Chick N Roll - Chesapeake

Restaurant info

At Chick N Roll, we're all about taking classic dishes like fried chicken and elevating them with bold, Asian-inspired flavors. Our culinary team uses only the freshest ingredients and expert techniques to create dishes that are both familiar and exciting. But we're not just about the food–our friendly staff is dedicated to making every visit a truly memorable experience.Indulge in our signature fried chicken wings, bites, or sandwiches, each one infused with unique ingredients and spices that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. And while you're here, why not pair your meal with a refreshing milk tea or lemonade? At Chick N Roll, we're all about giving you a dining experience that's both delicious and unforgettable.