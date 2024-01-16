Chick N Roll (Hampton)
14 Towne Centre Way
Hampton, VA 23666
Drinks (Grand Opening)
Drinks
- CNR Refresher
Introducing the CNR Refresher – a refreshing blend of hibiscus tea with your choice of up to two vibrant flavors. Elevate your taste experience with this revitalizing beverage that combines the floral notes of hibiscus with your personalized twist. Dive into a world of customizable refreshment at its finest.$3.71
- Lemonade
Quench your thirst with our delicious and refreshing lemonade, available in a variety of fruity flavors that will tantalize your taste buds. Our lemonade is made from fresh, hand-squeezed lemons, and infused with your choice of fruit flavors, including strawberry, mango, raspberry, passionfruit, yuzu, hibiscus, granny smith, and pineapple.$3.71
- Milk Tea
Indulge in our selection of delicious and creamy milk teas, infused with a variety of flavors to satisfy your cravings. Choose from our range of flavors including Strawberry, Banana, Lavender, Raspberry, Mango, and more.$3.71
- Iced Tea
Indulge in the classic southern charm of our iced tea, perfectly brewed and chilled, our iced tea is a refreshing and satisfying drink that will transport you to a warm summer day on a front porch.$2.21
- Fountain Soda
Quench your thirst with our selection of bottled sodas, with a range of flavors to satisfy any craving. Our selection includes classic favorites and unique options that are sure to please.$2.21
Food (Grand Opening)
Starters
- Dumplings (8)
Try our crispy and juicy fried dumplings, a classic Chinese delicacy that will make your mouth water. With thin wrappers and stuffed with a flavorful filling of pork or chicken, cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, and scallions. They are served with a tangy dipping sauce made with soy sauce, vinegar, and ginger. Our fried dumplings are a perfect way to start or end your meal.$5.59
- Shrimp Shumai (10)
Treat yourself to our mouthwatering shrimp shumai, fried dumplings that are packed with flavor and texture. The crispy wrappers hold a savory filling of chopped shrimp, fragrant ginger and garlic, crunchy water chestnuts, and fresh cilantro. They are served with a tangy dipping sauce made with soy sauce, rice wine, sesame oil, and ginger. Our shrimp shumai are a perfect starter or snack for any dim sum lover.$5.59
- Veggie Spring Roll (4)
Our veggie spring rolls are a fresh and flavorful appetizer that's perfect for any occasion. Made with a delicate rice paper wrapper and filled with a delicious blend of crisp vegetables, these spring rolls are sure to delight your taste buds.$4.84
- Shrimp Tempura (5)
Enjoy our succulent tempura shrimp, coated in a delicate batter and fried to perfection. These crispy shrimp are tender and juicy on the inside, and pair well with our homemade tempura sauce, a flavorful blend of dashi, soy sauce, mirin, and sugar. Whether you order them as a starter or a main dish, our tempura shrimp will satisfy your cravings for crunchy seafood.$6.34
- Potato Croquette (3)
Our croquettes are a delectable blend of creamy mashed potatoes and savory fillings, coated in breadcrumbs and fried to a crispy golden brown. These bite-sized delights are the perfect appetizer or side dish to any meal.$5.21
- Corn Dogs with Fries (2)
Introducing our Corn Dogs — a crispy and golden treat that captures the essence of comfort food + Fries.$5.21
- Takoyaki (8)
Takoyaki is a popular Japanese street food that's beloved for its crispy exterior and savory filling. These bite-sized balls are made with a special batter that's filled with diced octopus, scallions, and ginger, and cooked in a special takoyaki pan until they're crispy on the outside and soft and tender on the inside.$6.34
- Okonomiyaki (1)
Experience the taste of Japan with our okonomiyaki, a hearty and flavorful savory pancake that will satisfy your appetite. Our okonomiyaki is made with a smooth batter of flour, eggs, and dashi, and loaded with fresh cabbage. We fry your okonomiyaki until golden and crisp on both sides, and drizzle it with okonomiyaki sauce, mayonnaise, and bonito flakes. Our okonomiyaki is a fun and filling dish that you can enjoy any time of the day.$6.34
- Deep fried oysters (6)$6.71
- Tempura Veggie (6)
This is a Japanese dish consisting of fresh vegetables, lightly battered and fried to a perfect crisp. Each bite offers a deliciously crunchy exterior with tender, flavorful veggies inside. Served with a tempura dipping sauce, it is a tasty appetizer for any meal.$5.21OUT OF STOCK
Sides
- French Fries
Served hot and fresh, our fries are a must-try for any food lover. Whether you're enjoying them as a side dish or as a snack on their own, our fries are the ultimate comfort food that will leave you feeling satisfied and happy.$2.96
- Sweet Potato Fries
Our sweet potato fries are the perfect blend of sweet and savory, creating a unique and delicious taste experience. Made from fresh, high-quality sweet potatoes, they are sliced into thin strips and fried to a crispy golden brown.$2.96
- Hush Puppies
Our hush puppies are the perfect comfort food that will transport you straight to the Southern United States. Made from a blend of cornmeal, flour, and spices, our hush puppies are deep-fried until they are crispy and golden brown on the outside, and soft and fluffy on the inside.$2.96
- Pickled Veggies
Our pickled veggies are a delicious and healthy addition to any meal. Made from a variety of fresh, crunchy vegetables, including carrots, celery, and onions, our veggies are pickled in a brine of vinegar, water, sugar, and spices.$2.96
- Seaweed Salad$2.96
- Sauce (2.5 oz)
Our sauces are the perfect complement to any meal, adding an extra burst of flavor and spice to your favorite dishes. Made from the freshest ingredients and our unique blend of spices, our sauces are the perfect balance of tangy, sweet, and savory flavors.$0.56
Chicken Wings
- Soy Garlic (wing)
Immerse yourself in the rich fusion of traditional Asian flavors and zesty garlic, creating a mouthwatering experience that's both bold and comforting. Each wing is meticulously glazed to perfection, ensuring a perfect balance of sweetness and umami with every bite. Elevate your wing game and savor the exquisite blend of soy and garlic, creating a culinary masterpiece that promises to tantalize your senses.$5.59
- Spicy Soy Garlic (wing)
Our spicy soy garlic wings take the classic soy garlic essence to new heights, infusing it with a tantalizing kick of heat. Brace yourself for a symphony of bold spices dancing on your palate, as each wing is generously coated in a spicy soy garlic glaze that's bound to ignite your taste buds. Perfectly balancing heat and savory notes, these wings redefine the art of flavor indulgence.$5.59
- Sweet & Savory (wing)
These delectable wings redefine the harmony of flavors, blending the perfect balance of sweetness and savory goodness. Each wing is meticulously glazed with a luscious combination of honey, spices, and secret ingredients, creating a taste sensation that's nothing short of extraordinary. Indulge your senses as you savor the crispy, caramelized exterior, giving way to tender, flavorful perfection with every bite.$5.96
- Sweet & Sour (wing)
These wings are a perfect marriage of contrasting tastes, where the sweetness of our signature glaze meets the tangy kick of sour notes, creating a harmonious explosion of flavors. Each wing is generously coated in our secret sweet and sour sauce, delivering a mouthwatering experience with every crispy bite.$5.96
- Spicy Lover (wing)
Crafted for those who crave heat, these wings are a fiery symphony of spice that will set your senses ablaze. Each wing is bathed in a bold and spicy glaze, creating an irresistible combination of heat and savory goodness. Brace yourself for a thrilling flavor adventure as you bite into the crispy exterior, giving way to an explosion of spiciness that will leave you craving more.$5.96
- CNR BBQ (wing)
Immerse yourself in a world of bold flavors as each wing is expertly fried and slathered in our secret barbecue sauce. The result? A symphony of savory, smoky goodness that will transport you to barbecue heaven with every bite.$5.96
- Green Onion (wing)
Immerse yourself in a symphony of freshness as each wing is generously coated in a savory green onion-infused glaze. The result is a perfect balance of crispiness and the vibrant, mild onion flavor that will tantalize your taste buds. Join us and savor the delightful crunch of our green onion flavor wings, where every bite is a celebration of freshness and savory goodness.$11.59
- Jalapeno Soy (wing)
Our wings are a culinary masterpiece, where the richness of soy meets the zesty kick of jalapenos to create a taste sensation that's both spicy and savory. Each wing is expertly coated in a glaze that perfectly balances the heat of jalapenos with the umami goodness of soy, delivering an unforgettable flavor experience with every bite.$11.59
Chicken Bites
- Soy Garlic (Bite)
Immerse yourself in the rich fusion of traditional Asian flavors and zesty garlic, creating a mouthwatering experience that's both bold and comforting. Each bite is meticulously glazed to perfection, ensuring a perfect balance of sweetness and umami with every bite. Elevate your bite game and savor the exquisite blend of soy and garlic, creating a culinary masterpiece that promises to tantalize your senses.$5.59
- Spicy Soy Garlic (Bite)
Our spicy soy garlic bites take the classic soy garlic essence to new heights, infusing it with a tantalizing kick of heat. Brace yourself for a symphony of bold spices dancing on your palate, as each bite is generously coated in a spicy soy garlic glaze that's bound to ignite your taste buds. Perfectly balancing heat and savory notes, these bites redefine the art of flavor indulgence.$5.59
- Sweet & Savory (Bite)
These delectable bites redefine the harmony of flavors, blending the perfect balance of sweetness and savory goodness. Each bite is meticulously glazed with a luscious combination of honey, spices, and secret ingredients, creating a taste sensation that's nothing short of extraordinary. Indulge your senses as you savor the crispy, caramelized exterior, giving way to tender, flavorful perfection with every bite.$5.96
- Sweet & Sour (Bite)
These bites are a perfect marriage of contrasting tastes, where the sweetness of our signature glaze meets the tangy kick of sour notes, creating a harmonious explosion of flavors. Each bite is generously coated in our secret sweet and sour sauce, delivering a mouthwatering experience with every crispy bite.$5.96
- Spicy Lover (Bite)
Crafted for those who crave heat, these bites are a fiery symphony of spice that will set your senses ablaze. Each bite is bathed in a bold and spicy glaze, creating an irresistible combination of heat and savory goodness. Brace yourself for a thrilling flavor adventure as you bite into the crispy exterior, giving way to an explosion of spiciness that will leave you craving more.$5.96
- CNR BBQ (Bite)
Immerse yourself in a world of bold flavors as each bite is expertly fried and slathered in our secret barbecue sauce. The result? A symphony of savory, smoky goodness that will transport you to barbecue heaven with every bite.$5.96
- Green Onion (Bite)
Immerse yourself in a symphony of freshness as each bite is generously coated in a savory green onion-infused glaze. The result is a perfect balance of crispiness and the vibrant, mild onion flavor that will tantalize your taste buds. Join us and savor the delightful crunch of our green onion flavor bites, where every bite is a celebration of freshness and savory goodness.$11.59
- Jalapeno Soy (Bite)
Our bites are a culinary masterpiece, where the richness of soy meets the zesty kick of jalapenos to create a taste sensation that's both spicy and savory. Each bite is expertly coated in a glaze that perfectly balances the heat of jalapenos with the umami goodness of soy, delivering an unforgettable flavor experience with every bite.$11.59
- Plain (Bites)
Indulge in our delectable plain bites, where simplicity meets satisfaction. Each bite bursts with savory goodness, offering a perfect blend of tenderness, crisp, and flavor.$5.59
CNR Sandwiches
- CNR Chicken Sandwich
Introducing our CNR Chicken Sandwich, the ultimate sandwich for chicken lovers! Made with a juicy chicken breast, our sandwich is served on a soft brioche bun and topped with fresh cabbage, pickled cucumbers, honey mustard, and spicy mayo.$6.34
- CNR Deluxe Sandwich
For our Deluxe Chicken Sandwich, the chicken breast is seasoned to perfection and fried to lock in the flavor and moisture. This sandwich is served on a soft brioche bun and topped with lettuce, red onions, tomato, pickles, American cheese, honey mustard, mayo, and horseradish sauce.$7.09
- CNR Premium Sandwich
Introducing our CNR Premium Chicken Sandwich, the ultimate sandwich for chicken lovers who want only the best! Made with a juicy, all-natural chicken breast, our sandwich is served on a soft kaiser roll and topped with spring mix, pickles, provolone cheese, crispy bacon, honey mustard, mayo, and horseradish sauce.$7.84
- Katsu Sandwich
Introducing our delicious Katsu Chicken Sandwich, a Japanese-inspired twist on the classic chicken sandwich! Made with a juicy breaded chicken breast that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, our sandwich is served on a soft kaiser roll and topped with cabbage, red onions, pickles, American cheese, katsu sauce, mayo, and honey mustard.$6.34
- King Katsu Sandwich
Savor the royal crunch at King Katsu! Our King Katsu Sandwich reigns supreme with its crispy, golden perfection, with onions and melted provolone cheese. Discover the pinnacle of sandwich royalty at King Katsu!$7.46
- BBQ Onion Chicken Sandwich
Savor the goodness of our BBQ Onion Chicken Sandwich. Kaiser bun, barbeque glazed chicken, marinated onions, melted provolone, mayo, and CNR creamy sauce all in one bite. A simple delight, crafted just for you at Chick N Roll.$6.71
- Croquette Sandwich (Vegetarian)
Savor the vegetarian bliss with our Croquette Delight Sandwich. Nestled between soft buns, it features crispy croquettes, lettuce, red onions, fried onions, tomatoes, American cheese, katsu sauce, honey mustard, and mayo.$7.09
CNR Subs
CNR Burrito Wraps
- Chicken Burrito Wrap
Introducing our mouth-watering Chicken Burrito Wrap, a delicious and satisfying meal that's perfect for any time of day! Our wrap is filled with juicy, marinated chicken, red onions, lettuce, diced tomatoes, three-cheese blend, mayo, and honey mustard, all wrapped up in a warm and soft tortilla.$6.71
- Bulgogi (Korean BBQ) Wrap
Introducing our mouth-watering Beef Bulgogi Burrito, a fusion of Korean and Mexican cuisine that will take your taste buds on a delicious adventure! Our burrito is filled with tender and juicy Korean BBQ beef bulgogi, baked mix veggies that includes bell pepper, sweet onion, and mushroom, and cabbage, lettuce, red onions, three-cheese blend, mayo, honey mustard, and horseradish sauce, all wrapped up in a warm and soft tortilla.$7.46
- Tempura Shrimp Burrito Wrap
Introducing our delicious and satisfying Tempura Shrimp Burrito Wrap, a mouth-watering fusion of Japanese and Mexican cuisine! Our wrap is filled with crispy tempura shrimp, fried onions, lettuce, red onions, diced tomatoes, horseradish sauce, and honey mustard, all wrapped up in a warm and soft tortilla.$7.09
- Croquette Burrito Wrap (Vegetarian)
Savor the vegetarian bliss with our Croquette Burrito Wrap! A symphony of flavors awaits as crispy croquettes join forces with lettuce, spring mix, diced tomatoes, fried onions, horseradish sauce, honey mustard, and katsu sauce. It's a veggie sensation that will have your taste buds dancing.$7.09
Salad
- CNR Garden Delight Salad
Savor the freshness with our CNR Garden Delight Salad – a delightful medley of spring mix salad, crisp lettuce, panko fried chicken. Drizzled with the perfect blend of honey mustard and CNR Creamy Sauce, it's served with garlic bread. A garden on your plate, crafted for your delight at Chick N Roll.$9.71
Sushi (Grand Opening)
Basic Rolls
- California Roll
Roll with crab stick, cucumber, and avocado.$4.84
- Philly Cheese Roll
Roll with crab stick, cream cheese, and avocado.$5.21
- Vegetable Roll
Roll with avocado, cucumber, lettuce, and red cabbage.$4.46
- Avocado Roll
Roll with avocado.$4.46
- Inari Veggie Roll
Roll with cucumber, avocado, and inari.$5.21
- Seaweed Salad Roll
Roll with seaweed salad, avocado, and cucumber.$4.84
- Fresh Roll
Roll with avocado and choice of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, OR eel.$6.71
Crunch Rolls
- Crunch California Roll
Roll with crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and fried onions.$5.59
- Crunch Crab Roll
Roll with crab salad, cucumber, avocado, crab, spicy mayo, sushi sauce, fried onions$7.09
- Crunch Tempura Roll
Roll with tempura shrimp, crab salad, avocado, crab, spicy mayo, sushi sauce, fried onions$7.46
- Crunch Jalapeno Roll
Roll with jalapeno, avocado, crab, cream cheese, spicy mayo, sushi sauce, fried onions$7.09
- Tempura Philly Roll
Roll with tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, crab, sesame seed, spicy mayo, eel sauce, fried onions$6.71
- Crunch Salmon Roll
Roll with salmon, avocado, jalapeno, crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce, jalapeno sauce, fried onions, spicy herbs$8.21
Spicy Rolls
Volcano Rolls
- Volcano Crab Roll
Fried roll with crab stick, avocado, katsu sauce, CNR creamy sauce, and green onion.$6.71
- Volcano Crab Cheese Roll
Fried roll with crab stick, avocado, katsu sauce, CNR creamy sauce, three blend cheese, and green onion.$6.71
- Volcano Shrimp Roll
Fried roll with tempura shrimp, crab stick, avocado, katsu sauce, CNR creamy sauce, and green onion.$6.71
- Volcano Shrimp Cheese Roll
Fried roll with tempura shrimp, crab stick, avocado, three blend cheese, katsu sauce, CNR creamy sauce, and green onion.$6.71
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
