, creating a mouthwatering harmony of tastes and textures. Whether you're seeking a quick and satisfying lunch or a comforting snack, our ham and cheese sandwich is a timeless choice that never disappoints.
CNR Burrito Wraps
Chicken Burrito Wrap
Introducing our mouth-watering Chicken Burrito Wrap, a delicious and satisfying meal that's perfect for any time of day! Our wrap is filled with juicy and tender chicken, crispy iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, and a three-cheese blend, all wrapped up in a warm and soft tortilla.
Tempura Shrimp Burrito Wrap
Introducing our delicious and satisfying Tempura Shrimp Burrito Wrap, a mouth-watering fusion of Japanese and Mexican cuisine! Our wrap is filled with crispy tempura shrimp, fried onions, crispy iceberg lettuce, zesty red onions, and diced tomatoes, all wrapped up in a warm and soft tortilla.
Bulgogi (Korean BBQ) Wrap
Introducing our mouth-watering Beef Bulgogi Burrito, a fusion of Korean and Mexican cuisine that will take your taste buds on a delicious adventure! Our burrito is filled with tender and juicy Korean BBQ beef bulgogi, baked mix veggies including bell pepper, sweet onion, and mushroom, crispy cabbage, iceberg lettuce, zesty red onions, and a three-cheese blend, all wrapped up in a warm and soft tortilla.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
At Chick N Roll, we're all about taking classic dishes like fried chicken and elevating them with bold, Asian-inspired flavors. Our culinary team uses only the freshest ingredients and expert techniques to create dishes that are both familiar and exciting. But we're not just about the food–our friendly staff is dedicated to making every visit a truly memorable experience.Indulge in our signature fried chicken wings, bites, or sandwiches, each one infused with unique ingredients and spices that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. And while you're here, why not pair your meal with a refreshing milk tea or lemonade? At Chick N Roll, we're all about giving you a dining experience that's both delicious and unforgettable.
1426 North Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23320